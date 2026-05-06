Oborevwori inspires Warri Wolves to 1–0 win over Plateau United

As the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) enters its decisive stretch, the presence of the Chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission, Onos Oborevwori, on Sunday inspired Warri Wolves to a hard-fought 1–0 victory over Plateau United at the Ozoro Township Stadium.

After 36 matches, Rangers International of Enugu lead the standings with 62 points, one ahead of Rivers United, while Shooting Stars of Ibadan sit third with 57 points.

With just two matchdays remaining, the 2025/2026 campaign has been one of the most intense and competitive seasons in recent years. Teams have gone head-to-head in a fierce battle for the title, continental slots, and survival, with several clubs fighting to avoid relegation.

For Warri Wolves—who only recently returned to the top flight after relegation—the season has been a mix of highs and lows. As the campaign nears its conclusion, the Delta State-owned side is pushing to finish strongly.

At the weekend, they took a significant step toward that goal with a narrow win over Plateau United. The victory was buoyed by strong support from Oborevwori, who was pitchside offering encouragement and motivation throughout the game.

Oborevwori has remained a visible and active figure in Delta sports, consistently backing teams and supporting players to achieve better results. In Ozoro, his presence proved influential as Warri Wolves secured the decisive goal that earned them all three points.

The win takes Warri Wolves to 46 points, placing them 12th on the table. With two matches left, they remain in contention for a top-10 finish, with only four points separating teams between eighth and 14th positions.

Determined to see the team finish on a high, Oborevwori has intensified his support, urging the players to win their remaining fixtures and capitalize on results elsewhere.

Speaking after the match, he commended the team’s effort and urged them to maintain the momentum.

“I am proud of the grit and determination shown today by Warri Wolves. Every match is a step forward, and every challenge is an opportunity to grow stronger.ppp

The journey continues, and we stand firmly behind the team.”