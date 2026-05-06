Nation
Ex Gombe State Governor, Others Grace 60th Birthday Anniversary of Ex Rivers Governor’s Daughter
Former Governor of Gombe State Alhaji Ibrahim Hassan Damkwambo was among dignitaries who graced the 60th birthday anniversary of Mrs Boma Ogan,eldest daughter of former Governor of Rivers state, Chief Rufus Ada George
Mrs Ogan is also the wife of The chairman of The Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce industry Trade ,Mines and Agriculture (NDCCTMA) Ambassador Idaere Gogo Ogan.
The event which held at the Our Saviour’s Christ Army Cathedral Okrika also drew other dignitaries including Chief Dumo Lulu Briggs,Dr Abiye Sekibo former Transportation Minister,Sir Austin Opara former Deputy Speaker Federal House of Representatives,Osagie Okumbo former Country Chair Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria ( SPDC),captains of industries and others.
In his exhortation, a former chairman of the Christian Council of Nigeria ( CCN) Rivers state,
Most Rev Benebo Fubara-Manuel called on the congregation to put their faith in God rather than give in to fear.
Rev. Fubara-Manuel said as God told the children of Israel not to fear, the same way, he also telling them not to fear, however challenging a situation may be.
Testifying to the goodness of God, the celebrant, Mrs
Boma Ogan, attributed her achievements in life to God.
.
She said: “When we slack, he (God) was there. It was not only for the jolly jolly jolly times. God positioned you and we’re so grateful for everyone he positioned around our family.
“Thank you everyone. Thank you Lord and thank you my darling husband.”
Boma’s husband, Amb. Idaere Gogo Ogan, described his wife as a precious jewel, adding that God spoke to him to celebrate her 60th birthday in a big way
He also praised the his wife for her support and contribution to his success.
“Boma is a very special gift to me. I love her dearly. I know that if I could repeat this journey, she’s the only one that I will choose. She always supports me. As a matter of fact, I cannot be the man that I am without the support from her,” he said.
The son of Chief Rufus Ada George, who represented the George Family, congratulated the celebrant and wished her more years ahead.
Speaking to journalists at the sidelines of the reception party held at the Florence Court, Dr Solomon Edebiri, board secretary of NDCCITMA, described the celebrant as a woman of virtue who supports her husband to succeed in all his endeavours, including his current position as chairman of NDCCITMA.
Edebiri said: “The woman we’re celebrating, Mrs Boma Ogan, is a woman of virtue and a woman full of wisdom. Our love for her and our appreciation of her is tied to the fact that she has given all the support the husband needs to chair the board of NDCCITMA. At the Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce, we work round the clock to ensure that the Niger Delta is rejuvenated in terms of commerce and trade, in terms of business and industrialization. This man can’t do that without a supportive wife, that’s the respect we have for her. As she celebrates 60, we wish her many many years plus happy returns.”
John Bibor /Tamunosiki Blessing/Azubuike Chiwendu
Nation
HYPREP Restates Commitment To Workers’ Safety, Psychosocial Wellbeing
The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety and psychosocial wellbeing of workers engaged in the ongoing Ogoni cleanup project, as the world marks the 2026 World Day for Safety and Health at Work.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, and signed by the Project Coordinator, Prof Nenibarini Zabbey, HYPREP joined the global community in commemorating the annual event themed, “Ensuring a Healthy Psychosocial Working Environment for All,” noting that workplace safety must go beyond physical protection to include mental, emotional, and social wellbeing.
Zabbey highlighted that since the commencement of the Ogoni cleanup in 2017, following recommendations by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the Project has made significant strides in environmental restoration while maintaining a strong health and safety culture.
According to him, HYPREP’s interventions across remediation sites, shoreline cleanup operations, mangrove restoration efforts, and construction locations have consistently incorporated robust Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) systems.
He said the Project also recorded a major safety milestone, surpassing nine million man-hours without a fatality—an improvement on its earlier achievement of five million man-hours, and attributed this feat to strict adherence to safety protocols, effective monitoring, and collective commitment from all stakeholders.
