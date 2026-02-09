Editorial
Sustaining OBALGA’s Ban On Street Trading
The total ban on all forms of street, roadside trading, and hawking activities in and around the Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyover, along the Rumuodomaya Road leading to the Obio/Akpor Council Secretariat, and within the affected corridors, is yielding desired results. This decisive action has brought about a transformation that many residents had long given up hope of ever witnessing. The change is not merely cosmetic but represents a fundamental shift in how public spaces are being managed in this crucial part of the city.
The prohibition has not only curbed the mess created by the traders, it has restored the beauty of the area. The Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Hon. Dr Gift O. Worlu, deserves commendation for the feat. It takes considerable courage to make unpopular decisions in the interest of the greater good, and this is precisely what the chairman has demonstrated. His willingness to tackle this longstanding problem head-on sets a positive example for other local government leaders across the state.
It is common knowledge that the affected area is one of the gateways into Port Harcourt. On a typical day, to get in or get out of the city posed a terrible situation that left motorists and commuters utterly frustrated. First impressions matter greatly, and this passageway should reflect the status of Port Harcourt as a major city. Instead, what greeted visitors and residents alike was a chaotic scene that did little to inspire confidence in the city’s governance or planning.
How the place got to that level over the years is left for everyone’s imagination. But the local government which is just a stone’s throw from there allowed it to degenerate so badly. We cannot help but wonder what those in authority were thinking as the situation spiralled out of control. The proximity of the council secretariat to the problem area makes the previous neglect all the more baffling and inexcusable.
An outsider coming into Port Harcourt may be wondering what has gone wrong with the place. Sometimes it took several hours to navigate the area whereas ordinarily it should take a shorter time. This is not the image any city should project to visitors, investors or even its own residents. The economic cost of such traffic congestion, not to mention the sheer waste of people’s time and energy, must have been substantial over the years.
It was really an eyesore. So when the council chairman came up with the directive that trading activities should cease while the traders must vacate the place permanently, we think it was a decision taken for the good of all. While some may argue that the traders have a right to earn their living, this right cannot supersede the collective rights of thousands of road users who endured needless suffering daily. The common good must sometimes take precedence over individual interests.
All we ask from the chairman is to ensure that his actions are sustainable. Lack of sustainability and political will are usually the bane of many good policies of government. If this is sustained it will be the first of its kind. History is littered with well-intentioned initiatives that started with fanfare only to fizzle out when the initial enthusiasm waned or when those responsible moved on to other priorities.
As a way to sustain the measures taken so far, those who have been displaced should be relocated so they do not find their way back to the same location. It may not be enough to take them out without providing alternative places for them. A truly comprehensive solution must address both the symptom and the root cause. Simply scattering traders without offering them viable alternatives is a recipe for their eventual return, and the whole exercise would have been in vain.
Arrests and prosecutions that are being effected should continue to serve as deterrent to others. The actions of Obio/Akpor chairman show that the council means business. When people see that there are real consequences for flouting regulations, they are far more likely to comply. This is not about being heavy-handed but about establishing clear boundaries and enforcing them consistently and fairly.
Thankfully, the chairman had reportedly included the Oil Mill Market and the Eleme Junction areas as well. On the whole, the action of the council chairman in sanitising the mentioned areas is simply laudable. Other places of focus where street trading and related issues go on are Rumuola, Rumuolumeni, Choba, Rumuodara, Rumuokwuta, Ozuoba, Rumuosi/Rumuekini, Rumukwurushi, and Artillery/Woji. There should be consistent application of order and safety standards at the above-mentioned areas.
Another place to be sanitised is the Mbiama Market. This is also one area that is terrible particularly on Tuesdays when trading occurs there. It is hard for motorists and commuters to navigate the place. How to get out of that location is usually a problem that turns what should be a straightforward journey into an ordeal. The situation at Mbiama represents another glaring example of how uncontrolled commercial activity can bring an entire area to its knees.
