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RSTV @ 41: Permanent Secretary Calls For Innovation, Financial Sustainability

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13 hours ago

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The Permanent Secretary of the Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communications, Dr. Honour Sirawoo, has urged the management and staff of Rivers State Television (RSTV) to embrace innovation and adopt result-driven strategies for revenue generation to ensure the station’s long-term sustainability.

Dr. Sirawoo made the call during the 41st anniversary celebration of RSTV, held alongside its 5th Annual Prayer and Account of Stewardship Programme in Port Harcourt.
Represented by the Head of Public Enlightenment in the ministry, Ms. Joy Owhonda, the Permanent Secretary emphasized the need for strategic planning, operational efficiency, and the elimination of financial leakages within the station.
He charged the station’s leadership to explore new avenues for increasing internally generated revenue while maintaining high-quality programming capable of competing with other broadcast stations.
“Revenue loopholes must be blocked, and innovative approaches to income generation should be pursued. At the same time, RSTV must prioritize the production of rich, engaging on-air content to sustain its impact and visibility,” he said.
Dr. Sirawoo further stressed that internal efficiency and deliberate planning are essential for institutional relevance and growth in an increasingly competitive media landscape. He also called on staff to uphold professionalism, diligence, and integrity in their duties, describing these values as critical pillars for organizational success.
Highlighting the broader role of the station, he noted that RSTV remains a vital platform for promoting transparency, accountability, and effective communication between the government and the public.
Earlier, the Acting General Manager of RSTV, Ambassador Paul Dambor, expressed appreciation to the ministry for its continued support. He explained that the monthly prayer and stewardship programme provides an opportunity for reflection, performance review, and strategic repositioning for improved service delivery.
Ambassador Dambor also outlined ongoing initiatives aimed at boosting staff morale, including training programmes for IT students and National Youth Service Corps members, as well as the renovation of staff quarters to create a more conducive working environment.
In a goodwill message, Pastor Joshua Elkanah of Centre 4 World Revival described media practice as a calling rather than just a profession. He urged media practitioners to think creatively and remain relevant in the evolving broadcasting landscape, noting that the media is one of the “seven mountains of influence” shaping society.
The event featured the presentation of awards to outstanding staff for the month of April, with recipients receiving cash rewards in recognition of their dedication and performance.
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HYPREP Restates Commitment To Workers’ Safety, Psychosocial Wellbeing

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11 hours ago

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May 6, 2026

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The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety and psychosocial wellbeing of workers engaged in the ongoing Ogoni cleanup project, as the world marks the 2026 World Day for Safety and Health at Work.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, and signed by the Project Coordinator, Prof Nenibarini Zabbey, HYPREP joined the global community in commemorating the annual event themed, “Ensuring a Healthy Psychosocial Working Environment for All,” noting that workplace safety must go beyond physical protection to include mental, emotional, and social wellbeing.

Zabbey highlighted that since the commencement of the Ogoni cleanup in 2017, following recommendations by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the Project has made significant strides in environmental restoration while maintaining a strong health and safety culture.

According to him, HYPREP’s interventions across remediation sites, shoreline cleanup operations, mangrove restoration efforts, and construction locations have consistently incorporated robust Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) systems.

He said the Project also recorded a major safety milestone, surpassing nine million man-hours without a fatality—an improvement on its earlier achievement of five million man-hours, and attributed this feat to strict adherence to safety protocols, effective monitoring, and collective commitment from all stakeholders.

Despite these gains, the Project Coordinator stressed the growing importance of addressing psychosocial risks in the workplace. Citing global data, he noted that hundreds of thousands of deaths annually are linked to work-related psychosocial factors such as excessive workload, poor work organisation, harassment, and job insecurity.

To tackle these challenges, he said HYPREP has strengthened staff welfare systems, promoted open communication, and integrated psychosocial risk assessments into its safety framework.

According to him, the Project also conducts regular awareness programmes aimed at fostering a healthier work environment.

HYPREP further disclosed that measures have been put in place across its offices and project sites to ensure reasonable work schedules, adequate rest periods, and access to both medical and psychological support services.

Zabbey emphasised that collaboration with contractors and host communities remains key to sustaining safety standards, noting that workplace safety is a shared responsibility.

Reiterating the human-centred nature of the Ogoni cleanup initiative, he called on all stakeholders to prioritise psychosocial wellbeing as an integral part of workplace safety, while continuing to uphold vigilance and mutual support across all levels of project implementation.

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Ex Gombe State Governor, Others Grace 60th Birthday Anniversary of Ex Rivers Governor’s Daughter

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12 hours ago

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May 6, 2026

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Former Governor of Gombe State Alhaji Ibrahim Hassan Damkwambo was among dignitaries who graced the 60th birthday anniversary of Mrs Boma Ogan,eldest daughter of former Governor of Rivers state, Chief Rufus Ada George

 

Mrs Ogan is also the wife of The chairman of The Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce industry Trade ,Mines and Agriculture (NDCCTMA) Ambassador Idaere Gogo Ogan.

 

The event which held at the Our Saviour’s Christ Army Cathedral Okrika also drew other dignitaries including Chief Dumo Lulu Briggs,Dr Abiye Sekibo former Transportation Minister,Sir Austin Opara former Deputy Speaker Federal House of Representatives,Osagie Okumbo former Country Chair Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria ( SPDC),captains of industries and others.

