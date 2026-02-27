Rivers
Terrorism: COAS Makes Case For Local Intelligence Gathering
The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has said robust local intelligence gathering is the most effective weapon in Nigeria’s fight against terrorism and violent crime.
He, therefore, urged communities across the country to take ownership of security efforts through active collaboration with the military.
Shaibu gave the advice in his message at the 7th edition of the Nigerian Army Key Stakeholders Engagement Forum themed “Taking the Nigerian Army to the Communities,” in Port Harcourt recently.
Represented at the event by the Director-General of the Nigerian Army Finance Corporation, Major General J.E. Osifo, the Army Chief emphasized that security was a collective responsibility that demands a whole-of-society approach.
He stressed that the Nigerian Army draws its strength from the support of citizens and communities, noting that cooperation from the civil populace significantly boosts the morale and operational effectiveness of troops engaged in counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations.
Shaibu also identified militancy in the Niger Delta, terrorism in the North-East, banditry in the North-West and separatist agitations in the South-East as pressing security challenges requiring coordinated national action and credible intelligence from the grassroots.
According to him, synergy with key stakeholders remains a central pillar of the Army’s strategy, as sustainable national security and economic development can only be achieved in a peaceful and stable environment.
As a way forward, he called on traditional institutions, faith leaders and civil society organizations to use their influence to promote unity and discourage criminality within their communities, describing them as critical partners in intelligence gathering and conflict prevention.
While acknowledging that counter-terrorism campaigns often record both successes and losses, the Army Chief said collaboration between the military and the public was indispensable to securing lasting victories on the battlefield.
He urged participants at the forum to contribute meaningfully to discussions, identify operational gaps and propose practical solutions that would strengthen trust and improve engagement between soldiers and civilians.
In his keynote address, retired Brigadier General, and traditional ruler of Abuloma Kingdom, Ateke Fiboinumama, underscored the importance of leadership in reducing crime, noting that effective engagement with community leaders can significantly curb insecurity.
Fiboinumama highlighted the Army’s non-kinetic interventions in Rivers State, including medical outreaches and disaster response efforts, and called for honesty within communities, stressing that while the military owes citizens protection, communities owe the military cooperation.
Earlier, the Chief of Civil-Military Affairs, Major General Musa Etsu-Ndagi, outlined ongoing initiatives such as scholarships, literacy competitions, medical missions and public complaint channels, as the forum concluded with a panel discussion to reinforce trust, transparency and sustained partnership as essential ingredients for restoring peace and stability nationwide.
The event had in attendance traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society groups and other stakeholders who deliberated on strengthening civil-military relations.
CareerFest 2026 Begins In PH Today
Fasthire Services, in collaboration with the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA) and the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), Rivers State Chapter, will begin a two-day career development and job creation event in Port Harcourt, today.
The event known as Fasthire CareerFest 2026, is expected to attract over 1,000 job opportunities, with employers actively recruiting across various sectors.
According to the organisers, CareerFest 2026 is designed to be a high-impact platform that goes beyond a traditional job fair, and will also feature career exhibitions and professional guidance sessions, aimed at helping participants navigate career pathways, professional development, and long-term career planning.
There will be virtual sessions and industry conversations today, and physical conference and job fair in Port Harcourt tomorrow.
The hybrid event scheduled to hold at Celebra8 Event Center, Olu Obasanjo Road, Port Harcourt, will feature three core components including career and industry conference, involving keynote sessions, panel discussions and fireside chats with Human Resources leaders, business executives, policymakers, and industry experts.
It will also feature a job fair and recruitment hub with direct engagement between employers and job seekers, as well as one-on-one career counselling, mentorship and exhibitions.
The organisers said CareerFest 2026 is open to students, fresh graduates, job seekers, professionals, recruiters, business leaders, and anyone seeking career clarity, growth, or new opportunities.
They called on members of the public, employers who have vacancies and want to recruit, and professionals to register and participate in what is positioned as one of the most impactful career and employment-focused events in the South-South region.
The vision for CareerFest was originally conceived by Fasthire Services and has since received strong buy-in and strategic support from PHCCIMA and CIPM Rivers, reflecting a shared commitment to workforce development, youth empowerment, and sustainable employment.
