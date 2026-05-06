Ikwerre Monarchs Call For Peaceful Coexistence, Condemn Land Grabbing At Elele Meeting

The meeting, convened as part of ongoing efforts to sustain harmony and development within the region, addressed critical issues affecting the people, including land grabbing, indiscriminate tenancy practices, herders’ incursions into farmlands, and chieftaincy matters.

Speaking during the gathering, the host and Nyenweali of Omereali/Alimini Kingdom, His Majesty Elder M.O. Woyinke (JP), emphasized that peaceful coexistence remains central to the collective aspirations of the Ikwerre people. He noted that unity and the preservation of cultural values must be upheld at all times.

The first-class monarch reiterated the resolve of traditional rulers in Ikwerre land to work collaboratively in promoting peace and safeguarding the heritage handed down by their forebears. He stressed that their unity is essential for the overall progress and stability of the area.

The monarchs, in a communique issued at the end of the meeting, strongly condemned the rising cases of land grabbing and the invasion of farmlands by herders. They called on governments at all levels to intensify efforts in addressing these challenges to protect lives and livelihoods.

They also urged residents to exercise caution in renting out their properties, warning that giving accommodation to questionable individuals could contribute to insecurity in the community.

King Woyinke further called on all citizens to be vigilant and proactive in reporting suspicious activities, stressing that collective responsibility is key to building a safe and crime-free society.

The royal father expressed gratitude to God for the successful hosting of the meeting and appreciated his people for their continued support, reaffirming his commitment to advancing the welfare and interests of his kingdom.

Traditional rulers from Ikwerre ethnic nationality have reaffirmed their commitment to peace, unity, and cultural preservation following a high-level meeting held in Elele, Ikwerre Local Government Area.