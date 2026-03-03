VC Charges Students On  Exam Malpractice, Other Vices … As IAUE Matriculates 8, 735

The Vice Chancellor (VC) of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Prof. Okechuku Onuchuku, has charged matriculating students to live a life devoid of examination malpractices and other social Vices in order to take their studies seriously.

The VC, who gave the charge during the 17th matriculation ceremony on Saturday, encouraged the matriculant to form study groups, learn together, and explain critical topics to one another for better understanding.

”One way to study seriously is to learn together, form study groups, and explain things to each other, explain the subject matter to each other.

“I know that from experience, some students learn faster from their fellow students”, he stated.

The Vice Chancellor further adviced the matriculating students to make maximum use of the new library in the school to develop their skills and knowledge on different areas of research.

He noted that the total applications for admission received for regular students were 16, 237, while the total number of registered regular students were 8,248.

“For part time students, he said, total applications received were 1, 733 and total number of candidates admitted were 1,321, and 800 were cleared, while a total number of registered Part time student’s (matriculated) were 383.

“Total applications received from the Institute of Distance Learning (IDL) was 220, while number of registered students from the IDL are 104”, he explained.

The VC, mentioned that the Institution has seven (7) Faculties namely , Faculties of Administration and Management Sciences, Agriculture, Education, Humanities, Natural and Applied Sciences, Social Sciences and Vocational and Technical Education.

The Faculty of Administration and Management Sciences has eight (8) Departments namely Accounting, Banking and Finance, Marketing, Management, Office and Information Management, Entrepreneurship, Employment and Human Resource Management and Hospitality and Tourism Management.

‘The Faculty of Agriculture has six (6) Departments namely Agriculture Economics and Extension, Animal Science, Crop Science, Fisheries and Aquaculture, Soil Science and Forestry Wild Life.

‘The Faculty of Education on the other hand has thirteen (13) Departments namely Educational Psychology, Guidance and Counselling, Educational Foundation, Educational Management, Educational Curriculum, Educational Technology, Adult Education, Special Education, Primary/Early Childhood Education, Business Education, Social Science Education, Human Kinetics and Sports Science and Health and Safety Education.

He stated further that the Faculty of Humanities has eleven (11) Departments namely, English and Literary Studies, Fine and Applied Arts, Foreign Languages and International Studies, Theatre and Film Studies, History and Diplomatic Studies, Music, Religious and Cultural Studies, Peace and Conflict Resolution, Mass Communication, Linguistics and Philosophy.

The Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences has thirteen (13) Departments namely Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science, Mathematics, Physics, Integrated Science, Geophysics, Industrial Chemistry, Software Engineering, Statistics, Micro Biology, Zoology and Information Technology.

He said that the Faculty of Social Sciences equally has nine (9) Departments namely; Economics, Geography, Political Science, Sociology/Social Studies, Social Works, Petroleum Economics and Policy Studies, Public Administration, Library and Information Science and Environmental Management.

According to him, the university which was established in June 13, 1971 as an Advanced Teachers Training College (ATTC) noting that the institution attained the University status in October 2009.

He, however, urged parents and guardians to support their children and wards by paying their school charges promptly, and endeavour to always monitor the academic performance of their children and wards.

By: Sogbeba Dokubo