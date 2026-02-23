Police Caution On Lawless Protests On Court Matters In A’Ibom 

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on Friday inaugurated critical academic infrastructure at the University of Delta (UNIDEL), Owa-Alero Campus, in Ika North-East Local Government Area, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to expanding access to quality education across the state.

The projects commissioned include the Faculty of Management and Social Sciences Complex, named after the Governor; the Faculty of Environmental Sciences building; the Faculty of Engineering Lecture Hall and Workshops; a 500-seater central auditorium; and a fully equipped central library.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Governor described the event as a “harvest of projects” and a clear demonstration of his administration’s resolve to provide world-class learning facilities in Delta State institutions.

He noted that although his administration has been widely recognized for visible infrastructure such as flyovers, bridges and roads, significant investments have also been made in education and health sectors.

“Education remains the most powerful tool for transformation. When we invest in infrastructure, we invest in people. These facilities are designed to meet global standards and to foster innovation, research, entrepreneurship and practical skills development,” the Governor said.

Oborevwori urged students of the institution to make optimal use of the facilities and guard against vandalism, emphasizing that discipline, creativity and integrity must guide their academic pursuits.

He said: “These facilities are for you. Protect them and use them responsibly. Our goal is to prepare you not just to seek jobs but to create them in a rapidly evolving, knowledge-driven world”.

The Governor recalled his involvement in the establishment of the University of Delta and two other state universities during his tenure as Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

He said the decision to create additional universities was informed by the limited admission quota approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC) for the then Delta State University, Abraka, which left thousands of qualified students without placement annually.

“At a time, over 25,000 students were qualified for university admission, but only about 5,000 slots were approved. We had to act. Today, we can see that the vision is worthwhile,” he stated.

He commended the immediate past administration for initiating the university and appreciated the NUC and key officials who facilitated the approval process for the three universities established on the same day, describing it as a rare feat.

Oborevwori also expressed gratitude to the university’s management for naming the Faculty of Management and Social Sciences Complex after him, describing the gesture as humbling and reassuring.

Former Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, in his remarks, lauded Oborevwori’s leadership and continuity in strengthening the state’s higher education system.

He noted that the Governor was part of the legislative process that birthed the three universities and has continued to consolidate on that foundation.

“Today, UNIDEL alone has about 15,000 students. Imagine if these young people were out on the streets without access to higher education. The peace we enjoy today is partly because we created opportunities for our youths,” Okowa said.

Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Nyerhovwo Tonukari, said the Sheriff Oborevwori Complex, which is housing the Faculty of Management and Social Sciences, includes a 250-seater auditorium, lecture rooms, offices, a student resource centre and media facilities, was completed in 2025.

He disclosed that the Faculty of Environmental Sciences building, awarded in August 2021 and completed under the present administration, consists of two 250-seater auditoriums, four 80-capacity classrooms, studios, staff offices, a faculty library and a 150-capacity seminar room.

According to him, the engineering complex comprises fully equipped workshops for metalwork, carpentry, mechanics, foundry and welding, and a 200-capacity engineering studio.

The central library seats 426 students, while the main auditorium accommodates 500.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Delta, Prof. Stella Chiemeke, described the projects as a testament to the Governor’s transformational agenda and people-focused leadership.

She said the Engineering Complex, Environmental Sciences Faculty and Management Sciences building would significantly expand the university’s capacity to train professionals in key sectors critical to the state’s socio-economic development.

“Your support has translated into more classrooms, more laboratories, more workshops and more opportunities for our youths. You are not just constructing buildings; you are constructing the future of Delta State,” she said.

Chiemeke disclosed the university’s decision to name the Management and Social Sciences Complex after Governor Oborevwori in recognition of his contributions to the institution and the advancement of education in the state.

Chairman of Ika North-East Local Government Council, Hon. Monday Odigwe, also commended the governor for his commitment to balanced development, noting that the projects reflect the practical implementation of the MORE Agenda across all parts of Delta State.