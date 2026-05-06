RSTV @ 41: Permanent Secretary Calls For Innovation, Financial Sustainability

Dr. Sirawoo made the call during the 41st anniversary celebration of RSTV, held alongside its 5th Annual Prayer and Account of Stewardship Programme in Port Harcourt.

Represented by the Head of Public Enlightenment in the ministry, Ms. Joy Owhonda, the Permanent Secretary emphasized the need for strategic planning, operational efficiency, and the elimination of financial leakages within the station.

He charged the station’s leadership to explore new avenues for increasing internally generated revenue while maintaining high-quality programming capable of competing with other broadcast stations.

“Revenue loopholes must be blocked, and innovative approaches to income generation should be pursued. At the same time, RSTV must prioritize the production of rich, engaging on-air content to sustain its impact and visibility,” he said.

Dr. Sirawoo further stressed that internal efficiency and deliberate planning are essential for institutional relevance and growth in an increasingly competitive media landscape. He also called on staff to uphold professionalism, diligence, and integrity in their duties, describing these values as critical pillars for organizational success.

Highlighting the broader role of the station, he noted that RSTV remains a vital platform for promoting transparency, accountability, and effective communication between the government and the public.

Earlier, the Acting General Manager of RSTV, Ambassador Paul Dambor, expressed appreciation to the ministry for its continued support. He explained that the monthly prayer and stewardship programme provides an opportunity for reflection, performance review, and strategic repositioning for improved service delivery.

Ambassador Dambor also outlined ongoing initiatives aimed at boosting staff morale, including training programmes for IT students and National Youth Service Corps members, as well as the renovation of staff quarters to create a more conducive working environment.

In a goodwill message, Pastor Joshua Elkanah of Centre 4 World Revival described media practice as a calling rather than just a profession. He urged media practitioners to think creatively and remain relevant in the evolving broadcasting landscape, noting that the media is one of the “seven mountains of influence” shaping society.

The event featured the presentation of awards to outstanding staff for the month of April, with recipients receiving cash rewards in recognition of their dedication and performance.

The Permanent Secretary of the Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communications, Dr. Honour Sirawoo, has urged the management and staff of Rivers State Television (RSTV) to embrace innovation and adopt result-driven strategies for revenue generation to ensure the station’s long-term sustainability.