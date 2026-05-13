Sports
“Akwa Governor Almost Stopped Uyo Pitch Maintenance”
Gusau said the situation had left the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo as Nigeria’s only consistently reliable venue that meets Confederation of African Football standards, adding that its continued use depends heavily on sustained maintenance.
Speaking in an interview with veteran journalist Osasu Obayiwuana, he said it was “deeply unfortunate” that Nigeria still does not have a properly maintained national stadium in the capital, Abuja.
“It is a shame for us, as a federation and as a country, that we do not have a pitch of the required standard in Abuja for the Super Eagles and other national teams to train and play on,” Gusau said.
“At the moment, Uyo is the only stadium we can truly rely on for matches, and that is only because the maintenance arrangement in place has been consistently followed.”
Gusau also revealed that the continuation of the maintenance contract for the Uyo stadium was nearly halted by the current Akwa Ibom State governor, Umo Eno, who questioned its cost.
He said he had to personally intervene to prevent the decision, stressing the importance of preserving existing infrastructure standards.
“I had to step in strongly when the current governor of Akwa Ibom State considered cancelling the maintenance contract. His concern was the cost, and he came very close to ending it,” Gusau added.
“I explained to him that such a decision would undermine what previous administrations had achieved and that maintaining the facility properly was essential for Nigerian football. I am pleased he eventually agreed to continue with it.”
The Godswill Akpabio International Stadium remains one of only two Nigerian stadiums approved by CAF for the 2025/26 season, alongside the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.
However, the Abuja venue is currently not operational for football matches, leaving Uyo as the country’s only option.
Built in 2014 with a capacity of 30,000, the Uyo stadium has become the home ground for the Super Eagles and a central venue for Nigeria’s international football commitments.
Sports
Football Pundit Lauds Chelle’s Effort In Monitoring Nigeria League Players
A well-known football pundit in the State, Chief Christopher Okonkwo has lauded the efforts and vision of the Super Eagles Coach Eric Chelle for going from one venue of the Nigeria Domestic Nigeria Professional Football League match to the other in monitoring Nigerian players, with a view to invite some exceptional good one discovered into the main stream of the Super Eagles team.
Okonkwo, who made the commendation in an interview at the Port Harcourt Club recently, described the positive move by Coach Chelle as a good step in the right direction, noting that the practice was how its been done in the past among any contracted coach assigned to tinker the Super Eagles team.
“Truly, it has been an old tradition in the country seeing any newly engaged Coach to lead the National team, visiting some our Nigeria League venues during the league matches to spot light some good talents that could be used to beef up some grey areas in the department of Eagles team”
He, however, frowned at the current situation where our coaches had continously been over depending on the use of foreign based players during invitation of players to the National camp, thereby, relegating the domestic home based league players to the background as if they have nothing much to offer to the team.
“I can vividly recall that the likes of great players in the mode of Finidi George, Taribo West, Kanu Nwankwo, Austin Okocha, Richard Owobokiri, Emmanuel Osuigwe among others started from Nigeria football league before they graduated to play in Europe through which they later invited to Super Eagles camp to represent Nigeria”
“Besides, I’m also of the view that going to secondary school football competitive games could equally serves as a a good platform to discover budding talents that could be nurtured to become great stars in near future”, Okonkwo frankly added.
Okonkwo, therefore, prayed that any football coach to be engaged by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to tinker the Super Eagles should be told not to confine himself in staying in big hotel alone but to be visiting some of our local league match venues, with a view to discover some good players that can be drafted into the Super Eagles team.
“Indeed, I stand to be challenged that there some young good players in the Nigeria Professional League. If spotted and exposed, could give the some of the invited foreign based players a stiff competitive fight in securing a postion in the team”, Okonkwo emphatically stated.
Sports
LGA Boss Pledges To Reintroduce School Sports
Sports
Ezechukwu Eyes Double Gold In African Champs
Ezechukwu, one of the youngest members of the Nigerian contingent at the championship in Ghana, said her ambition was to win the 100m title in style and cap it with a new personal record.
The fresh secondary school graduate explained that she is fully focused on contributing to Team Nigeria’s medal hopes and is determined to deliver strong performances across her events.
“My main objective in Ghana is to clinch the 100m title and the 4×100m,” Ezechukwu told Tidesports source.
“Nigeria can be assured of my very best and my commitment to the Team. I would love to set a new personal best in Ghana, but anything that comes, I will take it. The spirit in the team is high, and I think we are ready to go,” she said.
Ezechukwu, who was part of Nigeria’s women’s 4x100m relay squad at the World Relays in Botswana, said the experience gained from that competition has strengthened her mindset heading into the continental championships.
She admitted that she learned valuable lessons from her previous outing, including a difficult moment during the relay where an early error affected the team’s rhythm, but said she has used the experience to improve her discipline and composure.
“The secret is just being disciplined, training hard and trusting my coach and believing in God, and the result will show,” she added.
The teenager is part of a 41-member Nigerian team comprising 24 female and 17 male athletes competing at the championships, which begin today at the University of Ghana, Legon.
Nigeria are expected to compete across multiple track and field events as they aim for a strong finish against the continent’s elite athletes.
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