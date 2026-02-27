CareerFest 2026 Begins In PH Today

Fasthire Services, in collaboration with the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA) and the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), Rivers State Chapter, will begin a two-day career development and job creation event in Port Harcourt, today.

The event known as Fasthire CareerFest 2026, is expected to attract over 1,000 job opportunities, with employers actively recruiting across various sectors.

According to the organisers, CareerFest 2026 is designed to be a high-impact platform that goes beyond a traditional job fair, and will also feature career exhibitions and professional guidance sessions, aimed at helping participants navigate career pathways, professional development, and long-term career planning.

There will be virtual sessions and industry conversations today, and physical conference and job fair in Port Harcourt tomorrow.

The hybrid event scheduled to hold at Celebra8 Event Center, Olu Obasanjo Road, Port Harcourt, will feature three core components including career and industry conference, involving keynote sessions, panel discussions and fireside chats with Human Resources leaders, business executives, policymakers, and industry experts.

It will also feature a job fair and recruitment hub with direct engagement between employers and job seekers, as well as one-on-one career counselling, mentorship and exhibitions.

The organisers said CareerFest 2026 is open to students, fresh graduates, job seekers, professionals, recruiters, business leaders, and anyone seeking career clarity, growth, or new opportunities.

They called on members of the public, employers who have vacancies and want to recruit, and professionals to register and participate in what is positioned as one of the most impactful career and employment-focused events in the South-South region.

The vision for CareerFest was originally conceived by Fasthire Services and has since received strong buy-in and strategic support from PHCCIMA and CIPM Rivers, reflecting a shared commitment to workforce development, youth empowerment, and sustainable employment.

Other strategic partners supporting the event include NTA, 3MTT, Google Developer Group (GDG) Port Harcourt, SMFest, and other companies and organisations that are committed to skills development, innovation, and employment creation.

With strong institutional backing, a clear employment focus, and a growing network of partners, Fasthire CareerFest 2026 is positioned to play a meaningful role in shaping careers, strengthening the workforce, and driving inclusive economic growth in Rivers State and beyond.