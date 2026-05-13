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NRC Graduates 86 Trainees from Railway Technical Institute, 

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The  Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has graduated no fewer than 86 trainees from the Railway Technical Institute (RTI), Ebute-Metta, Lagos,
The graduands were trained under its collaborative skills acquisition programme with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).
This was contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer NRC Callistus Unyimadu and made available to Tide in Port Harcourt
Managing Director NRC, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, described the ceremony as a clear demonstration of the Corporation’s unwavering commitment to youth empowerment, workforce development, and national growth
He,assured the graduands of employment opportunities, noting  they have been equipped with the requisite hands-on skills to thrive in today’s competitive labour market.
The MD emphasised that the Railway Technical Institute, established in 1924, occupies a strategic position in Nigeria’s technical manpower development landscape.
 He noted that for a century, the institute has remained a hub for training artisans, technicians, and skilled personnel in railway operations, mechanical systems, and related technical fields.
“Today, we proudly celebrate 86 graduands who have successfully completed rigorous training in diverse disciplines including electrical installations and maintenance, electronics engineering, welding and fabrication, refrigeration and air-conditioning, and automobile mechanics.
Other Areas include carpentry and joinery, computer engineering and ICT, fashion design and tailoring, painting and decoration, as well as printing technology,” he stated.
 Opeifa  reiterated Management’s commitment to repositioning the institute into a modern, efficient, and commercially viable centre of excellence capable of driving national economic integration, industrial growth, and logistics efficiency.
“We are engaging relevant regulatory authorities and stakeholders to reposition the institute through curriculum enhancement, infrastructure upgrade, faculty development, and strategic partnerships with both local and international institutions.
He said efforts are ongoing to align our training programmes with global realities in railway technology, energy transition, and transport innovation,” he added.
He urged the graduands to uphold the values of excellence, professionalism, innovation, and integrity as ambassadors of both the Railway Technical Institute and the Nigerian Railway Corporation.
In her remarks, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Technical, Vocational, and Entrepreneurship Education, Dr. Abiola Arogundade commended the NRC for repositioning the institute.
 Represented by the Head of Strategy, Dr. Abiola Isikalu, Arogundade noted that vocational and technical education remains a critical pathway for youth engagement in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
 Speaking at the event  Chairman,  Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles (Pi-CNG and EV), Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed, congratulated the NRC and the RTI on the graduation of the 2024 and 2025 sets.
He reaffirmed the initiative’s commitment to sustaining its partnership with the Corporation in promoting clean energy solutions.
“Our collaboration will continue to focus on advancing natural gas adoption, reducing fuel costs, and fostering a cleaner environment, all of which require a highly skilled technical workforce,” he said.
Earlier, Principal of the Railway Technical Institute, Mr. Kelechi Raphael Nosike, described the graduation ceremony as a landmark event in the history of the institute, saying the graduands successfully completed a three-year craft training programme across various technical trades.
He commended the NRC Management for its sustained commitment to upgrading the institute into a higher institution of learning and aligning its programmes with national development priorities.
The highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of certificates of excellence to outstanding graduands, including Mr. Fadayomi Olamide Andrew, Best Graduating Student of the Class of 2024, and Mr. Taiwo Ayomide, Best Graduating Student of the Class of 2025.

 

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Rivers Deputy Governor Hails PH City One Love For Humanitarian Gesture

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May 13, 2026

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Rivers state Deputy Governor Professor Ngozi Nma Odu has commended “The Port Harcourt City One Love,”a Port Harcourt based humanitarian orgnisation For it’s commitment towards alleviating the sufferings of the poor and vulnerable in the society.

Professor Ngozi Nma Odu said this while speaking at this year’s edition of “operation feed the needy” a yearly outreach program of “The Port Harcourt City One Love ” in Port Harcourt.
The Deputy Governor said by feeding more than sixty thousands hungry people within the past six years, the Port Harcourt City One Love Movement has distinguished itself as a club that cares for the less privilege in the society.

She commended the , organization for listing eleven thousand persons to be fed in the current exercise.

Meanwhile The Port Harcourt City One Love  has planned a permanent solution to the problem of feeding the poor in the state.

The leader of the group Mr Idaere Gogo Ogan who said this in an interview with newsmen during the distribution of food items to the poor and vulnerables in Port Harcourt said the organization is planning a permanent food kitchen where poor and vulnerable persons can work in anytime and get fed.

Idaere Gogo Ogan said more than sixty thousands poor and vulnerable persons across Port Harcourt City and environs have been fed since the inception of “The operation feed the needy” program six years ago,adding that so far sixty thousands poor and vulnerable persons have beneffited.

