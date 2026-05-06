Sports
Rivers United Supporters Club Chairman Sure To Win League
Sports
Oborevwori inspires Warri Wolves to 1–0 win over Plateau United
As the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) enters its decisive stretch, the presence of the Chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission, Onos Oborevwori, on Sunday inspired Warri Wolves to a hard-fought 1–0 victory over Plateau United at the Ozoro Township Stadium.
After 36 matches, Rangers International of Enugu lead the standings with 62 points, one ahead of Rivers United, while Shooting Stars of Ibadan sit third with 57 points.
With just two matchdays remaining, the 2025/2026 campaign has been one of the most intense and competitive seasons in recent years. Teams have gone head-to-head in a fierce battle for the title, continental slots, and survival, with several clubs fighting to avoid relegation.
For Warri Wolves—who only recently returned to the top flight after relegation—the season has been a mix of highs and lows. As the campaign nears its conclusion, the Delta State-owned side is pushing to finish strongly.
At the weekend, they took a significant step toward that goal with a narrow win over Plateau United. The victory was buoyed by strong support from Oborevwori, who was pitchside offering encouragement and motivation throughout the game.
Oborevwori has remained a visible and active figure in Delta sports, consistently backing teams and supporting players to achieve better results. In Ozoro, his presence proved influential as Warri Wolves secured the decisive goal that earned them all three points.
The win takes Warri Wolves to 46 points, placing them 12th on the table. With two matches left, they remain in contention for a top-10 finish, with only four points separating teams between eighth and 14th positions.
Determined to see the team finish on a high, Oborevwori has intensified his support, urging the players to win their remaining fixtures and capitalize on results elsewhere.
Speaking after the match, he commended the team’s effort and urged them to maintain the momentum.
“I am proud of the grit and determination shown today by Warri Wolves. Every match is a step forward, and every challenge is an opportunity to grow stronger.ppp
The journey continues, and we stand firmly behind the team.”
Sports
European Giants Circle For Osimhen
Victor Osimhen will be the centre of attention as several of Europe’s biggest clubs send scouts to yesrerday’s Intercontinental Derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, with the Nigerian forward set to play a decisive role in the Super Lig title race
Representatives from Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Juventus were expected to be present at Rams Park, underlining the scale of interest in both the fixture and its standout performers.
Reports in Turkish media indicate that the derby will serve not only as a key moment in the domestic title race but also as a platform for transfer discussions and strategic collaborations between clubs.
According to those reports, top European sides have secured places at the stadium with a dual purpose.
“Europe’s leading representatives will be present at the stadium within the framework of both player transfer and cooperation,” ,” Milliyet reported.
“Real Madrid, Barcelona, among many clubs, including Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Napoli and Juventus, have made reservations for today’s match.”
Osimhen was expected to be among the primary players under observation, alongside teammates Baris Yilmaz and Gabriel Sara, with scouts closely monitoring their performances in one of the most high-profile fixtures in Turkish football.
The report further noted, “Victor Osimhen, Yilmaz and Sara were at the top of the watch list and that the interest would mainly be in these players.”
It also highlighted broader discussions beyond player recruitment, stating, “Apart from this, ideas will be exchanged for strengthening relations between the clubs and new joint agreements.”
The Nigerian striker’s presence came at a crucial point in the season, with Galatasaray holding a four-point lead over second-placed Fenerbahce and knowing that victory would all but secure the league title with three matches remaining.
Osimhen recently returned from injury, making a brief appearance in the cup defeat to Genclerbirligi after missing four games, a period during which Galatasaray’s form showed signs of inconsistency.
His absence coincided with a mixed run of results in April, where the league leaders recorded two wins, one draw and one defeat, including a loss to Trabzonspor and a draw at home to Kocaelispor.
Defensively, Galatasaray have also shown vulnerability, conceding in each of their last six matches across all competitions, a concern ahead of a fixture that could define their campaign.
The derby follows disappointment in the Turkish Cup, where Galatasaray suffered a shock 2-0 home defeat to Genclerbirligi, while Fenerbahce were also knocked out after a 1-0 loss to Konyaspor
Sports
Tennis Event Boosts Grassroots Development Push
A tennis tournament held in honour of Olusola Odumosu, Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps FCT Command, has been described as a major step towards grassroots sports development and youth engagement.
The three-day competition, staged at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, began midweek , last week and ended on Friday, attracting young players across different categories.
On the court, top-ranked player Canice Abua won the men’s singles title after a hard-fought 7-5, 6-4 victory over Lucky Danjuma, who is ranked fourth nationally.
In the boys’ category, Unity Alex defeated Khaleed Dalha in straight sets to win the title, while Salvation Alex triumphed over Opeyemi Olademeji to win the girls’ singles event.
Odumosu, who marked his birthday with the event, said the initiative was designed to uncover young talent and strengthen the foundation of tennis development in Nigeria.
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