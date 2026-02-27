As NDG Ends Season 2

On 20 February, the second edition of the Niger Delta Games (NDG) kicked off in Benin City, Edo State, with over 3,000 athletes from the nine oil-producing states of the Niger Delta region competing for honours across 16 sporting disciplines. Tagged ‘NDG Edo 2026’, the Games were scheduled to continue until the 27th (today), when the curtain would finally be drawn on proceedings. The event is sponsored by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and organised by consultants Dunamis Icon.

Edo State is taking its turn as host following the maiden edition held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, the previous year. The inaugural edition was widely hailed as a resounding success, owing to the remarkable competitiveness and excitement it generated amongst the states of the region and, in particular, the young athletes who showcased impressive talent, prowess, and potential across a range of sporting events.

The maiden edition represented, in many respects, a new horizon and a breath of fresh air in efforts to engage and harness the talents and energies of the region’s youth towards positive endeavours that offer genuine prospects for career development. For a full week, young athletes from across the Niger Delta had the opportunity to compete in an environment where they freely expressed and explored their abilities, mingled with one another, and had the chance to connect socially and culturally.

It is for this reason that the NDDC and their consultants, Dunamis Icon, can be said to have hit the bull’s eye with the concept behind the Games. Beyond serving to engage the youth and identify promising athletes for the region, the competition has the capacity to produce athletes well capable of representing the national flag on international and continental stages.

The NDG presents opportunities that the states of the region must embrace wholeheartedly. Beyond venturing into the hinterlands to scout for promising young athletes, sporting facilities across the various states now have the opportunity to be tested and utilised on an annual basis, whilst host states enjoy the privilege of developing, upgrading, and maintaining existing facilities with the support of the sponsors.

As the Games draw to a close at the end of their second season, it is hoped that this regional sporting festival will continue to be guided by the vision and mission upon which it was founded, particularly its commitment to creating opportunities for untapped talents within the region. It is encouraging to note the organisers’ insistence that only athletes within the stipulated age bracket of 20 years and under are permitted to participate. No effort should be spared in ensuring that age falsification and the desperation to win at any cost are firmly discouraged.

Whilst commending the NDDC and Dunamis Icon for the considerable efforts already invested in ensuring that the NDG is not only successful but sustainable, it is expected that this second edition would mark an improvement upon the last, with the shortcomings witnessed in Uyo not being permitted to recur.

The NDG represents both an opportunity and a challenge to a region that prides itself as one of the country’s foremost nurseries of sporting talents. It is a chance to begin producing world-class athletes once again and to introduce names that will not only remind us of, but ultimately succeed the celebrated stars of previous generations across various disciplines — among them Adokiye Amiesimaka, Daniel Igali, Ojadi Oduche, Obisia Nwamkpa, Chioma Ajunwa, and Jeremiah Okorududu, to name but a few.

Just as the leadership of the NDDC has challenged the NDG to begin producing Olympic athletes for the country, we can only wholeheartedly concur that the Games possesses everything necessary to serve as a platform for unearthing future stars, and nothing less should be expected of it.

It is worth noting that the continued growth and credibility of the NDG will depend, in no small measure, on the rigour and transparency with which it is administered. Governance, accountability, and adherence to the founding principles of the competition must remain non-negotiable priorities for all stakeholders involved, from the sponsors and organisers through to the participating state delegations.

The role of the participating state governments in this regard cannot be overstated. Whilst the NDDC and Dunamis Icon provide the structural framework and financial backing that make the Games possible, it is the states themselves that bear the primary responsibility of identifying, nurturing, and presenting their finest young athletes for competition.

Governors and sports commissioners across the nine participating states must therefore treat the NDG not as a mere ceremonial obligation, but as a serious and strategic investment in the human capital of their respective populations. Only through sustained grassroots scouting programmes, well-funded state sports academies, and consistent domestic competitions can the region hope to maximise the full potential of what the NDG offers.

The private sector, too, has a meaningful role to play in the long-term sustainability of the Niger Delta Games. Whilst the NDDC’s sponsorship provides an essential foundation, the involvement of corporate organisations — particularly those with significant commercial interests in the region — would serve to deepen the financial base of the competition and reduce its vulnerability to the funding uncertainties that have historically plagued sporting initiatives in Nigeria.

Partnerships with brands, media organisations, and international sports bodies could further raise the profile of the Games, attract wider coverage, and open doors for the region’s most gifted athletes to access exposure, training opportunities, and platforms that extend well beyond the Niger Delta itself.

Ultimately, the Niger Delta Games carries with it the hopes and aspirations of an entire region and its young people. If nurtured with care, integrity, and sustained investment, it has every potential to become one of the most significant youth sporting platforms on the continent, and a genuine conveyor belt for the next generation of Nigerian sporting greatness.