Truck-Pusher  Stabs Trader To Death Over Market Space

A wheelbarrow pusher identified as Mr Zakara Afaaruwu, has been arrested by the Rivers State Police Command for stabbing 30-year-old Mr. Higightor Wenem to death over market space

The incident occurred last Saturday, at Oil Mill Market, in Rumuokwurushi, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The incident occured when an argument ensued as the trader was trying to create space for his goods and asked the wheelbarrow pusher to remove his wheelbarrow from blocking his wares.

The suspect refused shifting the wheelbarrow and in the course of the altercation, the wheelbarrow pusher allegedly stabbed the trader who is from Mbagel Village, Buruku Local Government Area of Benue State, with a dagger.

The victim was immediately rushed to the Military Hospital, Port Harcourt, for medical attention but was confirmed dead by the medical doctor on arrival.

His corpse has been deposited at the morgue for autopsy.

Commenting of the issue, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Irinke-Koko, said in a statement that, “the incident led to tension and pandemonium between members of the Hausa and Benue communities in the area.

“However, prompt intervention by police operatives restored calm and prevented further breakdown of law and order.

“The suspect has been arrested and is currently in police custody while investigation continues.

“The situation is now under control, and monitoring of the area is ongoing. Further developments will be communicated .

“The Command assures members of the public of its commitment to maintaining peace and security across the state and urges residents to remain calm and lawful.”

By: Enoch Epelle