LGSC Boss Commits To Better Service Delivery

The Chairman of the Rivers State Local Government Service Commission (LGSC), Sir Israel N. Amadi, has reiterated his commitment to place the commission on a stronger footing.

He said this will be done through reforms and infrastructural development aimed at strengthening institutional efficiency and service delivery within the local government system.

Amadi made this known during the unveiling of the fully equipped and furnished Legal Library of the commission held at its headquarters in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

He noted that his administration remains focused on sustaining and improving upon the foundation he met on ground.

The Chairman expressed gratitude to God for the opportunity to serve and commended members of the commission for their unwavering support and cooperation towards the successful execution of the project.

He also noted that the establishment of the Legal Library would enhance legal research, documentation and professional development within the commission, thereby improving the quality of legal services provided to local government councils across the state.

Amadi further urged the Legal Department to take full ownership of the facility, emphasizing that proper management and collective responsibility by legal officers would ensure the sustainability and effective utilisation of the library.

The Mayor of Port Harcourt, Hon. Allwell Ihunda, who commissioned the Library, commended the Commission for the visible improvements recorded under the present leadership.

Ihunda also called on directors of legal services in various local government councils to work in synergy with political legal advisers, noting that collaboration among stakeholders would foster peace, progress and unity within the local government administration.

Earlier, the Hon. Commissioner overseeing the legal department of the Commission, Barr. Richard Ewoh, explained that the Legal Library was fully completed under the leadership of the chairman to strengthen legal practice within the commission.

According to Ewoh, the facility would serve as a research hub for lawyers in the local government service, stressing that continuous training and periodic professional development for legal officers remain necessary for effective service delivery.

He, however, appealed to the Mayor of Port Harcourt City Council to encourage other Local government chairmen to make proper use of legal officers posted to their councils, noting that lawyers employed by government possess the legal authority to represent their employers in court.

Other Commissioners present at the occasion were Lady Christabel Ego Didia, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ofik (rtd), Barr. Sammy Apiafi, Arc Tonye Pepple, Elder Linus Nwandem, the Secretary of the Commission; Mr. Micheal Elenwo, and other principal Officers of the Commission.