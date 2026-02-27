Etche Clan Urges Govt On Chieftaincy Recognition

The Chief Cultural officer of Etche Ethnic Nationality, Eze Charles Nweke, has warned government against recognizing anyone not installed by the Onyeishi Etche, His Eminence, Oche ENB Opurum, as Onyeishi Agwurus or Clan head in Etche and Omuma local government areas.

Eze Nweke, who said this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt, also called on Etche sons and daughters to respect the culture and traditions of Etche ethnic nationality.

He said the advice to the government has become necessary in order to preserve the sanctity of the Etche chieftaincy institution.

Nweke, who described Oche ENB Opurum as the custodian of the traditions of Etche ethnic nationality, said the Etche monarch has laid down the ground norms of the culture and traditions of his people, adding that what is needed is for both government and the people to accord it proper respect.

He listed clans in Etche to include Igbo Agwuru Asa, Okehi, Omuma, Ozuzu, Ulakwo Umuselem, and Mba.

According to him, dding these clans already have their heads who are all subservient to the Oche of Etche ethnic nationality .

Nweke said others below the Onyeishi Agwurus are special chieftaincy titles, the Ochimbas, Mgbaragidas, as well as Ogbetis and Ada Etche, who he said can come from any of the clans

Nweke also stressed the need for all community heads and clan heads in Etche nation to appreciate Oche ENB Opurum for his wisdom in bringing Etche nation together.

He said as the custodian of Etche culture, Oche ENB Opurum has not only laid foundation for a prosperous Etche as far as the Chieftaincy institution was concerned, but has also made sons and daughters of Etche proud by ensuring orderliness in the tradition and culture of Etche.

He stated that Oche ENB Opurum has laid foundation as far as the traditional institution of Etche was concerned, especially in the order of importance.

Nweke continued that Etche tradition must be respected because it is the only way Etche nation can continue to move forward.

He said it beholves sons and daughters of Etche to respect the Monarch by keeping to the tenet of the Etche culture and traditions.

The Chief Cultural officer also said all the Chieftaincy stools in Etche, including the stool of the Oche, are not hereditary, and that inline with Etche tradition, the Oche stool rotates from clan to clan while onyeishi Agwuru/special chieftaincy titles rotates from town to town, Ochimba stool rotates from village to village, while the Mgbiragidas rotate from compound to compound.

John Bibor