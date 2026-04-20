Zabbey Emerges Social Impact Man Of The Year 2025 …Reaffirms Commitment To Ogoni Transformation

The Rivers State Judiciary has faulted the Nigerian Bar Association National over its March 26, 2026 press release condemning the jailing of a lawyer for contempt, insisting the trial judge acted lawfully to protect the court’s integrity.

In a rejoinder issued by Chief Registrar High Court,David D. Ihua-Maduenyi, Esq., the judiciary said it was necessary to “set the records straight” following reactions to the NBA’s statement on the contempt conviction of Mrs. Lovinah Ugbana Benjamin.

Titled: “JUDGES MUST NOT BULLY LAWYERS OR

ABUSE POWER TO PUNISH FOR CONTEMPT AS A TOOL

FOR INTIMIDATION OF LAWYERS”

RE: IN THE MATTER OF CONTEMPT OF COURT BY MRS.

LOVINAH UGBANA BENJAMIN

IN SUIT NO.

PHC/301/2016 CORAM C. NWOGU J., OF THE HIGH

COURT OF RIVERS STATE.

The state judiciary explained that case in question is Suit No. PHC/301/2016 before Justice Chinwendu Nwogu of the Rivers State High Court, where Mrs. Benjamin served as defence counsel.

The statement read thus

“We are compelled to make this rejoinder regarding the

incident of the conviction for contempt and subsequent

unconditional discharge of Mrs. Lovinah Ugbana Benjamin,

Learned Counsel for the Defendants in the above suit by Hon.

Justice Chinwendu Nwogu of the High Court of Rivers State in

order to set the records straight, and not allow the

misinformation, misconception and reactions arising from the

NBA National Press Release in the matter to fester as reality or

truth.”

In the suit under reference wherein the said Learned

Counsel appeared for the Defendants, the Learned Counsel

attempted to mislead the Court by her signed and filed final

written address, by knowingly and falsely presenting non-

existent facts and evidence of a witness. When confronted by the

Court, she admitted that what she stated in her final written

the address was not true and she was unapologetic.”

“The to uphold the dignity and integrity of the Court, which the

said Learned Counsel treated with clear and brazen contempt, the

Court after following due process, convicted her for contempt and

sentenced her to prison for 3 days only, instead of the 3 months

statutory term due to passionate plea from the Bar.”

“According to the statement the suggestion of the NBA National in paragraph 10 of the

Press Release under reference that “where a court considers

counsel’s conduct improper, the proper course is to invoke

recognised disciplinary mechanisms, including referring

counsel to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee

(LPDC), rather than resorting to summary punitive measures”,

is not an invariable rule because the act of the Defence Counsel

constitutes contempt in facie curiae which the Court can punish

instantly, hence the action of the Judge is not an abuse of power

or an act of intimidation.”

“Nevertheless, due to the numerous calls from respected

members of the Bar to the offices of the Chief Registrar and the

Honourable Chief Judge for the release of the said Learned

Counsel, and the intervention of the NBA Port Harcourt Branch

delegation led by its Chairman, Mrs. Cordelia U. Eke to the Judge.

in his Chambers in the morning of 26/03/2026 where the

delegation upon learning the true facts of the incident, apologised

and pleaded for the release of the said Learned Counsel.

“The Judge

having accepted the apology signed a production warrant and

upon her production in court and oral application by Mrs. Cordelia

U. Eke, discharged her unconditionally that same morning.”

The statement further stated that It is therefore shocking to read later that day the NBA

National Press Release signed by its President and Secretary, Mazi

Afam Joseph Osigwe (SAN) and Dr. Mobolaji Ojibara respectively,

fiercely threatening and hastily advocated the following ultimata and

the immediate release of the affected

Counsel.

:That the Hon. Chief Judge of Rivers State

immediately investigate the circumstances

surrounding this incident and take

appropriate administrative action.

That appropriate disciplinary steps be taken

by the National Judicial Council, where

necessary.

That the remand of Mrs. Lovinah Ugbana

Benjamin under the circumstances be

condemned and set aside”

“That all NBA branches in Port Harcourt and

its environs and all legal practitioners

boycott the proceedings before the Court of

Hon. Justice Nwogu for a period of 7 days if

Mrs. Lovinah Ugbana Benjamin is not

released within 24 hours.

“It seems to us that it is either the NBA Port Harcourt Branch

leadership did not relate the true position to the NBA National or

if they did, the NBA National decided to speak daggers, not peace

to impugn the Judge as a villain.

“We find the position of the NBA National on this subject very

offensive and embarrassingly raising a feeling of acrimony against

the Judge in particular, and the High Court bench of Rivers State

in general. We categorically state that the Hon. Justice Chinwendu

Nwogu is one of our respected and respectful Judges with

unblemished integrity.

We view this Press Release as an isolated departure from the

enterprising and amiable leadership of the NBA National,

especially its President, whom we hold in high esteem and

admiration.”

“Whilst we appreciate the concern of the NBA National in

bringing attention to the event of 25th March 2026, we assure that

the Bench and the Bar in Rivers State remain veritable partners

in the administration of justice.

“We firmly restate that the Bench in Rivers State holds the Bar

in high esteem and this event would not disrupt the cordial

relationship between the Bench and the Bar.”