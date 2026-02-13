Rivers
Ex-Artisanal Refiners In Ogoni Hail Maol’s Emergence As KAGOTE President
The Chairman of Ogoni Ex-Atesanal Refiners Forum, Comrade Humphrey Domka Deekor, has congratulated Chief Lesi Maol over his emergence as the new President of the Pan Ogoni socio-cultural organization, KAGOTE.
Comrade Deekor in a press statement described Chief Maol as “a shrewd entrepreneur, man of strategic vision and role model who will put his wealth of experience to service in his new assignment”, noting that his tenure as KAGOTE President will herald accelerated development in Ogoni land.
He commended Chief Maol for his philanthropy and benevolence, particularly in promoting educational development and enterprise growth among Ogoni youth and beyond.
He listed some of the key contributions of Chief Maol to the development of Ogoni land to include: payment of school fees for students in law school; donation of N100million to the Federal University of Technology, Koroma/Sakpenwa; donation of musical equipment to two prominent Ogoni musicians, Sir Kingdom Kombo and Highlife Bobby; donation of N200million as entrepreneurship grant for Ogoni youth and building of a cathedral for Salvation Ministries Church in Gokana Local Government Area.
Comrade Deekor expressed confidence in the capacity, forthrightness and maturity of the new KAGOTE leader to deliver on his mandate, drawing from his innovative vision and technocratic acumen.
He urged other Ogoni leaders to emulate the good will and patriotic gestures of Chief Maol, and called on all stakeholders in Ogoni to throw their unflinching support behind the new KAGOTE President to put Ogoni on its deserved pedestal of development.
Rivers
NDLEA Loses Officer, Arrests Six Suspects In Bonny Raid
An operative of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has been killed during a raid on a notorious drug enclave at Ama Hausa, Bonny Island, Rivers State, while six suspects were arrested.
The agency said a significant cache of illicit substances, including cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, skunk and tramadol, were recovered during the operation.
The incident was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA Headquarters, Abuja, Mr. Femi Babafemi.
According to the statement, the deceased officer, Chief Narcotic Agent, Sadiq Bako Mujahid, sustained severe head injuries when suspected drug dealers mobilised armed hoodlums to attack operatives during the raid.
Babafemi explained that despite the violent resistance, the operatives successfully apprehended the six targeted suspects, including the alleged gang leader, Genesis George Benson.
Other suspects arrested in the strategic operation carried out on Friday, February 6, 2026, were identified as ThankGod Okon, Shamsudden Isah, Muhammed Musa, Adamu Muhammed, and Muhammed Yusuf.
The agency described the Ama Hausa area of Bonny Island as a well-known hub for criminal activities and drug trafficking.
The statement further noted that the operation took a tragic turn when Benson allegedly mobilised armed hoodlums in a bid to evade arrest, leading to a confrontation with NDLEA personnel.
Mujahid was immediately rushed to the General Hospital in Bonny Island for emergency medical attention but later succumbed to his injuries.
Reacting to the development, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig.-Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), commended the bravery and resilience of the officers who carried out the operation.
Marwa said the operatives refused to be intimidated by criminal elements and ensured that the assailants were subdued and the illicit substances confiscated.
He extended condolences to the family of the deceased officer, his colleagues and the Rivers State Command, warning that any attack on NDLEA personnel would attract dire consequences as the agency remains committed to ridding the country of illicit drugs.
King Onunwor
Rivers
MOSIEND Seeks Potable Drinking Water In Opobo … Decries Absence Of Hospitals
The Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality in Niger Delta (MOSIEND) has called on the Rivers State Government and Chairman of Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, Barrister James James, to provide potable drinking water for Opobo Communities.
The Group called on the State Government and Council Chairman to provide an affordable hospital in the area for pregnant mothers to deliver their babies.
The Chairman, Ibani/Opobo Clan, Comrade Favour Obani, and his counterpart in Kalama, Evangelist Anderson Africa, representing MOSIEND Eastern Zone, made this known in a radio programme, “Talk of the Town”, on Rhythm 93.7FM.
On lack of potable drinking water in Opobo, Comrade Favour Obani said Opobo people drink from river and well waters and sometimes buy satchet water from Bori Town for their daily consumption.
She expressed regret that Opobo Town had produced prominent personalities, such as the former Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Sir Gabriel Toby, Director General, NIMASA, Dakuku Peterside, and the present Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminilayi Fubara, yet lacks potable drinking water and modern hospitals and delivery centres.
Comrade Obani insisted that there is total absence of good governance and government presence in the entire Opobo Communities over the years, despite producing prominent politicians in the state.
On lack of hospitals and maternity in Opobo, Obani said pregnant mothers deliver their babies in untrained traditional birth attendant places which she described as harmful to modern day mothers.
She called on the Opobo Council Chairman, Barr. James James, to build modern market facilities for Opobo women to do business.
“We need empowerment and training of the youths across the communities in Opobo Kingdom”, she stated.
She also decried the absence of filling stations in Opobo, noting that motorists and villagers travel to Bori to buy fuel for their use.
On his part, Comrade Anderson Africa called on Rivers State Government to build shores protection in Opobo Town to protect their fast eroding lands.
According to him, Opobo need shores protection in Queenstown and Kalaibiama to protect the communities from extinction.
On NDDC street light installation in Opobo, Evangelist Africa said the street light is not enough to go round as the community needs more to light-up the communities.
He noted that Opobo Communities did not enjoy electricity during the Christmas celebration as most homes were on darkness.
“We need proper electricity in Opobo, we want to feel the real dividend of good governance and democracy”, he said.
Both Speakers from Opobo Clans blamed their sons and daughters who have held various political offices in the state for the backwardness and under-development witnessed in the communities.
They added that students and pupils in ancient Opobo schools do not have comfortable chairs and desks to write on.
According to them, the only presence of governance in Opobo is the road linking to the Town to Bori.
Chinedu Wosu
Rivers
Ariks Air Divert Aircraft From Port Harcourt To Benin
Following a loud bang heard on the left engine of an Arik Airline, Boeing 737-700, with registration number 5N-MJF, the aircraft from Lagos to Port Harcourt has been diverted to Benin Airport as a precautionary measure.
The aircraft, operating flight W3 740 from Lagos to Port Harcourt, on Tuesday morning, was on descent into the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, when the incident occurred.
The airline’s Corporate Communications Manager, Adebanji Ola, disclosed this in a statement, saying all 80 passengers on board were safely disembarked.
The statement reads: “Arik Air’s Boeing 737-700 (5N MJF) aircraft operating flight W3 740 from Lagos to Port Harcourt on February 11, 2026, diverted to Benin Airport after the operating crew heard a loud bang on the left engine.
“The aircraft was on its descent to Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, when the incident happened and as a precautionary measure, the crew had to make a safe diversion to Benin.
“There were no injuries to passengers and crew as all 80 passengers on board were safely disembarked.
“Arrangements have been made to transport the affected passengers to their final destination.
“We sincerely apologise to the affected Port Harcourt passengers whose journey has been disrupted. The safety and well-being of passengers is always our priority at Arik Air”, the statement said.
The statement assured that Arik Air is committed to continue serving the public with safety consciousness and for ultermost care for passengers.
Enoch Epelle
