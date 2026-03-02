Experts Urge Youth To Harness Talents For Global Success

The convener of the Fasthire CareerFest 2026, Richard Okiasi, has called on Nigerian youths to transcend local limitations and harness skills, visibility and innovation to thrive globally.

Okiasi made the call on Saturday during a career development and job creation event in Port Harcourt.

The event, held at the Celebr8 Event Center, Olu Obasanjo Road, attracted 944 participants, including 131 Corps members, five career coaches, aspiring entrepreneurs, tech enthusiasts and career builders under the theme, “Borderless – Empowering Talents to Compete, Create, and Collaborate Globally.”

The visionary lead of Fasthire said in a world where borders are increasingly irrelevant for ambitious professionals, it is important for young talents to transcend local limitations and harness skills necessary to compete and thrive globally.

“If you want to provide value globally, start locally, don’t be idle while dreaming of Apple,” he advised.

Okiasi said the Fasthire CareerFest 2026 was organised with a view to equiping the youth with the mindset and tools to compete, create, and collaborate without boundaries.

“Our goal is to equip the next generation with the mindset and tools to compete, create, and collaborate without boundaries,” he said.

He emphasized how the festival bridged the gap between Nigerian potential and international opportunities.

The event featured a stellar lineup of resource persons, each bringing decades of expertise to inspire and educate.

Keynote speaker and Chief Executive Officer of Silicon Africa Technologies, Ajah Excel, delivered a compelling presentation on “Building Careers and Businesses Without Borders.”

Excel, who is also the convener of SMfest, and founder of the World Scholarship Forum, stressed the importance of proactive positioning.

“You must be willing to step out and meet opportunities,” he told the participants at the event.

He stated that ideas travel freely without visas, urging participants to let their names precede their passports through online visibility.

Excel said the youth could relocate financially without physical relocation by building bridges early and positioning as a global entity from the start.

The Managing Director of Xavina Consulting Limited, Catherine Kadiri, who delivered a lecture on “Building the Mindset to Create, Compete, and Collaborate on the Global Stage”, advocated intentional actions and curiosity as the foundation of creativity.

“You can never be fully ready, start before you are ready,” she advised.

Kadiri urged attendees to build connections with cultural intelligence, humility, and align applications with genuine skills and embrace slow but intentional growth.

The recruitment section had Airtel Nigeria, Xavina Consult, Elasot, Toppearl, Vodina West, and Aidela Africa in attendance.

The festival’s interactive depth shone through two panel sessions, fostering dialogue on practical strategies for borderless success.

The first panel session touched on “Positioning for Global Opportunities”, featuring the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aidela Africa, Atat Charles, as lead discussant, and Group Managing Director/CEO of Arrowconn Group, High Chief Emeka Ezekwe, as co-discussant.

While Charles warned of the power of social media and advised meticulous profile management, Ezekwe defined strategic positioning as “deliberate engineering of relevance,” cautioning that opportunities often appear disguised.

“What you post can build you up or pull you down,” Charles warned.

“Your certificate is just paper, skills and know-how differentiate you,” Ezekwe said.

The second panel session, which centered on “Work Smarter, Not Harder – Using AI Tools to Thrive in a Borderless Workplace”, explored AI’s role in enhancing productivity and global competitiveness.

Founder and Lead Consultant at Marach Consul Limited, Amarachi Stanley-Duru, who led the panel discussion, encouraged maximizing current opportunities through foundational skills.

“Learn and leverage AI to remain relevant,” she urged.

The Chief Executive Officer of Knowledge Money University (KMU), Mr. Emeka Nobis, who delivered a paper on “From Skill to Income: Turning What You Know into Value”, advised identifying God-given gifts and translating them into buyable services.

“Start with what you have, where you are, and your unique story,” he advised.