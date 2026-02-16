Rivers
Truck-Pusher Stabs Trader To Death Over Market Space
A wheelbarrow pusher identified as Mr Zakara Afaaruwu, has been arrested by the Rivers State Police Command for stabbing 30-year-old Mr. Higightor Wenem to death over market space
The incident occurred last Saturday, at Oil Mill Market, in Rumuokwurushi, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.
The incident occured when an argument ensued as the trader was trying to create space for his goods and asked the wheelbarrow pusher to remove his wheelbarrow from blocking his wares.
The suspect refused shifting the wheelbarrow and in the course of the altercation, the wheelbarrow pusher allegedly stabbed the trader who is from Mbagel Village, Buruku Local Government Area of Benue State, with a dagger.
The victim was immediately rushed to the Military Hospital, Port Harcourt, for medical attention but was confirmed dead by the medical doctor on arrival.
His corpse has been deposited at the morgue for autopsy.
Commenting of the issue, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Irinke-Koko, said in a statement that, “the incident led to tension and pandemonium between members of the Hausa and Benue communities in the area.
“However, prompt intervention by police operatives restored calm and prevented further breakdown of law and order.
“The suspect has been arrested and is currently in police custody while investigation continues.
“The situation is now under control, and monitoring of the area is ongoing. Further developments will be communicated .
“The Command assures members of the public of its commitment to maintaining peace and security across the state and urges residents to remain calm and lawful.”
By: Enoch Epelle
Rivers
Group Seeks Police Support to Tackle GBV
The Rivers State Multi-Stakeholder Action Committee on the Prevention of Gender-Based Violence (GBV), a non-profit organization dedicated to combating gender-based violence in the State, recently paid a courtesy visit to the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, to seek his support and partnership for a planned sensitization programme for Police GBV Desk Officers.
The delegation was led by the Permanent Secretary of the Rivers State Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Lauretta Davies Dimpka, alongside the Committee’s Coordinator, Barr. Evelyn Membere Asimiea.
Speaking during the meeting, the Coordinator explained that the committee comprises various stakeholders, including FIDA, the media, security agencies, and traditional and religious institutions.
She noted that the initiative is funded by ActionAid Nigeria with support from the Ford Foundation, with the goal of strengthening efforts to eliminate gender-based violence in Rivers State.
“We have carried out several engagements, including community advocacy programmes and the training of female cultural influencers, among other activities,” she said.
In his response, the Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, pledged his full support for the initiative and assured the committee of the Police Command’s readiness to collaborate in strengthening GBV response mechanisms across the state.
Members of the delegation also included heads of sub-committees within the group: Barr. Ere Boma (Advocacy); Dr. Mary Obisike (Response); Martha Igbiks ( Information and Awareness); and Brown Musa Afonyagha (Religious/Traditional).
Observers described the engagement as a significant step toward enhancing coordination and improving the response to gender-based violence in Rivers State.
Rivers
Youth Body Condemns Killing Of Member … Demands Immediate Suspension Of Bike Operation
Youths from Igwuruta Community in Rivers State have condemned the killing of the Secretary of Omuolu-Omunwei Community in Igwuruta, Mr. Nchelem Samuel Festus, describing the incident as tragic and unacceptable.
In a communiqué issued on February 12, 2026, the youth body said Mr. Festus was allegedly murdered on Tuesday February 10, 2026, by commercial motorcycle operators identified as “Aboki bike riders” within the community.
The group expressed sadness and outrage over the development, stating that the killing has heightened tension in the area and disrupted the peace for which Igwuruta has long been known.
According to the communiqué, the incident is part of what the community described as a growing wave of criminal activities, including rape, kidnapping and other violent crimes allegedly perpetrated by the same group.
The youth body said Igwuruta has historically maintained a reputation as a peaceful and hospitable community where residents and visitors carry out their daily activities without fear.
It, however, noted that recent events and what it termed as “escalating violence” have created fear among residents and necessitated urgent intervention.
The communiqué called for the immediate suspension of all motorcycle operations by the group within Igwuruta.
It also demanded the closure of scrap-dump sites in the community allegedly operated by the said individuals.
Furthermore, the youth body urged security agencies to ensure the arrest and prosecution of those involved in the killing of Mr. Festus and perpetrators of other alleged crimes in the area.
It also called on cattle herders to vacate farmlands in Igwuruta and urged herdsmen to stay away from bushes within the community with immediate effect.
While pledging to uphold the rule of law and refrain from self-help, the youth body gave security agencies a 48-hour ultimatum to act on some of its demands, particularly the suspension of motorcycle operations and closure of scrap sites.
The communiqué appealed to security agencies, local government authorities and other stakeholders to treat the matter with urgency and collaborate with the community to restore peace and ensure justice.
As at the time of filing this report, the Police has not issued any official statement about the incident.
By: King Onunwor
Rivers
NDDC, REA Seal Pact On Sustainable Electricity Expansion In N’Delta
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to expand access to reliable and sustainable electricity across the Niger Delta region.
The agreement, signed at the headquarters of the REA in Abuja, is intended to strengthen institutional collaboration in accelerating development in underserved communities in the region.
A statement by the Director, Corporate Affairs of the NDDC, Seledi Thompson-Wakama, said the pact underscores renewed efforts by the two federal interventionist agencies to deepen cooperation and fast-track infrastructure delivery.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Managing Director of the NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, described the MoU as a strategic step towards realising the Commission’s vision to “light up the Niger Delta” in line with national priorities on distributed energy expansion.
Ogbuku said “the agreement represents a shared institutional responsibility to deliver reliable energy solutions that will enhance livelihoods, stimulate local economies and create broader opportunities across the nine Niger Delta states.”
According to him, electricity remains a critical enabler of national development, support for job creation, healthcare delivery, education and inclusive economic growth.
He noted that the collaboration would help unlock the economic potential of rural communities while advancing broader national development objectives.
The NDDC boss added that the Commission has consistently adopted partnership-driven approaches in executing projects in the region and is prepared to support the implementation of the MoU by leveraging its community presence and infrastructure development capacity.
He reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to working closely with the REA to ensure the timely and effective execution of the agreement.
The NDDC delegation at the event included the Executive Director, Projects, Dr Victor Antai; Executive Director, Corporate Services, Otunba Ifedayo Abegunde; Director, Legal Services, Mr. Victor Arenyeka; Director, Finance and Supply, Mrs. Kunemofa Asu; and Director, Liaison Office, Abuja, Mrs. Mary Nwaeke.
In his remarks, the Managing Director of the REA, Dr. Abba Abubakar Aliyu, described the MoU as a natural collaboration between two agencies with complementary mandates, reflecting a shared commitment to expanding access to sustainable electricity in rural communities.
“The Niger Delta remains central to Nigeria’s economic fortunes and must be supported by infrastructure capable of driving productivity, enterprise and improved living standards”, Aliyu said.
He adding that the partnership signals readiness to deliver stable power to communities that have long awaited reliable electricity supply.