Sadly, the local governments are complicit because they are the ones that would give people the spaces to trade in exchange for money. The Ahoada West Local Government Area chairman where Mbiama is situated should borrow a leaf from his Obio/Akpor counterpart by taking drastic measures to end the trading there or ensure that movements are guaranteed when trading activities go on in the locality. It is hypocritical for councils to profit from these arrangements while turning a blind eye to the chaos they create. Revenue generation should never come at the expense of public order and safety.
There needs to be sanity on these concourses. This will bring a lot of relief to travellers on these roads. It does not speak well of us as it portrays the state as a no-man’s land or unorganised or even a people that lack decency. We are better than this, and our public spaces should reflect our aspirations rather than our failings.
In the long run, a well-coordinated approach involving local governments, security agencies, and urban planners will be required to maintain these gains. Public enlightenment should go hand in hand with enforcement so that residents understand that these measures are not punitive but protective. When order becomes a habit rather than an exception, Port Harcourt and its surrounding communities will be better places to live, work and travel through.
Unwavering commitment from all stakeholders are required. The traders themselves must recognise that operating in designated markets is not a punishment but a more dignified and organised way of conducting business. Residents and road users must support enforcement efforts rather than sympathising with violations out of misplaced sentimentality. The local governments must remain vigilant and resist any temptation to relax standards or make exceptions that could unravel the progress made.
Editorial
AFCON ’25: Bravo, Super Eagles, But…
The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations staged in Morocco witnessed the Super Eagles soar to an altitude few Nigerians anticipated, confounding pessimism with exuberance and resilience. Before the opening whistle, public confidence was anaemic, yet the team produced a performance laced with audacity and organisation. In a tournament featuring 24 nations and over 52 matches, Nigeria emerged with renewed credibility, reminding the continent of its enduring pedigree through conviction and renaissance.
Only weeks earlier, national morale had been battered by the abysmal failure to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, a disappointment that generated widespread cynicism and recrimination. Many analysts dismissed the Eagles as tactically incoherent and psychologically fragile. Yet, in Morocco, a transformation occurred, marked by revitalisation and determination. Statistical evidence shows Nigeria conceded fewer than one goal per match on average, an emphatic rebuttal to earlier derision and fatalism.
Against popular expectations, the 2025 AFCON became one of Nigeria’s most impressive outings in recent times, judged by fluency and consistency. The Super Eagles completed the group stage with over 55 per cent average ball possession and an 82 per cent pass completion rate, numbers that signify discipline and intelligence. There was a newfound spirit and camaraderie that suggested maturity and self-belief, hallmarks of evolution and professionalism.
Many pundits predicted that the Eric Chelle tutored side would struggle to escape the group stage, citing tactical naivety and limited preparation. Instead, Nigeria navigated the entire competition without losing a single match within regulation time, an extraordinary demonstration of fortitude and concentration. In football logic and jurisprudence, a match not lost in 90 minutes is not truly lost. Penalty shootouts remain a lottery governed by chance and psychology.
The Super Eagles’ representation was laudable and provides a formidable platform for regeneration and continuity. It underscores that Chelle is not as inept as some critics asserted after the World Cup failure. On the contrary, he demonstrated pedagogical acumen and strategic awareness, improving individual performances while enhancing collective harmony. His methods yielded measurable progress in cohesion and adaptability.
Chelle’s capacity to knit a coherent unit with tactical symmetry and individual expression shows unmistakably that he has substance to offer. Therefore, we urge the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the National Sports Commission, and the Federal Government to provide institutional backing and contractual stability. Continuity breeds excellence, and excellence requires foresight and investment, not impulsive judgement and expediency.
Judging by the Morocco showing, it is logical to deduce that the Super Eagles possess latent potential yet to be fully exploited. Motivation and encouragement could unlock greater heights of achievement and dominance. Preparation for the next major tournament must commence immediately, with meticulous planning and incremental improvement. Success in Morocco was not accidental but the product of diligence and perseverance, a tempo that must be sustained.
However, commendation should not degenerate into complacency. Given Nigeria’s vast talent pool and storied global exploits, the bronze medal remains inadequate. Nigeria has now finished third at AFCON nine times, a statistic that should provoke introspection rather than celebration. After emerging as the fifth best footballing nation globally following the iconic USA 1994 World Cup, only the gold medal should be acceptable, nothing less than supremacy and preeminence.
