“Akwa Governor Almost Stopped Uyo Pitch Maintenance”

Nigeria Football Federation president Ibrahim Gusau has expressed concern over the country’s football infrastructure, saying the Super Eagles and other national teams continue to suffer from a lack of suitable stadiums for training and international matches, Tidesports source reports.

Gusau said the situation had left the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo as Nigeria’s only consistently reliable venue that meets Confederation of African Football standards, adding that its continued use depends heavily on sustained maintenance.

Speaking in an interview with veteran journalist Osasu Obayiwuana, he said it was “deeply unfortunate” that Nigeria still does not have a properly maintained national stadium in the capital, Abuja.

“It is a shame for us, as a federation and as a country, that we do not have a pitch of the required standard in Abuja for the Super Eagles and other national teams to train and play on,” Gusau said.

“At the moment, Uyo is the only stadium we can truly rely on for matches, and that is only because the maintenance arrangement in place has been consistently followed.”

Gusau also revealed that the continuation of the maintenance contract for the Uyo stadium was nearly halted by the current Akwa Ibom State governor, Umo Eno, who questioned its cost.

He said he had to personally intervene to prevent the decision, stressing the importance of preserving existing infrastructure standards.

“I had to step in strongly when the current governor of Akwa Ibom State considered cancelling the maintenance contract. His concern was the cost, and he came very close to ending it,” Gusau added.

“I explained to him that such a decision would undermine what previous administrations had achieved and that maintaining the facility properly was essential for Nigerian football. I am pleased he eventually agreed to continue with it.”

The Godswill Akpabio International Stadium remains one of only two Nigerian stadiums approved by CAF for the 2025/26 season, alongside the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

However, the Abuja venue is currently not operational for football matches, leaving Uyo as the country’s only option.

Built in 2014 with a capacity of 30,000, the Uyo stadium has become the home ground for the Super Eagles and a central venue for Nigeria’s international football commitments.