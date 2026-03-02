LANGUAGE BARRIER :STAKEHOLDERS URGES NSC TO FUND MULTILINGUAL STAFF AT BORDER STATIONS

The National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has urged the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) management to fund multilingual personnel to tackle language barriers at border posts, particularly among traders in the ECOWAS corridor and other frontiers.

Stakeholders, during a meeting held on Wednesday in Badagry, Lagos, also hailed the economic port regulator as Africa’s top Shippers’ Council, citing its sustainable facilities across the region.

Speaking at the event, Alhaji Salami Nasiru Alasoadua, Special Adviser to NACCIMA’s National President and a stalwart of the West Africa Road Transport Union (WARTU), noted that language remains a major barrier for cross-border traders.

He added that the NSC has the capacity to address this if it funds personnel fluent in multiple languages.

Alasoadua stressed the need for the council to hire staff who can speak Yoruba, Hausa, French, and Fulani effectively to resolve these challenges.

Apparently determined to assist in tackling this deficiency, the trader explained that cross-border traders are eager to engage NSC officials at border posts, but many businessmen and women cannot speak English fluently, creating a significant obstacle to getting things done.

Cross section of Stakeholders and staff of NSC at the meeting held in Badagry Lagos on Wednesday

Alasoadua, who also serves as Vice President of the West Africa Cross Traders and Managing Director of Alsana Global Ventures, commended the council for sustaining its officers at Nigeria’s border posts., while adding that funding multilingual personnel would boost trade across international frontiers.

He lamented that most traders lack awareness of Border Information Centre (BIC) requirements.

According to him, “For the council to maintain its relevance in the borderless alliance, I want to thank the Nigerian Shippers’ Councilit’s number one across Africa, from East to North and West Africa.

“None of the other Shippers’ Councils have working border officers except Nigeria’s; most have been abandoned.”But the NSC needs to source funds.

“If you have a BIC at Seme border post and the manager cannot speak French, English, Egun, Fulani, or Yoruba, it’s a problem.”We need to resolve the challenges facing SMEs, and the Nigerian Shippers’ Council has a critical role to play,” he added.