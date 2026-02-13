Court Outlaws Interim Administration In Jumbo Major House Of Grand Bonny

A High Court Sitting in Port Harcourt, presided over by Hon Justice Teetito has outlawed the constitution of caretaker committee or any interim administration in the Jumbo Major House of Grand Bonny Kingdom in Rivers State.

Ruling on suit number BHC/101/2016, brought before it by contending parties, the court declared that the Constitution of Grand Bonny Kingdom and regulations on chieftaincy matters,1971, only provide for a substantive chief as the Head of the House as contained in section 2d, 6a and 10 of the constitution of Bonny, and as such the court has no jurisdiction to determine the suit on caretaker committee as it is built on nothing.

Addressing the press in Port Harcourt, lead Counsel of the Jumbo Major House of Grand Bonny Kingdom, Dr. Tope Duyilemi, said the position of the law as contained in the judgement is binding on all parties in the suit and cautioned any violations to avoid contempt of court and chaos in the reverred chieftaincy House.

He noted that the composition of the Jumbo Major House and its organs have been previously interpreted and set out in suit no PHC/1098/2006 and suit no PHC/1164/2006 by Hon Justice Agumagu and Hon Justice Akpugunum, respectively.

He stated that by the judgement, the emergence of Chief Tamunoala Chapp Jumbo as the Head of the Jumbo Major House of Grand Bonny through a due process of selection by the house remains valid pending the outcome of a suit on the matter in Okrika High Court.

Dr. Duyilemi commended the Amanyanabo of Grand Bonny Kingdom, HRM, King Asimini People, for his royal insight in sustaining traditional norms and values of ancient Bonny Kingdom.