Group Petitions RSG, Security Agencies Over Insecurity 

A group under the aegis of Concerned Citizens for Peace, Safety and Lawful Coexistence in Rivers State, has petitioned the Department of State Security Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force, calling for urgent security intervention over alleged mob violence linked to some commercial motorcycle operators in Rivers State.

The petition, addressed to the Rivers State Government and security agencies, expressed concern over what it described as a disturbing trend of coordinated mob actions and armed intimidation reportedly involving certain Hausa-Fulani motorcycle riders in parts of the state.

The group noted that Rivers State has a long history of peaceful coexistence among ethnic nationalities, stressing that many Hausa-Fulani residents are law-abiding and legitimately engaged in trade and commerce.

However, it alleged that some youths operating within the commercial motorcycle sector have formed clusters that mobilise violently in defence of their members, sometimes resisting lawful arrest and engaging in acts of vigilantism.

Citing an incident in Rumualogu Community, the petitioners alleged that a dispute between an indigene and a motorcycle rider escalated after a large number of riders reportedly mobilised into the area, creating tension and fear among residents.

They further claimed that the situation intensified when some individuals allegedly retrieved a firearm, while also accusing motorcycle groups of blocking roads and obstructing security operatives during traffic-related incidents.

Another incident was reported in Igwuruta, in Ikwerre Local Government Area, where over 40 motorcycle riders were alleged to have stormed Omuolu Omuwei Community armed with daggers and other weapons.

According to the petition, the attack reportedly led to the killing of a youth leader and a community secretary in what was described as one of the most alarming cases of organised violence in the area.

An eyewitness account cited in the report claimed that scores of riders mobilised within minutes, allegedly overpowering local security operatives and issuing threats of mob action.

The group said the recurring pattern includes rapid mobilisation, coordinated use of motorcycles, alleged possession of weapons, resistance to security agencies and threats of extrajudicial actions, warning that such trends could undermine public confidence in law enforcement.

It cautioned that failure to address the situation decisively could trigger retaliatory violence, heighten ethnic tension and threaten economic and social stability in the state.

The petitioners therefore called for reinforced security deployment, thorough investigation and prosecution of those found culpable, stricter regulation of commercial motorcycle operations, enforcement of weapons laws, proper registration of operators and engagement with community leaders to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

By: King Onunwor