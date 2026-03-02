BSN Tasks Ogbas on Bible language 

The Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) Rivers/Bayelsa Area, has called on the people of Ogba ethnic nationality in Ogba Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area to expedite action towards the translation of the Bible into their language.

Chairman of the Bible Society of Nigeria, Rivers/Bayelsa Area, Elder Omoni Ayo-Tamuno, made the call recently while presenting a Special Membership Certificate to the Bishop of Egi Diocese, of the First African Church, The Rt.Rev. Boma Nathaniel, and his Wife, Mrs. Ifuroyika Williams at the First African Church Mission Cathedral, Erema, in Ogba Egbema/Ndoni local government area of Rivers state.

Elder Ayo-Tamuno said the call became necessary in view of the fact that the translation has taken a long time without completion.

He said, “although information at my disposal makes me to understand that the New Testament is at its final stages of completion, it is not acceptable that given the huge population of Christians and churches in the area, it’s still not complete.”

The Chairman, therefore, stressed the need for unity among the Christian community to complete the translation project.

Elder Ayo-Tamuno further stressed the importance of thorough work to come with the translation that will be well accepted by the generality of Ogba people.

“This is crucial because experience has shown that a number of translations made in some languages are not well accepted due to lack of adequate care in the translations” , he explained.

He, therefore, declared that “the BSN has a long history of its translation in Nigerian Languages being well accepted as a result of due diligence, in-depth research work, coupled with well qualified and competent manpower”, adding that “the Society will always welcome request to translate language Bibles in Nigeria”.

Ayo-Tamuno congratulated the Bishop and his wife for being the first in Ogba land to register as a Special Member and appealed to the Bishop to direct Churches under his Diocese to cooperate with the BSN.

Speaking after the presentation, the wife of the Bishop, Mrs. Ifuroyika Williams, who received the certificate onbehalf of her husband, thanked the Society for the honour accorded them and promised that the Diocese will support the Society to achieve its aims and objectives.

By: John Bibor