The nation must reconnect with the golden era of Okocha, Kanu, Oliseh and Amokachi, among others, when Nigerian football evoked admiration and trepidation worldwide. Between 1994 and 1998, Nigeria won Olympic gold, reached two World Cup second rounds and dominated Africa with flair and authority. That epoch was defined by creativity and confidence, a synthesis of artistry and aggression that captivated the global audience.
Now is the moment for the NFF and the coaching crew to intensify their labour and vision. Ascending to the summit is arduous, but remaining there is exponentially more difficult. Strategic recruitment of eligible players at home and abroad must be pursued with rigour and transparency. Data driven scouting and long term planning should replace sentimentality and improvisation.
It is equally imperative to rejuvenate the squad by replacing tiring legs with youthful exuberance and athleticism. Football in Nigeria is not merely a sport but a social adhesive and cultural obsession. With such abundance of talent, Nigeria should never play second fiddle to any nation. The task is to harness these resources with intentionality and coherence.
Having secured bronze for the ninth time, that position has lost desirability and prestige. The Super Eagles must henceforth be charged with the singular ambition of winning gold. Nigeria has lifted the Nations Cup only three times, compared to Egypt’s seven and Cameroon’s five. Challenging these records demands ambition and accountability, underpinned by discipline and aspiration.
It is deeply shameful that players reportedly boycotted training over unpaid match bonuses, an incident that embarrassed the nation. Authorities must investigate thoroughly and sanction culpable officials to restore integrity and trust. Nations like Morocco invest strategically in their players, infrastructure and welfare, semi- final finish at the 2022 World Cup is empirical evidence of foresight and commitment.
With appropriate motivation, transparent administration and prompt remuneration, the ceiling for the Super Eagles is limitless. Proper welfare enhances morale, while professional management engenders loyalty and sacrifice. If Nigeria aligns talent with structure and vision, continental dominance and global relevance will follow inevitably, crowned by excellence and distinction.
Ultimately, this AFCON outing should serve as a catalytic moment rather than a ceremonial footnote in Nigeria’s football narrative. Countries that dominate consistently do so through long term frameworks, not episodic brilliance, and statistics affirm this truth, as over 70 per cent of AFCON winners since 2000 retained at least 60 per cent of their squads across successive tournaments.
Nigeria must therefore institutionalise progress through robust youth development, sports science and administrative probity. If lessons from Morocco are properly internalised, the Super Eagles can transition from episodic resurgence to sustained excellence, reclaiming continental authority with purpose and conviction.
Editorial
Fubara: Celebrating A Leader At 51
Today is an exceptional day for Rivers State as it marks the birthday of His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Joseph Fubara, the governor whose leadership has become synonymous with discipline, vision, and transformative development. Born on January 28, 1975, in Opobo Town, Fubara hails from the Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, and his journey from a dedicated civil servant to the helm of state leadership is a story worth emblazoning.
Governor Fubara was born into the loving family of Mr and Mrs Siminayi, the second of five children and the first son of the late Joseph and Love Fubara. His father, a former soldier trained overseas, instilled in him a deep sense of discipline and fortitude, while his mother, a civil servant, impressed upon him the virtues of diligence and perseverance. These early lessons in character laid the foundation for a life devoted to service.
Education was central to Fubara’s development. He attended Opobo Primary School before moving to Comprehensive Secondary School, Opobo. His passion for numbers and structure naturally led him to study Accountancy at the then Rivers State University of Science and Technology, now Rivers State University. He further advanced his knowledge with an MBA and MSc from the University of Port Harcourt in 2013 and 2016, respectively. This commitment to personal growth and excellence foreshadowed the accomplishments that would define his career.
Sim, as he is fondly called, began his professional journey in 2003 as a principal accountant at the Rivers State Senior Secondary Schools Board. Through steadfast dedication, he rose to Director of Finance and Accounts at the Government House in 2015 and eventually became Permanent Secretary in March 2020. His expertise in financial administration earned him the role of Accountant General of Rivers State on December 23, 2020, consolidating a reputation for meticulousness and integrity.
