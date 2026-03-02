Rivers
LANGUAGE BARRIER :STAKEHOLDERS URGES NSC TO FUND MULTILINGUAL STAFF AT BORDER STATIONS
The National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has urged the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) management to fund multilingual personnel to tackle language barriers at border posts, particularly among traders in the ECOWAS corridor and other frontiers.
Stakeholders, during a meeting held on Wednesday in Badagry, Lagos, also hailed the economic port regulator as Africa’s top Shippers’ Council, citing its sustainable facilities across the region.
Speaking at the event, Alhaji Salami Nasiru Alasoadua, Special Adviser to NACCIMA’s National President and a stalwart of the West Africa Road Transport Union (WARTU), noted that language remains a major barrier for cross-border traders.
He added that the NSC has the capacity to address this if it funds personnel fluent in multiple languages.
Alasoadua stressed the need for the council to hire staff who can speak Yoruba, Hausa, French, and Fulani effectively to resolve these challenges.
Apparently determined to assist in tackling this deficiency, the trader explained that cross-border traders are eager to engage NSC officials at border posts, but many businessmen and women cannot speak English fluently, creating a significant obstacle to getting things done.
Cross section of Stakeholders and staff of NSC at the meeting held in Badagry Lagos on Wednesday
Alasoadua, who also serves as Vice President of the West Africa Cross Traders and Managing Director of Alsana Global Ventures, commended the council for sustaining its officers at Nigeria’s border posts., while adding that funding multilingual personnel would boost trade across international frontiers.
He lamented that most traders lack awareness of Border Information Centre (BIC) requirements.
According to him, “For the council to maintain its relevance in the borderless alliance, I want to thank the Nigerian Shippers’ Councilit’s number one across Africa, from East to North and West Africa.
“None of the other Shippers’ Councils have working border officers except Nigeria’s; most have been abandoned.”But the NSC needs to source funds.
“If you have a BIC at Seme border post and the manager cannot speak French, English, Egun, Fulani, or Yoruba, it’s a problem.”We need to resolve the challenges facing SMEs, and the Nigerian Shippers’ Council has a critical role to play,” he added.
By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
VC Charges Students On Exam Malpractice, Other Vices … As IAUE Matriculates 8, 735
The Vice Chancellor (VC) of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Prof. Okechuku Onuchuku, has charged matriculating students to live a life devoid of examination malpractices and other social Vices in order to take their studies seriously.
The VC, who gave the charge during the 17th matriculation ceremony on Saturday, encouraged the matriculant to form study groups, learn together, and explain critical topics to one another for better understanding.
”One way to study seriously is to learn together, form study groups, and explain things to each other, explain the subject matter to each other.
“I know that from experience, some students learn faster from their fellow students”, he stated.
The Vice Chancellor further adviced the matriculating students to make maximum use of the new library in the school to develop their skills and knowledge on different areas of research.
He noted that the total applications for admission received for regular students were 16, 237, while the total number of registered regular students were 8,248.
“For part time students, he said, total applications received were 1, 733 and total number of candidates admitted were 1,321, and 800 were cleared, while a total number of registered Part time student’s (matriculated) were 383.
“Total applications received from the Institute of Distance Learning (IDL) was 220, while number of registered students from the IDL are 104”, he explained.
The VC, mentioned that the Institution has seven (7) Faculties namely , Faculties of Administration and Management Sciences, Agriculture, Education, Humanities, Natural and Applied Sciences, Social Sciences and Vocational and Technical Education.
The Faculty of Administration and Management Sciences has eight (8) Departments namely Accounting, Banking and Finance, Marketing, Management, Office and Information Management, Entrepreneurship, Employment and Human Resource Management and Hospitality and Tourism Management.
‘The Faculty of Agriculture has six (6) Departments namely Agriculture Economics and Extension, Animal Science, Crop Science, Fisheries and Aquaculture, Soil Science and Forestry Wild Life.
‘The Faculty of Education on the other hand has thirteen (13) Departments namely Educational Psychology, Guidance and Counselling, Educational Foundation, Educational Management, Educational Curriculum, Educational Technology, Adult Education, Special Education, Primary/Early Childhood Education, Business Education, Social Science Education, Human Kinetics and Sports Science and Health and Safety Education.
He stated further that the Faculty of Humanities has eleven (11) Departments namely, English and Literary Studies, Fine and Applied Arts, Foreign Languages and International Studies, Theatre and Film Studies, History and Diplomatic Studies, Music, Religious and Cultural Studies, Peace and Conflict Resolution, Mass Communication, Linguistics and Philosophy.
The Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences has thirteen (13) Departments namely Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science, Mathematics, Physics, Integrated Science, Geophysics, Industrial Chemistry, Software Engineering, Statistics, Micro Biology, Zoology and Information Technology.
He said that the Faculty of Social Sciences equally has nine (9) Departments namely; Economics, Geography, Political Science, Sociology/Social Studies, Social Works, Petroleum Economics and Policy Studies, Public Administration, Library and Information Science and Environmental Management.
According to him, the university which was established in June 13, 1971 as an Advanced Teachers Training College (ATTC) noting that the institution attained the University status in October 2009.
He, however, urged parents and guardians to support their children and wards by paying their school charges promptly, and endeavour to always monitor the academic performance of their children and wards.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
Experts Urge Youth To Harness Talents For Global Success
The convener of the Fasthire CareerFest 2026, Richard Okiasi, has called on Nigerian youths to transcend local limitations and harness skills, visibility and innovation to thrive globally.
Okiasi made the call on Saturday during a career development and job creation event in Port Harcourt.
