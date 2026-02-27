Kumuyi Tasks Nigerians On National Development

The General Overseer of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William .F. Kumuyi has called on Nigerians, irrespective of their denomination and status, to be agents of change in the country with the view to promoting national development.

He said this while speaking to newsmen at the Port Harcourt international Airport shortly on arrival from Lagos.

He said National development can only be enhanced when both the leadership and the led see themselves as agents of change.

According to him, it beholves on the leadership to use their strategic and prime position to galvanize the citizenry towards achieving socio-economic development for the nation, while the citizens on their part must seek to influence how their nation is being governed.

He said the theme for the crusade is God’s direction for not only individuals, but also for the entire nation.

“Turning Point is God’s direction for individuals.Those individuals become agents of turning point in their communities and when people have a say in the ways the country is governed, it’s definitely going to affect every other things.

“Turning Point is not a vacuum. The Turning Point is God touching lives and those lives in turn touch other people.

“We believe in God and trust him that Turning Point will affect policies and the economy of the Communities and the country”, he said.

He continued that those in position of authority must seek divine guidance to enable them implement policies that will have positive impacts on the society.

According to the cleric, while everybody desires a turning point, “what we project is also reflected from the inside. Whether citizens’ number is this or that, if we have an upward internal turning point, it’s going to affect our community”, he said.

Also speaking, the State Overseer of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor Pius Idume, stressed the need for the Christian community in Rivers State and the South-South Zone to attend the programme enmess.

He expressed the hope that the crusade will bring positive change to the lives of millions of people across the zone and country.

John Bibor