Beyond civil service, Fubara’s professional distinctions are numerous. He is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management and the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, as well as a Member of the Chartered Institute of Forensic and Investigative Auditors. These credentials reflect both his technical proficiency and his capacity for leadership in complex financial systems.
Fubara is also a man of faith and community. He is a Knight of St. Christopher (KSC) of the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion and holds the traditional title of Amaopusenibo of Opobo Kingdom. Married to Valerie Fubara, with whom he shares three children, his personal life reflects the same values of commitment and integrity that guide his public service.
As a leader, Fubara embodies humility, patience, and empathy. Representing a new generation of leadership, he has championed the slogan “Consolidating and Continuity of the New Rivers Vision,” seeking to build on the achievements of his predecessor, Chief Nyesom Wike. His administration has prioritised infrastructure, healthcare, education, security, agriculture, and investment, demonstrating a holistic vision for the state.
One of his notable projects is the Port Harcourt Ring Road, a strategic N200bn contract with Julius Berger spanning six local government areas. This initiative is set to alleviate traffic congestion and stimulate commerce, reflecting the governor’s commitment to transformative, citizen-focused infrastructure development.
Fubara’s administration has also prioritised public welfare. Roads, schools, health facilities, and human capital development projects have been completed across multiple local governments. Security agencies have been engaged to maintain peace, while timely payment of salaries, pensions, and gratuities has bolstered confidence in the state’s governance. Initiatives such as Christmas bonuses of N100,000 to civil servants and the provision of high-end buses for intrastate transport demonstrate a tangible commitment to citizens’ daily welfare.
The governor’s impact extends far beyond the completion of roads or buildings. He embodies a distinctive form of leadership rarely seen in Nigeria: a skilled technocrat who has assumed the mantle of governor, prioritising careful planning, structured governance, and respect for institutional frameworks. In a political arena often defined by theatrics and loud pronouncements, his measured approach, methodical decision-making, and commitment to due process mark him as a model of principled leadership.
At 51, Fubara stands at a stage in life that demands equilibrium. Steering a state as intricate as Rivers requires firmness without inflexibility, allegiance without unquestioning loyalty, and patience combined with timely action. His composed and disciplined style has inspired confidence among citizens who crave stability and meaningful governance over spectacle and empty promises.
Birthdays are also moments to ponder what lies ahead. Rivers people rightly anticipate that the next chapter of Fubara’s tenure will transform restraint into concrete achievements, calm deliberation into lasting reforms, and strategic planning into tangible improvements. True leadership is tested not merely by intention but by results—reliable infrastructure, enduring employment opportunities, and institutions that operate efficiently.
This occasion also provides a moment to foster unity. Effective leadership does not demand uniformity but rather the ability to harmonise diverse interests for collective progress. In a state as politically and socially complex as Rivers, a leader must possess the confidence to bridge divides without weakening authority or vision. Fubara’s measured character equips him to serve as that unifying presence.
His journey from accountant to the highest office in the state underscores the value of competence over spectacle. Throughout his career, he has prioritised legality over coercion, systematic governance over populist gestures, and long-term strategies over immediate gains. These attributes, uncommon in public service, remind us that steadfast principles can endure scrutiny and overcome challenges.
Today, as he celebrates another year, it is appropriate to recognise him as a trailblazer—a leader whose promises are matched by tangible outcomes despite resource constraints and political pressures. His accomplishments have earned admiration, even among sceptics, and set a benchmark for others aspiring to lead with integrity.
In honouring Fubara, we celebrate more than the passing of 51 years. We pay tribute to a statesman who has blended discipline, foresight, and humility to serve his people with distinction. May the lessons of these years deepen his wisdom, fortify his resolve, and guide him in shaping a lasting legacy of progress for Rivers State.
Happy birthday, Governor Fubara. Rivers people look on with anticipation, respect, and optimism for a future shaped by unwavering leadership and transformative action.
Editorial
Beyond Accessing Bonny By Road
The near completion of the Bonny-Bodo Road by the Federal Government is a remarkable and historic achievement that deserves national commendation. For decades, Bonny Island remained physically isolated from the rest of the state, with residents and businesses forced to rely solely on waterways. Today, that narrative has changed. The road is already in active use, and its immediate effect is evident in the drastic reduction in transportation costs, with local transport fares reported to have dropped by more than 40 per cent in some corridors.