Despite these gains, the Project Coordinator stressed the growing importance of addressing psychosocial risks in the workplace. Citing global data, he noted that hundreds of thousands of deaths annually are linked to work-related psychosocial factors such as excessive workload, poor work organisation, harassment, and job insecurity.
To tackle these challenges, he said HYPREP has strengthened staff welfare systems, promoted open communication, and integrated psychosocial risk assessments into its safety framework.
According to him, the Project also conducts regular awareness programmes aimed at fostering a healthier work environment.
HYPREP further disclosed that measures have been put in place across its offices and project sites to ensure reasonable work schedules, adequate rest periods, and access to both medical and psychological support services.
Zabbey emphasised that collaboration with contractors and host communities remains key to sustaining safety standards, noting that workplace safety is a shared responsibility.
Reiterating the human-centred nature of the Ogoni cleanup initiative, he called on all stakeholders to prioritise psychosocial wellbeing as an integral part of workplace safety, while continuing to uphold vigilance and mutual support across all levels of project implementation.
Nation
Ex Gombe State Governor, Others Grace 60th Birthday Anniversary of Ex Rivers Governor’s Daughter
Former Governor of Gombe State Alhaji Ibrahim Hassan Damkwambo was among dignitaries who graced the 60th birthday anniversary of Mrs Boma Ogan,eldest daughter of former Governor of Rivers state, Chief Rufus Ada George
Mrs Ogan is also the wife of The chairman of The Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce industry Trade ,Mines and Agriculture (NDCCTMA) Ambassador Idaere Gogo Ogan.
The event which held at the Our Saviour’s Christ Army Cathedral Okrika also drew other dignitaries including Chief Dumo Lulu Briggs,Dr Abiye Sekibo former Transportation Minister,Sir Austin Opara former Deputy Speaker Federal House of Representatives,Osagie Okumbo former Country Chair Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria ( SPDC),captains of industries and others.
In his exhortation, a former chairman of the Christian Council of Nigeria ( CCN) Rivers state,
Most Rev Benebo Fubara-Manuel called on the congregation to put their faith in God rather than give in to fear.
Rev. Fubara-Manuel said as God told the children of Israel not to fear, the same way, he also telling them not to fear, however challenging a situation may be.
Testifying to the goodness of God, the celebrant, Mrs
Boma Ogan, attributed her achievements in life to God.
.
She said: “When we slack, he (God) was there. It was not only for the jolly jolly jolly times. God positioned you and we’re so grateful for everyone he positioned around our family.
“Thank you everyone. Thank you Lord and thank you my darling husband.”
Boma’s husband, Amb. Idaere Gogo Ogan, described his wife as a precious jewel, adding that God spoke to him to celebrate her 60th birthday in a big way
He also praised the his wife for her support and contribution to his success.
“Boma is a very special gift to me. I love her dearly. I know that if I could repeat this journey, she’s the only one that I will choose. She always supports me. As a matter of fact, I cannot be the man that I am without the support from her,” he said.
The son of Chief Rufus Ada George, who represented the George Family, congratulated the celebrant and wished her more years ahead.
Speaking to journalists at the sidelines of the reception party held at the Florence Court, Dr Solomon Edebiri, board secretary of NDCCITMA, described the celebrant as a woman of virtue who supports her husband to succeed in all his endeavours, including his current position as chairman of NDCCITMA.
Edebiri said: “The woman we’re celebrating, Mrs Boma Ogan, is a woman of virtue and a woman full of wisdom. Our love for her and our appreciation of her is tied to the fact that she has given all the support the husband needs to chair the board of NDCCITMA. At the Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce, we work round the clock to ensure that the Niger Delta is rejuvenated in terms of commerce and trade, in terms of business and industrialization. This man can’t do that without a supportive wife, that’s the respect we have for her. As she celebrates 60, we wish her many many years plus happy returns.”
John Bibor /Tamunosiki Blessing/Azubuike Chiwendu
Nation
RSTV @ 41: Permanent Secretary Calls For Innovation, Financial Sustainability
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