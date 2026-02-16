Beginning A New Dawn At RSNC 

The total ban on all forms of street, roadside trading, and hawking activities in and around the Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyover, along the Rumuodomaya Road leading to the Obio/Akpor Council Secretariat, and within the affected corridors, is yielding desired results. This decisive action has brought about a transformation that many residents had long given up hope of ever witnessing. The change is not merely cosmetic but represents a fundamental shift in how public spaces are being managed in this crucial part of the city.

The prohibition has not only curbed the mess created by the traders, it has restored the beauty of the area. The Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Hon. Dr Gift O. Worlu, deserves commendation for the feat. It takes considerable courage to make unpopular decisions in the interest of the greater good, and this is precisely what the chairman has demonstrated. His willingness to tackle this longstanding problem head-on sets a positive example for other local government leaders across the state.

It is common knowledge that the affected area is one of the gateways into Port Harcourt. On a typical day, to get in or get out of the city posed a terrible situation that left motorists and commuters utterly frustrated. First impressions matter greatly, and this passageway should reflect the status of Port Harcourt as a major city. Instead, what greeted visitors and residents alike was a chaotic scene that did little to inspire confidence in the city’s governance or planning.

How the place got to that level over the years is left for everyone’s imagination. But the local government which is just a stone’s throw from there allowed it to degenerate so badly. We cannot help but wonder what those in authority were thinking as the situation spiralled out of control. The proximity of the council secretariat to the problem area makes the previous neglect all the more baffling and inexcusable.

An outsider coming into Port Harcourt may be wondering what has gone wrong with the place. Sometimes it took several hours to navigate the area whereas ordinarily it should take a shorter time. This is not the image any city should project to visitors, investors or even its own residents. The economic cost of such traffic congestion, not to mention the sheer waste of people’s time and energy, must have been substantial over the years.

It was really an eyesore. So when the council chairman came up with the directive that trading activities should cease while the traders must vacate the place permanently, we think it was a decision taken for the good of all. While some may argue that the traders have a right to earn their living, this right cannot supersede the collective rights of thousands of road users who endured needless suffering daily. The common good must sometimes take precedence over individual interests.

All we ask from the chairman is to ensure that his actions are sustainable. Lack of sustainability and political will are usually the bane of many good policies of government. If this is sustained it will be the first of its kind. History is littered with well-intentioned initiatives that started with fanfare only to fizzle out when the initial enthusiasm waned or when those responsible moved on to other priorities.

As a way to sustain the measures taken so far, those who have been displaced should be relocated so they do not find their way back to the same location. It may not be enough to take them out without providing alternative places for them. A truly comprehensive solution must address both the symptom and the root cause. Simply scattering traders without offering them viable alternatives is a recipe for their eventual return, and the whole exercise would have been in vain.

Arrests and prosecutions that are being effected should continue to serve as deterrent to others. The actions of Obio/Akpor chairman show that the council means business. When people see that there are real consequences for flouting regulations, they are far more likely to comply. This is not about being heavy-handed but about establishing clear boundaries and enforcing them consistently and fairly.

Thankfully, the chairman had reportedly included the Oil Mill Market and the Eleme Junction areas as well. On the whole, the action of the council chairman in sanitising the mentioned areas is simply laudable. Other places of focus where street trading and related issues go on are Rumuola, Rumuolumeni, Choba, Rumuodara, Rumuokwuta, Ozuoba, Rumuosi/Rumuekini, Rumukwurushi, and Artillery/Woji. There should be consistent application of order and safety standards at the above-mentioned areas.

Another place to be sanitised is the Mbiama Market. This is also one area that is terrible particularly on Tuesdays when trading occurs there. It is hard for motorists and commuters to navigate the place. How to get out of that location is usually a problem that turns what should be a straightforward journey into an ordeal. The situation at Mbiama represents another glaring example of how uncontrolled commercial activity can bring an entire area to its knees.

Sadly, the local governments are complicit because they are the ones that would give people the spaces to trade in exchange for money. The Ahoada West Local Government Area chairman where Mbiama is situated should borrow a leaf from his Obio/Akpor counterpart by taking drastic measures to end the trading there or ensure that movements are guaranteed when trading activities go on in the locality. It is hypocritical for councils to profit from these arrangements while turning a blind eye to the chaos they create. Revenue generation should never come at the expense of public order and safety.

There needs to be sanity on these concourses. This will bring a lot of relief to travellers on these roads. It does not speak well of us as it portrays the state as a no-man’s land or unorganised or even a people that lack decency. We are better than this, and our public spaces should reflect our aspirations rather than our failings.

In the long run, a well-coordinated approach involving local governments, security agencies, and urban planners will be required to maintain these gains. Public enlightenment should go hand in hand with enforcement so that residents understand that these measures are not punitive but protective. When order becomes a habit rather than an exception, Port Harcourt and its surrounding communities will be better places to live, work and travel through.

Unwavering commitment from all stakeholders are required. The traders themselves must recognise that operating in designated markets is not a punishment but a more dignified and organised way of conducting business. Residents and road users must support enforcement efforts rather than sympathising with violations out of misplaced sentimentality. The local governments must remain vigilant and resist any temptation to relax standards or make exceptions that could unravel the progress made.