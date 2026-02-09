RSU VC Swears-in 11 Newly Elected Deans … Harps On Unity, Transparent Leadership

The Vice-Chancellor of Rivers State University (RSU), Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obipi, has inaugurated and sworn-in eleven newly elected Deans of Faculties, charging them to provide inclusive, transparent and people-oriented leadership across the University.

The ceremony, held at the Vice-Chancellor’s Conference Room, marked the formal assumption of office by the new Deans following a university-wide election process.

Those inaugurated are Prof. John Ohaka (Faculty of Administration and Management), Prof. David Kiin-Kabari (Faculty of Agriculture), Prof. Barigbon G. Nsereka (Faculty of Communication and Media Studies), Prof. Isaac N. Dokubo (Faculty of Education), Prof. Enwuso Aleruchi Igwe (Faculty of Engineering), Prof. Paulinus W. Ihua (Faculty of Environmental Sciences), Prof. Jones M. Jaja (Faculty of Humanities), Prof. Grace Akolokwu (Faculty of Law), Prof. Ebirien-Agana S. Bartimaues (Faculty of Medical Laboratory Science), Prof. Ndokiari Boisa (Faculty of Science), and Prof. Emmanuel B. Okemini (Faculty of Social Sciences).

In his address, Prof. Zeb-Obipi expressed deep appreciation to the Committee of Provosts and Deans, led by the Provost, College of Medical Sciences, Prof. Kenneth S. Ordu, for their sustained support and cooperation since he assumed office.

He also commended the Electoral Committee, chaired by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Blessing R. Jaja, for conducting what he described as a free, fair and credible election.

According to him, the professionalism displayed by the committee has prompted Management’s decision to develop a formal Electoral Guidelines and Code of Conduct Handbook to guide future elections within the University.

Congratulating the newly elected Deans, the Vice-Chancellor noted that their emergence reflected the confidence reposed in them by their colleagues.

He urged them to foster unity, uphold mutual respect irrespective of rank, and ensure openness and accountability in the administration of their faculties.

The event climaxed with the administration of the oath of office by the Director of Legal Services, Barr. Tamuno Williams, followed by the signing of the Deans’ Register and the presentation of appointment letters by the Vice-Chancellor.