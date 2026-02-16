TETFUND, Blessing to Nigerian Universities – IAUE VC

The Vice Chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Professor Okechuku Onuchuku, has praised the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) for its significant contributions to the development of Nigerian universities.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the university, Dr. Ngozi Okiridu, said Professor Onuchuku, who stated this while fielding questions from the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Port-Harcourt Zonal Network Centre crew in his office, described TETFUND as a “great blessing” to Nigerian universities, emphasizing that the agency has done a lot to support tertiary institutions in the country.

“TETFUND”, he stated, “has been instrumental in assisting and supporting Nigerian universities. Nigerian universities would not be where they are today without TETFUND.”

The Vice Chancellor commended the Federal Government for establishing TETFUND, which provides crucial funding for public tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

He also appreciated the Rivers State Government for its prompt payment of workers’ salaries, urging stakeholders to collectively support government efforts in funding Nigerian universities.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of IAUE, Universities in advanced countries thrive because of support from individuals who invest in the education system.

He noted that if Nigerians collectively handle funding, students will have respite, given that most universities rely on student charges to run their administration.

He also emphasized the importance of giving back to society, adding that improved funding would enable Nigerian universities to provide quality education and become institutions that citizens can be proud of.