As of December 2025, the 37.9-kilometre Bonny-Bodo Road, comprising 11 strategically engineered bridges, was temporarily opened for daily use between 7 am and 7 pm. The transformational and groundbreaking step has eased transit and marked the first-ever land connection between Bonny Island and other parts of the state. According to transport operators, average travel time has reduced from over two hours by water to less than one hour by road, a change that has immediate economic and social benefits for commuters and businesses alike.
It must be noted that the project spanned many years, surviving policy shifts, funding challenges, and technical hurdles. Its near completion is therefore a reflection of political will. Credit must be given to the Federal Government and particularly to the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, under whose tenure the project has reached fruition. This commendable and steadfast leadership has ensured that a long-standing promise to the people is finally being honoured.
The Bonny-Bodo Road stands as a success story of a tripartite agreement involving the Federal Government, Nigeria LNG Limited as the primary funder, and Julius Berger Nigeria Plc as the constructor. The collaborative and strategic partnership demonstrates how public and private sector synergy can deliver complex infrastructure in difficult terrain. NLNG alone reportedly contributed over 60 per cent of the project funding, underscoring the value of corporate responsibility in national development.
For business owners, the newly constructed road offers a vital turning point. Many traders, investors, and service providers had avoided Bonny because of the risks associated with water travel, including accidents and piracy. With this new land route, access is now safer and more predictable. This liberating and empowering development is expected to stimulate commerce, increase market activity, and attract fresh investments into the area to strengthen the local economy.
The Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria has stated that the commissioning of the Bonny-Bodo Road will improve national energy logistics and likely lead to a reduction in the price of cooking gas. Nigeria currently spends billions of naira annually on inland water transport inefficiencies. The economically and logistically significant road could reduce distribution costs by up to 20 per cent, a benefit that would be felt directly by households across the country.
The road is expected to be fully commissioned in the first quarter of 2026, with 35 kilometres already reported as fully motorable. This progress reflects assuring and measurable commitment to timely delivery. When completed, the road will support heavy-duty vehicles, enhance supply chain reliability, and further cement Bonny’s role as a critical industrial and maritime hub in the Niger Delta.
This achievement also builds on earlier successes. Opobo has already been connected to land through deliberate government intervention. These efforts show that even the most challenging terrains can be conquered with planning and resolve. Such intentional and visionary actions are redefining infrastructure advancement in riverine areas that were once considered unreachable.
The Trans-Kalabari Road is similarly expected to be completed within the year, opening up vital aisles in the Kalabari axis to road transportation. Once operational, it is projected to serve over 500,000 residents directly. The expansive and inclusive approach to development ensures that growth is not concentrated in urban centres alone but spread across communities.
These projects represent an expanding legacy. By 2027, there will be numerous tangible gains to credit the current administration in Rivers State. Improved mobility, increased trade, and enhanced social cohesion are just a few. This forward-looking and progressive trajectory positions the state as a model for infrastructure-led development in Nigeria.
However, with increased road access comes new security considerations. While sea piracy on waterways may reduce, land-based security challenges could emerge. The government must anticipate and address these risks through effective policing and surveillance. A proactive and balanced security framework will be essential to protect lives and investments along the new highways.
There must also be firm determination to ensure that the road does not come with excessive encumbrances. Issues such as illegal tolling, unregulated settlements, and environmental degradation must be prevented. This disciplined and responsible management will preserve the long-term value of the infrastructure.
Beyond the communities already connected, the state government should extend its vision to other difficult terrains. Oceanic areas such as Kula, Abisse, Idama, Ke, and Bille, among others, should be prioritised. Connecting these communities by road would be equitable and transformative, ensuring that no part of the state is left behind in the march towards development.
If every part of Rivers is linked to land transportation, the blue economy will experience a major boost. Fisheries, tourism, marine services, and coastal trade could collectively contribute billions of naira annually to the state’s economy. This sustainable and wealth-generating potential makes further road expansion not just desirable but necessary.