 

He described the group as a platform to promote friendship, brotherhood, community development empathy and feeding the less privilege and hungry people
“That’s what we are doing today here,so we started the exercise six years ago”.he said.

Ogan said the effort was a private sector driven initiative but added “it also involves people in Government because the platform does not recognize any division,we bring everybody together in unity , friendship and brotherhood”he said.

He said the effort will go along way in alleviating hunger especially following the prevailing hunger in the country.

According to him “you know the country is very tough, people are hungry people are starving, there is a whole lot of economic hardship,so for us, this is just our own way of reaching out, our own social contribution to what is very difficult”he said.

Over eleven thousand persons were fed in the just concluded exercise.
Areas of coverage include, Isaac Boro park, Port Harcourt prison/Macoba, Borokiri/Enugu waterside Bundu areas Waterlines and others.

Some of the beneficiaries including an 80 years old widow commended the movement for the annual programm and urged other organizations to emulate them

 

John Bibor,/Esuuk Oyet/Suotor Memoye /Jeremiah Hannah

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We’ll Partner Private Sector to Industrialize Rivers State – Fubara …Hints Revitalization of Ahoada, Trans Amadi Industrial layout

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May 13, 2026

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Rivers State Governor , Sir Siminialayi Fubara says the industrialization of the state remains a key drive of his administration.
Speaking through Director General of the Rivers  State Investment Promotion Agency, Dr. Chamberlain Peterside at the Shell Gas Limited and Manufacturers Association of Nigeria(MAN) Investors Forum held in Port Harcourt, Fubara stressed that public /private partnership is key to revive production in the state.
“We are ready to partner Shell Gas Limited to revive manufacturing in Rivers State at Ahoada Industrial Park, and the new Port City project, including the proposed Bonny Industrial Park which will grow industries along the Bonny corridor” he declared.
Part of the scheme, he further stated is to collaborate with Shell Gas Limited and the private sector to transform Rivers State into a major manufacturing hub in the South of Nigeria.
Commending Shell and MAN for leading the frontline, Sir. Fubara said,” the time to act is now  and thank God Shell is taking the lead to prioritize gas.”
The governor opined that the gas sector provides huge investment opportunities to drive the state economy as the world is gradually shifting towards gas and other environment friendly energy, while urging stakeholders to evolve an actionable gas policy for the state.
Earlier in his remarks, Shell Gas Limited Head of Gas Distribution, Mr. Chukwuka Amos-Ejesi said it is high time the state utilized its huge gas resource.
“Today gas offers investors opportunities and raises the value chain as it boosts production for industry users,” Amos-Ejesi said.
The Shell Gas Distribution executive said the company seeks to support manufacturing by adopting a user friendly approach that allows manufacturers to grow profitably with affordable cheaper energy.
He explained that natural gas provides huge potentials and aligns with federal government  policy of gas utilization.
Chairman of MAN Rivers and Bayelsa Branch, Elder Vincent Okugu described gas as the backbone of manufacturing.
He said the forum has become timely and key to address the pressing energy provision to boost production in the sector, as he lamented the high costs borne by manufacturers in sourcing energy alternatives.
In her remarks, Chairperson of  the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture, Dr. Chinyere Ngozi Nwoga commended Shell for the forum which she described as a bridge to reduce gap of energy provision for manufacturers.
Ngozi Nwoga said the transition to natural gas has become imperative, stressing that pipeline gas offers cheaper and smooth energy provision for industries.
Former MAN chairperson for Rivers and Bayelsa States, Mrs Emilia Akpan was of the view that the quest to provide cheap energy should be driven with technical manpower, as she emphasized  need for Rivers State to recreate its economy.
By Kevin Nengia
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SheVentures Open Zero-interest Loan Applications for Women Entrepreneurs

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May 13, 2026

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First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has opened a new round of applications for its SheVentures proposition, offering zero-interest loans of up to N10 million to women entrepreneurs to ease access to working capital and support business growth.
The facility provides loans ranging from N500,000 to N5 million under a general category, and N5 million to N10 million for sector-specific businesses, with funding capped at up to 50% of an applicant’s average monthly turnover.
Managing Director and Chief Executive of First City Monument Bank (FCMB),  Yemisi Edun,  said the initiative reflects a deliberate approach to inclusive growth.

“Inclusive growth requires access to capital and the right conditions for businesses to deploy that capital effectively. Women-led enterprises are critical to economic activity, yet they face structural barriers.

“This intervention aims to help close that gap by providing financing that supports job creation, business expansion, and long-term sustainability for women entrepreneurs”, Edun said.

Group Head, SheVentures and Impact Segments at First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Nnenna Jacob-Ogogo said access to affordable finance remains a major constraint for women entrepreneurs.

 

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