 

In his exhortation, a former chairman of the Christian Council of Nigeria ( CCN) Rivers state,

Most Rev Benebo Fubara-Manuel called on the congregation to put their faith in God rather than give in to fear.

 

Rev. Fubara-Manuel said as God told the children of Israel not to fear, the same way, he also telling them not to fear, however challenging a situation may be.

 

Testifying to the goodness of God, the celebrant, Mrs

Boma Ogan, attributed her achievements in life to God.

.

She said: “When we slack, he (God) was there. It was not only for the jolly jolly jolly times. God positioned you and we’re so grateful for everyone he positioned around our family.

 

“Thank you everyone. Thank you Lord and thank you my darling husband.”

 

Boma’s husband, Amb. Idaere Gogo Ogan, described his wife as a precious jewel, adding that God spoke to him to celebrate her 60th birthday in a big way

 

He also praised the his wife for her support and contribution to his success.

 

“Boma is a very special gift to me. I love her dearly. I know that if I could repeat this journey, she’s the only one that I will choose. She always supports me. As a matter of fact, I cannot be the man that I am without the support from her,” he said.

 

The son of Chief Rufus Ada George, who represented the George Family, congratulated the celebrant and wished her more years ahead.

 

Speaking to journalists at the sidelines of the reception party held at the Florence Court, Dr Solomon Edebiri, board secretary of NDCCITMA, described the celebrant as a woman of virtue who supports her husband to succeed in all his endeavours, including his current position as chairman of NDCCITMA.

 

Edebiri said: “The woman we’re celebrating, Mrs Boma Ogan, is a woman of virtue and a woman full of wisdom. Our love for her and our appreciation of her is tied to the fact that she has given all the support the husband needs to chair the board of NDCCITMA. At the Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce, we work round the clock to ensure that the Niger Delta is rejuvenated in terms of commerce and trade, in terms of business and industrialization. This man can’t do that without a supportive wife, that’s the respect we have for her. As she celebrates 60, we wish her many many years plus happy returns.”

 

John Bibor /Tamunosiki Blessing/Azubuike Chiwendu

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Nation

Ex Gombe State Governor, Others Grace 60th Birthday Anniversary of Ex Rivers Governor’s Daughter

Published

12 hours ago

on

May 6, 2026

By

Former Governor of Gombe State Alhaji Ibrahim Hassan Damkwambo was among dignitaries who graced the 60th birthday anniversary of Mrs Boma Ogan,eldest daughter of former Governor of Rivers state, Chief Rufus Ada George

Mrs Ogan is also the wife of The chairman of The Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce industry Trade ,Mines and Agriculture (NDCCTMA) Ambassador Idaere Gogo Ogan.

The event which held at the Our Saviour’s Christ Army Cathedral Okrika also drew other dignitaries including Chief Dumo Lulu Briggs,Dr Abiye Sekibo former Transportation Minister,Sir Austin Opara former Deputy Speaker Federal House of Representatives,Osagie Okumbo former Country Chair Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria ( SPDC),captains of industries and others.

In his exhortation, a former chairman of the Christian Council of Nigeria ( CCN) Rivers state,
Most Rev Benebo Fubara-Manuel called on the congregation to put their faith in God rather than give in to fear.

Rev. Fubara-Manuel said as God told the children of Israel not to fear, the same way, he also telling them not to fear, however challenging a situation may be.

Testifying to the goodness of God, the celebrant, Mrs
Boma Ogan, attributed her achievements in life to God.
.
She said: “When we slack, he (God) was there. It was not only for the jolly jolly jolly times. God positioned you and we’re so grateful for everyone he positioned around our family.

“Thank you everyone. Thank you Lord and thank you my darling husband.”

Boma’s husband, Amb. Idaere Gogo Ogan, described his wife as a precious jewel, adding that God spoke to him to celebrate her 60th birthday in a big way

He also praised the his wife for her support and contribution to his success.

“Boma is a very special gift to me. I love her dearly. I know that if I could repeat this journey, she’s the only one that I will choose. She always supports me. As a matter of fact, I cannot be the man that I am without the support from her,” he said.

The son of Chief Rufus Ada George, who represented the George Family, congratulated the celebrant and wished her more years ahead.

Speaking to journalists at the sidelines of the reception party held at the Florence Court, Dr Solomon Edebiri, board secretary of NDCCITMA, described the celebrant as a woman of virtue who supports her husband to succeed in all his endeavours, including his current position as chairman of NDCCITMA.

Edebiri said: “The woman we’re celebrating, Mrs Boma Ogan, is a woman of virtue and a woman full of wisdom. Our love for her and our appreciation of her is tied to the fact that she has given all the support the husband needs to chair the board of NDCCITMA. At the Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce, we work round the clock to ensure that the Niger Delta is rejuvenated in terms of commerce and trade, in terms of business and industrialization. This man can’t do that without a supportive wife, that’s the respect we have for her. As she celebrates 60, we wish her many many years plus happy returns.”

 

John Bibor /Tamunosiki Blessing/Azubuike Chiwendu

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