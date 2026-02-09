Rivers
RSU VC Swears-in 11 Newly Elected Deans … Harps On Unity, Transparent Leadership
The Vice-Chancellor of Rivers State University (RSU), Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obipi, has inaugurated and sworn-in eleven newly elected Deans of Faculties, charging them to provide inclusive, transparent and people-oriented leadership across the University.
The ceremony, held at the Vice-Chancellor’s Conference Room, marked the formal assumption of office by the new Deans following a university-wide election process.
Those inaugurated are Prof. John Ohaka (Faculty of Administration and Management), Prof. David Kiin-Kabari (Faculty of Agriculture), Prof. Barigbon G. Nsereka (Faculty of Communication and Media Studies), Prof. Isaac N. Dokubo (Faculty of Education), Prof. Enwuso Aleruchi Igwe (Faculty of Engineering), Prof. Paulinus W. Ihua (Faculty of Environmental Sciences), Prof. Jones M. Jaja (Faculty of Humanities), Prof. Grace Akolokwu (Faculty of Law), Prof. Ebirien-Agana S. Bartimaues (Faculty of Medical Laboratory Science), Prof. Ndokiari Boisa (Faculty of Science), and Prof. Emmanuel B. Okemini (Faculty of Social Sciences).
In his address, Prof. Zeb-Obipi expressed deep appreciation to the Committee of Provosts and Deans, led by the Provost, College of Medical Sciences, Prof. Kenneth S. Ordu, for their sustained support and cooperation since he assumed office.
He also commended the Electoral Committee, chaired by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Blessing R. Jaja, for conducting what he described as a free, fair and credible election.
According to him, the professionalism displayed by the committee has prompted Management’s decision to develop a formal Electoral Guidelines and Code of Conduct Handbook to guide future elections within the University.
Congratulating the newly elected Deans, the Vice-Chancellor noted that their emergence reflected the confidence reposed in them by their colleagues.
He urged them to foster unity, uphold mutual respect irrespective of rank, and ensure openness and accountability in the administration of their faculties.
The event climaxed with the administration of the oath of office by the Director of Legal Services, Barr. Tamuno Williams, followed by the signing of the Deans’ Register and the presentation of appointment letters by the Vice-Chancellor.
By: Theresa Frederick & Charity Amiso
Fasthire, PHCCIMA, CIPM Host CareerFest 2026 In PH
Fasthire Services, in collaboration with the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA) and the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), Rivers State Chapter, is set to organise a two-day career development and job creation event in Port Harcourt, from February 27-28, 2026.
The event, known as “Fasthire CareerFest 2026”, is expected to attract over 1,000 job opportunities, with employers actively recruiting across various sectors.
CareerFest 2026 is designed to be a high-impact platform that goes beyond a traditional job fair, and will also feature career exhibitions and professional guidance sessions, aimed at helping participants navigate career pathways, professional development, and long-term career planning.
There will be virtual sessions and industry conversations on February 27, and physical conference and job fair in Port Harcourt on February 28.
The hybrid event will feature three core components career and Industry Conference – keynote sessions, panel discussions, and fireside chats with HR leaders, business executives, policymakers, and industry experts.
The organisers said CareerFest 2026 is open to students, fresh graduates, job seekers, professionals, recruiters, business leaders, and anyone seeking career clarity, growth, or new opportunities.
They called on members of the public, employers who have vacancies and want to recruit, and professionals to register and participate in what is positioned as one of the most impactful career and employment-focused events in the South-South region.
The vision for CareerFest was originally conceived by Fasthire Services and has since received strong buy-in and strategic support from PHCCIMA and CIPM Rivers, reflecting a shared commitment to workforce development, youth empowerment, and sustainable employment.
Other strategic partners supporting the event include NTA, 3MTT, Google Developer Group (GDG) Port Harcourt, SMFest, and other companies and organisations that are committed to skills development, innovation, and employment creation.
With strong institutional backing, a clear employment focus, and a growing network of partners, Fasthire CareerFest 2026 is positioned to play a meaningful role in shaping careers, strengthening the workforce, and driving inclusive economic growth in Rivers State and beyond.
Police Raise Alarm Over Rise In Officers’ Impersonation
The Rivers State Police Command has raised the alarm over a disturbing rise in criminal activities involving individuals impersonating police officers and extorting members of the public across the state.
The Command described the trend as a serious threat to public safety and trust, urging residents to remain vigilant and security-conscious at all times.
In a press release by its Public Relations Officer, CSP Grace Iringe-Koko, in Port Harcourt, the Police said the suspects allegedly operate by dressing in black outfits and posing as law enforcement officers while setting up illegal checkpoints to harass and intimidate unsuspecting citizens.
According to the release, the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, CP Olugbenga Adewole Adepoju, also expressed concern over the development and assured the public that decisive steps have been taken to curb the menace.
He said a robust monitoring and intelligence mechanism has been activated to identify, apprehend and prosecute those behind the criminal acts.
Police authorities noted that the actions of these impostors not only amount to extortion and impersonation, but also undermine the credibility of legitimate security operations within the state.
The Command warned that anyone found culpable would face the full weight of the law.
The statement further clarified that no police officer or security agent has the legal authority to stop citizens on the road or at checkpoints to search their mobile phones, laptops or other personal electronic devices.
Such actions, the Police said, are unlawful and should be resisted through proper reporting channels.
Residents were also cautioned against complying with demands to accompany any individual to a Point of Sale (POS) operator, bank or other financial outlet for the purpose of withdrawing or transferring money, as this is a common tactic employed by the criminals.
The Police Command also called on members of the public to be alert and to take note of their surroundings, especially when confronted by suspicious persons or hostile checkpoints that do not follow established policing procedures.
To strengthen community participation in tackling the problem, the Command provided several emergency contact numbers for immediate reporting of suspicious activities.
The numbers include the Complaint Response Unit hotlines: 07057605256, 08120822987 and 09035774814.
Additional contact lines include the Police Public Relations Officer on 09014273818 and the Command’s Control Room on 08032003514, all of which are available for prompt response to distress calls.
Security analysts have observed that impersonation of law enforcement officers has become a recurring challenge in urban centres, often thriving where public awareness is low.
They stress that timely reporting by citizens is critical in dismantling such criminal networks.
The State Police Command reassured residents of its unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order and protecting lives and property across the state.
It also appealed to the public to continue supporting legitimate police operations with credible information.
The statement further emphasized that cooperation between the Police and the public remains essential to ensuring a safe and secure Rivers State.
By: King Onunwor
Fubara Restates Continued Support For NYSC In Rivers
Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to supporting the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme in the state.
He gave the assurance during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2026 Batch A Stream I corps members on Friday at the Permanent Orientation Camp, Nonwa-Gbam, Tai Local Government Area of the state.
Represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Benibo Anabraba, the Governor emphasised that no nation could develop or attain greatness without harnessing the potential of its youths, who are the leaders of tomorrow.
He assured the corps members that the ongoing renovation and upgrade of facilities at the camp would soon be completed.
The State Governor also stated that new infrastructure would be constructed to accommodate the increasing number of corps members deployed to the state.
The NYSC State Coordinator, Mr. Moses Oleghe, thanked the Governor for constructing a 1,000-capacity hostel accommodation for both male and female corps members at the camp.
Oleghe announced that a total of 2,638 corps members, comprising 1,007 males and 1,631 females, had completed their registration, while more than 300 corps members were yet to register.
The oath of office was administered by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Chibuzor Amadi, who was represented by another judge, Justice Chika Mini.
By: Theresa Frederick & Charity Amiso
