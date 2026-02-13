Ariks Air Divert Aircraft From Port Harcourt To Benin

Following a loud bang heard on the left engine of an Arik Airline, Boeing 737-700, with registration number 5N-MJF, the aircraft from Lagos to Port Harcourt has been diverted to Benin Airport as a precautionary measure.

The aircraft, operating flight W3 740 from Lagos to Port Harcourt, on Tuesday morning, was on descent into the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, when the incident occurred.

The airline’s Corporate Communications Manager, Adebanji Ola, disclosed this in a statement, saying all 80 passengers on board were safely disembarked.

The statement reads: “Arik Air’s Boeing 737-700 (5N MJF) aircraft operating flight W3 740 from Lagos to Port Harcourt on February 11, 2026, diverted to Benin Airport after the operating crew heard a loud bang on the left engine.

“The aircraft was on its descent to Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, when the incident happened and as a precautionary measure, the crew had to make a safe diversion to Benin.

“There were no injuries to passengers and crew as all 80 passengers on board were safely disembarked.

“Arrangements have been made to transport the affected passengers to their final destination.

“We sincerely apologise to the affected Port Harcourt passengers whose journey has been disrupted. The safety and well-being of passengers is always our priority at Arik Air”, the statement said.

The statement assured that Arik Air is committed to continue serving the public with safety consciousness and for ultermost care for passengers.

Enoch Epelle