The event, held at the Celebr8 Event Center, Olu Obasanjo Road, attracted 944 participants, including 131 Corps members, five career coaches, aspiring entrepreneurs, tech enthusiasts and career builders under the theme, “Borderless – Empowering Talents to Compete, Create, and Collaborate Globally.”
The visionary lead of Fasthire said in a world where borders are increasingly irrelevant for ambitious professionals, it is important for young talents to transcend local limitations and harness skills necessary to compete and thrive globally.
“If you want to provide value globally, start locally, don’t be idle while dreaming of Apple,” he advised.
Okiasi said the Fasthire CareerFest 2026 was organised with a view to equiping the youth with the mindset and tools to compete, create, and collaborate without boundaries.
“Our goal is to equip the next generation with the mindset and tools to compete, create, and collaborate without boundaries,” he said.
He emphasized how the festival bridged the gap between Nigerian potential and international opportunities.
The event featured a stellar lineup of resource persons, each bringing decades of expertise to inspire and educate.
Keynote speaker and Chief Executive Officer of Silicon Africa Technologies, Ajah Excel, delivered a compelling presentation on “Building Careers and Businesses Without Borders.”
Excel, who is also the convener of SMfest, and founder of the World Scholarship Forum, stressed the importance of proactive positioning.
“You must be willing to step out and meet opportunities,” he told the participants at the event.
He stated that ideas travel freely without visas, urging participants to let their names precede their passports through online visibility.
Excel said the youth could relocate financially without physical relocation by building bridges early and positioning as a global entity from the start.
The Managing Director of Xavina Consulting Limited, Catherine Kadiri, who delivered a lecture on “Building the Mindset to Create, Compete, and Collaborate on the Global Stage”, advocated intentional actions and curiosity as the foundation of creativity.
“You can never be fully ready, start before you are ready,” she advised.
Kadiri urged attendees to build connections with cultural intelligence, humility, and align applications with genuine skills and embrace slow but intentional growth.
The recruitment section had Airtel Nigeria, Xavina Consult, Elasot, Toppearl, Vodina West, and Aidela Africa in attendance.
The festival’s interactive depth shone through two panel sessions, fostering dialogue on practical strategies for borderless success.
The first panel session touched on “Positioning for Global Opportunities”, featuring the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aidela Africa, Atat Charles, as lead discussant, and Group Managing Director/CEO of Arrowconn Group, High Chief Emeka Ezekwe, as co-discussant.
While Charles warned of the power of social media and advised meticulous profile management, Ezekwe defined strategic positioning as “deliberate engineering of relevance,” cautioning that opportunities often appear disguised.
“What you post can build you up or pull you down,” Charles warned.
“Your certificate is just paper, skills and know-how differentiate you,” Ezekwe said.
The second panel session, which centered on “Work Smarter, Not Harder – Using AI Tools to Thrive in a Borderless Workplace”, explored AI’s role in enhancing productivity and global competitiveness.
Founder and Lead Consultant at Marach Consul Limited, Amarachi Stanley-Duru, who led the panel discussion, encouraged maximizing current opportunities through foundational skills.
“Learn and leverage AI to remain relevant,” she urged.
The Chief Executive Officer of Knowledge Money University (KMU), Mr. Emeka Nobis, who delivered a paper on “From Skill to Income: Turning What You Know into Value”, advised identifying God-given gifts and translating them into buyable services.
“Start with what you have, where you are, and your unique story,” he advised.
NUJ Frowns At Appointment Of Non-Journalists Into Media Related Offices
The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, has strongly rejected the appointment of non-journalists and unqualified individuals into media-related positions in the state, describing the development as inimical to professionalism and detrimental to democratic governance.
This position was part of resolutions adopted at the State Congress held at the Ernest Ikoli Press Centre, Port Harcourt, recently.
It was part of the communiqué drafted by a committee headed by Comrade Giadom Martins, which had Dr. Boma Waribor as Secretary, and Comrade Tonye Nria Dappa as Member.
The communique was co-signed by the State Chairman and Secretary of NUJ, Comrade Paul Bazia-Nsaneh, and Dr. Ijeoma Tubosia, respectively.
Congress, through the communique, expressed concern over what it described as increasing infiltration of unqualified individuals into strategic media offices at state and local government levels.
It also noted the engagement of non-communication professionals in the media units of the 23 Local Government Councils and directed that such appointments be reviewed within seven working days.
According to the statement, only trained and practising media professionals should occupy sensitive communication roles in government establishments.
The Council stated that the presence of unqualified individuals in the media space has contributed to declining public trust, misinformation and unethical practices, warning that the trend poses dire implications for good governance and national security.
The NUJ, via the statement, also frowned at the appointment of Chief Press Secretaries from outside Rivers State who are largely unknown to the Council, stating that such actions undermine the competence of seasoned media practitioners within the state.
The Union further condemned unprofessional conduct, including mud-slinging and cyberbullying on social media under the guise of journalism and noted that such practices violate ethical standards and tarnish the image of the profession.
Going forward, Congress resolved that the appointment of non-practising journalists and non-public relations professionals as Commissioner for Information, Chief Press Secretaries and Press Secretaries is unacceptable, stressing that such offices require demonstrable professional competence and ethical standing.
It also clarified that only the Office of the Governor is structured to have a Chief Press Secretary, while other public offices should designate Press Secretaries or Press Officers.
On capacity building, the Council urged the State Government and relevant institutions to institute regular professional training programmes for media and press assistants to strengthen strategic communication and uphold ethical standards in public information management.
By: King Onunwor
