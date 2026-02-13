NDLEA Loses Officer, Arrests Six Suspects In Bonny Raid

An operative of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has been killed during a raid on a notorious drug enclave at Ama Hausa, Bonny Island, Rivers State, while six suspects were arrested.

The agency said a significant cache of illicit substances, including cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, skunk and tramadol, were recovered during the operation.

The incident was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA Headquarters, Abuja, Mr. Femi Babafemi.

According to the statement, the deceased officer, Chief Narcotic Agent, Sadiq Bako Mujahid, sustained severe head injuries when suspected drug dealers mobilised armed hoodlums to attack operatives during the raid.

Babafemi explained that despite the violent resistance, the operatives successfully apprehended the six targeted suspects, including the alleged gang leader, Genesis George Benson.

Other suspects arrested in the strategic operation carried out on Friday, February 6, 2026, were identified as ThankGod Okon, Shamsudden Isah, Muhammed Musa, Adamu Muhammed, and Muhammed Yusuf.

The agency described the Ama Hausa area of Bonny Island as a well-known hub for criminal activities and drug trafficking.

The statement further noted that the operation took a tragic turn when Benson allegedly mobilised armed hoodlums in a bid to evade arrest, leading to a confrontation with NDLEA personnel.

Mujahid was immediately rushed to the General Hospital in Bonny Island for emergency medical attention but later succumbed to his injuries.

Reacting to the development, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig.-Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), commended the bravery and resilience of the officers who carried out the operation.

Marwa said the operatives refused to be intimidated by criminal elements and ensured that the assailants were subdued and the illicit substances confiscated.

He extended condolences to the family of the deceased officer, his colleagues and the Rivers State Command, warning that any attack on NDLEA personnel would attract dire consequences as the agency remains committed to ridding the country of illicit drugs.

King Onunwor