MOSIEND Seeks Potable Drinking Water In Opobo … Decries Absence Of Hospitals

The Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality in Niger Delta (MOSIEND) has called on the Rivers State Government and Chairman of Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, Barrister James James, to provide potable drinking water for Opobo Communities.

The Group called on the State Government and Council Chairman to provide an affordable hospital in the area for pregnant mothers to deliver their babies.

The Chairman, Ibani/Opobo Clan, Comrade Favour Obani, and his counterpart in Kalama, Evangelist Anderson Africa, representing MOSIEND Eastern Zone, made this known in a radio programme, “Talk of the Town”, on Rhythm 93.7FM.

On lack of potable drinking water in Opobo, Comrade Favour Obani said Opobo people drink from river and well waters and sometimes buy satchet water from Bori Town for their daily consumption.

She expressed regret that Opobo Town had produced prominent personalities, such as the former Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Sir Gabriel Toby, Director General, NIMASA, Dakuku Peterside, and the present Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminilayi Fubara, yet lacks potable drinking water and modern hospitals and delivery centres.

Comrade Obani insisted that there is total absence of good governance and government presence in the entire Opobo Communities over the years, despite producing prominent politicians in the state.

On lack of hospitals and maternity in Opobo, Obani said pregnant mothers deliver their babies in untrained traditional birth attendant places which she described as harmful to modern day mothers.

She called on the Opobo Council Chairman, Barr. James James, to build modern market facilities for Opobo women to do business.

“We need empowerment and training of the youths across the communities in Opobo Kingdom”, she stated.

She also decried the absence of filling stations in Opobo, noting that motorists and villagers travel to Bori to buy fuel for their use.

On his part, Comrade Anderson Africa called on Rivers State Government to build shores protection in Opobo Town to protect their fast eroding lands.

According to him, Opobo need shores protection in Queenstown and Kalaibiama to protect the communities from extinction.

On NDDC street light installation in Opobo, Evangelist Africa said the street light is not enough to go round as the community needs more to light-up the communities.

He noted that Opobo Communities did not enjoy electricity during the Christmas celebration as most homes were on darkness.

“We need proper electricity in Opobo, we want to feel the real dividend of good governance and democracy”, he said.

Both Speakers from Opobo Clans blamed their sons and daughters who have held various political offices in the state for the backwardness and under-development witnessed in the communities.

They added that students and pupils in ancient Opobo schools do not have comfortable chairs and desks to write on.

According to them, the only presence of governance in Opobo is the road linking to the Town to Bori.

Chinedu Wosu