Rivers United Supporters  Club Chairman Sure To Win League

The chairman of the Rivers United Supporters Club of Port Harcourt, Sunny Oguh, popularly known as ‘Total’ has said that he is optimistic his club will win the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) trophy this season.

According to him, despite the fact that United is currently occupying second position on the log, he is sure that they will win.

Oguh said this in an exclusive interview with Tidesport in Port Harcourt, yesterday, saying that what they need is just to will their last away game.

“As chairman of the Rivers United Supporters Club, I have the confidence that the league is our own. We have shown capacity that we will win following the players’ impressive performance,” he said.

He urged fans and Rivers people to give moral support to the team because that’s what the team wants.

“I urge Rivers people and fans to give the team moral support, mostly spiritual support because God is the final answer”, Oguh said.

He used the opportunity to praise the management of the club for managing the club well.

“I must commend the entire management staff for good works they are doing because without good management the players would not have played very well like this”, he stated.