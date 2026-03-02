NUJ Frowns At Appointment Of Non-Journalists Into Media Related Offices

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, has strongly rejected the appointment of non-journalists and unqualified individuals into media-related positions in the state, describing the development as inimical to professionalism and detrimental to democratic governance.

This position was part of resolutions adopted at the State Congress held at the Ernest Ikoli Press Centre, Port Harcourt, recently.

It was part of the communiqué drafted by a committee headed by Comrade Giadom Martins, which had Dr. Boma Waribor as Secretary, and Comrade Tonye Nria Dappa as Member.

The communique was co-signed by the State Chairman and Secretary of NUJ, Comrade Paul Bazia-Nsaneh, and Dr. Ijeoma Tubosia, respectively.

Congress, through the communique, expressed concern over what it described as increasing infiltration of unqualified individuals into strategic media offices at state and local government levels.

It also noted the engagement of non-communication professionals in the media units of the 23 Local Government Councils and directed that such appointments be reviewed within seven working days.

According to the statement, only trained and practising media professionals should occupy sensitive communication roles in government establishments.

The Council stated that the presence of unqualified individuals in the media space has contributed to declining public trust, misinformation and unethical practices, warning that the trend poses dire implications for good governance and national security.

The NUJ, via the statement, also frowned at the appointment of Chief Press Secretaries from outside Rivers State who are largely unknown to the Council, stating that such actions undermine the competence of seasoned media practitioners within the state.

The Union further condemned unprofessional conduct, including mud-slinging and cyberbullying on social media under the guise of journalism and noted that such practices violate ethical standards and tarnish the image of the profession.

Going forward, Congress resolved that the appointment of non-practising journalists and non-public relations professionals as Commissioner for Information, Chief Press Secretaries and Press Secretaries is unacceptable, stressing that such offices require demonstrable professional competence and ethical standing.

It also clarified that only the Office of the Governor is structured to have a Chief Press Secretary, while other public offices should designate Press Secretaries or Press Officers.

On capacity building, the Council urged the State Government and relevant institutions to institute regular professional training programmes for media and press assistants to strengthen strategic communication and uphold ethical standards in public information management.

By: King Onunwor