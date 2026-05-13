NSF: NSC Approves 27 Sports For Coal City Games 2026

The National Sports Commission (NSC) and states’ Directors of Sports across the country have resolved issues that had earlier threatened to lead some states to boycott the 2026 National Sports Festival, billed to hold in Enugu later this year.

The aggrieved states had pointed out that the plan to reduce the number of events at this year’s National Sports Festival, tagged Coal City Games, to 15 was against their interests, particularly since most of them had spent time and money preparing athletes for events slated for exclusion from the games.

But an extraordinary meeting of the executive members and zonal representatives with the NSC Director General, Bukola Olopade, in Abuja, at the weekend, agreed that the number of events be increased to 27.

At the meeting, Olopade explained that some team sports were not included in the first instance because “they are expensive” to be sponsored by the various states, especially as they attract only one medal, unlike individual sports.

Olopade affirmed that the Federal Government is desirous of sponsoring competitions through the instrumentality of the various federations at least four times yearly.

This,” he said, “will expose the athletes to competitions that will also prepare them for international competitions.”

The meeting agreed that the events to feature at the Coal City Games include athletics, para athletics, badminton, para badminton, basketball, wheelchair basketball, boxing, cycling, football and gymnastics.

Others are judo, mixed martial arts, swimming, table tennis, para table tennis, tennis, taekwondo, weightlifting, para powerlifting and wrestling.

The optional sports listed for the festival are cricket, canoeing, para canoeing, darts, golf, shooting and para shooting.

The Coal City Festival in Enugu will hold between November and December this year.

Meanwhile, the National Intermediate Games, earlier scheduled to be held in Lagos in August, will now be held from October 1 to 15, 2026, just as the National Youth Games has been moved from this year to the first quarter of 2027.

Football Pundit Commends S’Eagles Coach Over Monitoring NPFL

A well-known football pundit in Nigeria, Chief Christopher Okonkwo has lauded the efforts and vision of the Super Eagles Coach Eric Chelle for going from one venue of the Nigeria Domestic Nigeria Professional Football League(NPFL) match to the other in monitoring Nigerian players, with a view to invite some exceptional good one discovered into the main stream of the Super Eagles team.

Okonkwo, who made the commendation in an interview at the Port Harcourt Club recently, described the positive move by Coach Chelle as a good step in the right direction, noting that the practice was how its been done in the past among any contracted coach assigned to tinker the Super Eagles team.

“Truly, it has been an old tradition in the country seeing any newly engaged Coach to lead the National team, visiting some our Nigeria League venues during the league matches to spot light some good talents that could be used to beef up some grey areas in the department of Eagles team”

He, however, frowned at the current situation where our coaches had continously been over depending on the use of foreign based players during invitation of players to the National camp, thereby, relegating the domestic home based league players to the background as if they have nothing much to offer to the team.

“I can vividly recall that the likes of great players in the mode of Finidi George, Taribo West, Kanu Nwankwo, Austin Okocha, Richard Owobokiri, Emmanuel Osuigwe among others started from Nigeria football league before they graduated to play in Europe through which they later invited to Super Eagles camp to represent Nigeria”

“Besides, I’m also of the view that going to secondary school football competitive games could equally serves as a a good platform to discover budding talents that could be nurtured to become great stars in near future”, Okonkwo frankly added.

Okonkwo, therefore, prayed that any football coach to be engaged by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to tinker the Super Eagles should be told not to confine himself in staying in big hotel alone but to be visiting some of our local league match venues, with a view to discover some good players that can be drafted into the Super Eagles team.

“Indeed, I stand to be challenged that there some young good players in the Nigeria Professional League. If spotted and exposed, could give the some of the invited foreign based players a stiff competitive fight in securing a postion in the team”, Okonkwo emphatically stated.