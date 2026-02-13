Ex-Artisanal Refiners In Ogoni Hail Maol’s Emergence As KAGOTE President

The Chairman of Ogoni Ex-Atesanal Refiners Forum, Comrade Humphrey Domka Deekor, has congratulated Chief Lesi Maol over his emergence as the new President of the Pan Ogoni socio-cultural organization, KAGOTE.

Comrade Deekor in a press statement described Chief Maol as “a shrewd entrepreneur, man of strategic vision and role model who will put his wealth of experience to service in his new assignment”, noting that his tenure as KAGOTE President will herald accelerated development in Ogoni land.

He commended Chief Maol for his philanthropy and benevolence, particularly in promoting educational development and enterprise growth among Ogoni youth and beyond.

He listed some of the key contributions of Chief Maol to the development of Ogoni land to include: payment of school fees for students in law school; donation of N100million to the Federal University of Technology, Koroma/Sakpenwa; donation of musical equipment to two prominent Ogoni musicians, Sir Kingdom Kombo and Highlife Bobby; donation of N200million as entrepreneurship grant for Ogoni youth and building of a cathedral for Salvation Ministries Church in Gokana Local Government Area.

Comrade Deekor expressed confidence in the capacity, forthrightness and maturity of the new KAGOTE leader to deliver on his mandate, drawing from his innovative vision and technocratic acumen.

He urged other Ogoni leaders to emulate the good will and patriotic gestures of Chief Maol, and called on all stakeholders in Ogoni to throw their unflinching support behind the new KAGOTE President to put Ogoni on its deserved pedestal of development.