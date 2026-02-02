AFCON ’25: Bravo, Super Eagles, But…

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations staged in Morocco witnessed the Super Eagles soar to an altitude few Nigerians anticipated, confounding pessimism with exuberance and resilience. Before the opening whistle, public confidence was anaemic, yet the team produced a performance laced with audacity and organisation. In a tournament featuring 24 nations and over 52 matches, Nigeria emerged with renewed credibility, reminding the continent of its enduring pedigree through conviction and renaissance.

Only weeks earlier, national morale had been battered by the abysmal failure to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, a disappointment that generated widespread cynicism and recrimination. Many analysts dismissed the Eagles as tactically incoherent and psychologically fragile. Yet, in Morocco, a transformation occurred, marked by revitalisation and determination. Statistical evidence shows Nigeria conceded fewer than one goal per match on average, an emphatic rebuttal to earlier derision and fatalism.

Against popular expectations, the 2025 AFCON became one of Nigeria’s most impressive outings in recent times, judged by fluency and consistency. The Super Eagles completed the group stage with over 55 per cent average ball possession and an 82 per cent pass completion rate, numbers that signify discipline and intelligence. There was a newfound spirit and camaraderie that suggested maturity and self-belief, hallmarks of evolution and professionalism.

Many pundits predicted that the Eric Chelle tutored side would struggle to escape the group stage, citing tactical naivety and limited preparation. Instead, Nigeria navigated the entire competition without losing a single match within regulation time, an extraordinary demonstration of fortitude and concentration. In football logic and jurisprudence, a match not lost in 90 minutes is not truly lost. Penalty shootouts remain a lottery governed by chance and psychology.

The Super Eagles’ representation was laudable and provides a formidable platform for regeneration and continuity. It underscores that Chelle is not as inept as some critics asserted after the World Cup failure. On the contrary, he demonstrated pedagogical acumen and strategic awareness, improving individual performances while enhancing collective harmony. His methods yielded measurable progress in cohesion and adaptability.

Chelle’s capacity to knit a coherent unit with tactical symmetry and individual expression shows unmistakably that he has substance to offer. Therefore, we urge the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the National Sports Commission, and the Federal Government to provide institutional backing and contractual stability. Continuity breeds excellence, and excellence requires foresight and investment, not impulsive judgement and expediency.

Judging by the Morocco showing, it is logical to deduce that the Super Eagles possess latent potential yet to be fully exploited. Motivation and encouragement could unlock greater heights of achievement and dominance. Preparation for the next major tournament must commence immediately, with meticulous planning and incremental improvement. Success in Morocco was not accidental but the product of diligence and perseverance, a tempo that must be sustained.

However, commendation should not degenerate into complacency. Given Nigeria’s vast talent pool and storied global exploits, the bronze medal remains inadequate. Nigeria has now finished third at AFCON nine times, a statistic that should provoke introspection rather than celebration. After emerging as the fifth best footballing nation globally following the iconic USA 1994 World Cup, only the gold medal should be acceptable, nothing less than supremacy and preeminence.

The nation must reconnect with the golden era of Okocha, Kanu, Oliseh and Amokachi, among others, when Nigerian football evoked admiration and trepidation worldwide. Between 1994 and 1998, Nigeria won Olympic gold, reached two World Cup second rounds and dominated Africa with flair and authority. That epoch was defined by creativity and confidence, a synthesis of artistry and aggression that captivated the global audience.

Now is the moment for the NFF and the coaching crew to intensify their labour and vision. Ascending to the summit is arduous, but remaining there is exponentially more difficult. Strategic recruitment of eligible players at home and abroad must be pursued with rigour and transparency. Data driven scouting and long term planning should replace sentimentality and improvisation.

It is equally imperative to rejuvenate the squad by replacing tiring legs with youthful exuberance and athleticism. Football in Nigeria is not merely a sport but a social adhesive and cultural obsession. With such abundance of talent, Nigeria should never play second fiddle to any nation. The task is to harness these resources with intentionality and coherence.

Having secured bronze for the ninth time, that position has lost desirability and prestige. The Super Eagles must henceforth be charged with the singular ambition of winning gold. Nigeria has lifted the Nations Cup only three times, compared to Egypt’s seven and Cameroon’s five. Challenging these records demands ambition and accountability, underpinned by discipline and aspiration.

It is deeply shameful that players reportedly boycotted training over unpaid match bonuses, an incident that embarrassed the nation. Authorities must investigate thoroughly and sanction culpable officials to restore integrity and trust. Nations like Morocco invest strategically in their players, infrastructure and welfare, semi- final finish at the 2022 World Cup is empirical evidence of foresight and commitment.

With appropriate motivation, transparent administration and prompt remuneration, the ceiling for the Super Eagles is limitless. Proper welfare enhances morale, while professional management engenders loyalty and sacrifice. If Nigeria aligns talent with structure and vision, continental dominance and global relevance will follow inevitably, crowned by excellence and distinction.

Ultimately, this AFCON outing should serve as a catalytic moment rather than a ceremonial footnote in Nigeria’s football narrative. Countries that dominate consistently do so through long term frameworks, not episodic brilliance, and statistics affirm this truth, as over 70 per cent of AFCON winners since 2000 retained at least 60 per cent of their squads across successive tournaments.

Nigeria must therefore institutionalise progress through robust youth development, sports science and administrative probity. If lessons from Morocco are properly internalised, the Super Eagles can transition from episodic resurgence to sustained excellence, reclaiming continental authority with purpose and conviction.