Other strategic partners supporting the event include NTA, 3MTT, Google Developer Group (GDG) Port Harcourt, SMFest, and other companies and organisations that are committed to skills development, innovation, and employment creation.
With strong institutional backing, a clear employment focus, and a growing network of partners, Fasthire CareerFest 2026 is positioned to play a meaningful role in shaping careers, strengthening the workforce, and driving inclusive economic growth in Rivers State and beyond.
Etche Clan Urges Govt On Chieftaincy Recognition
The Chief Cultural officer of Etche Ethnic Nationality, Eze Charles Nweke, has warned government against recognizing anyone not installed by the Onyeishi Etche, His Eminence, Oche ENB Opurum, as Onyeishi Agwurus or Clan head in Etche and Omuma local government areas.
Eze Nweke, who said this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt, also called on Etche sons and daughters to respect the culture and traditions of Etche ethnic nationality.
He said the advice to the government has become necessary in order to preserve the sanctity of the Etche chieftaincy institution.
Nweke, who described Oche ENB Opurum as the custodian of the traditions of Etche ethnic nationality, said the Etche monarch has laid down the ground norms of the culture and traditions of his people, adding that what is needed is for both government and the people to accord it proper respect.
He listed clans in Etche to include Igbo Agwuru Asa, Okehi, Omuma, Ozuzu, Ulakwo Umuselem, and Mba.
According to him, dding these clans already have their heads who are all subservient to the Oche of Etche ethnic nationality .
Nweke said others below the Onyeishi Agwurus are special chieftaincy titles, the Ochimbas, Mgbaragidas, as well as Ogbetis and Ada Etche, who he said can come from any of the clans
Nweke also stressed the need for all community heads and clan heads in Etche nation to appreciate Oche ENB Opurum for his wisdom in bringing Etche nation together.
He said as the custodian of Etche culture, Oche ENB Opurum has not only laid foundation for a prosperous Etche as far as the Chieftaincy institution was concerned, but has also made sons and daughters of Etche proud by ensuring orderliness in the tradition and culture of Etche.
He stated that Oche ENB Opurum has laid foundation as far as the traditional institution of Etche was concerned, especially in the order of importance.
Nweke continued that Etche tradition must be respected because it is the only way Etche nation can continue to move forward.
He said it beholves sons and daughters of Etche to respect the Monarch by keeping to the tenet of the Etche culture and traditions.
The Chief Cultural officer also said all the Chieftaincy stools in Etche, including the stool of the Oche, are not hereditary, and that inline with Etche tradition, the Oche stool rotates from clan to clan while onyeishi Agwuru/special chieftaincy titles rotates from town to town, Ochimba stool rotates from village to village, while the Mgbiragidas rotate from compound to compound.
Kumuyi Tasks Nigerians On National Development
The General Overseer of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William .F. Kumuyi has called on Nigerians, irrespective of their denomination and status, to be agents of change in the country with the view to promoting national development.
He said this while speaking to newsmen at the Port Harcourt international Airport shortly on arrival from Lagos.
He said National development can only be enhanced when both the leadership and the led see themselves as agents of change.
According to him, it beholves on the leadership to use their strategic and prime position to galvanize the citizenry towards achieving socio-economic development for the nation, while the citizens on their part must seek to influence how their nation is being governed.
He said the theme for the crusade is God’s direction for not only individuals, but also for the entire nation.
“Turning Point is God’s direction for individuals.Those individuals become agents of turning point in their communities and when people have a say in the ways the country is governed, it’s definitely going to affect every other things.
“Turning Point is not a vacuum. The Turning Point is God touching lives and those lives in turn touch other people.
“We believe in God and trust him that Turning Point will affect policies and the economy of the Communities and the country”, he said.
He continued that those in position of authority must seek divine guidance to enable them implement policies that will have positive impacts on the society.
According to the cleric, while everybody desires a turning point, “what we project is also reflected from the inside. Whether citizens’ number is this or that, if we have an upward internal turning point, it’s going to affect our community”, he said.
Also speaking, the State Overseer of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor Pius Idume, stressed the need for the Christian community in Rivers State and the South-South Zone to attend the programme enmess.
He expressed the hope that the crusade will bring positive change to the lives of millions of people across the zone and country.
