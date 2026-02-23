Niger Delta
Police Uncover Suspects’ Armoury … Recover Weapons In Delta
The Police Command in Delta State has recovered assorted weapons from a criminal hideout in the state.
Spokesman for the Command, SP Bright Edafe, disclosed this to newsmen, who on Friday in Warri, said the weapons were recovered on Thursday by the operatives of the Command’s Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT), led by ASP Julius Robinson.
He said the feat was achieved following a confession by a suspect handed over to the police team by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Orerokpe Division, for further interrogation.
Edafe said the suspect was alleged to be a member of a criminal syndicate terrorising commuters and residents on the Warri/Sapele Road.
“On February 19, acting on information obtained during interrogation, the suspect led the operatives to a concealed armoury located on the Sapele/Warri Road by the Adheje Community axis.
“A thorough search of the hideout resulted in the recovery of a locally made long gun, a locally made cut-to-size gun.
“Also recovered were a fabricated Beretta pistol loaded with five rounds of live ammunition, 10 live cartridges and a dagger,” he said.
Edafe stated that the investigation into the matter was ongoing.
He, however, quoted the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Command, Mr. Aina Adesola, to have reiterated the command’s resolve in dismantling criminal networks, and mopping up illegal firearms, among others, in the state.
NPC Unveils Digital Registration System In Delta
The National Population Commission (NPC), on Friday, launched the Electronic Civil Registration and Vital Statistics System (eCRVS) in Delta State, designed to strengthen data generation and vital statistics management.
The Tide’s source reports that the system was launched by the Delta Federal Commissioner, Mrs. Blessyn Brume-Ataguba, at a news briefing in Asaba.
Brume-Ataguba recalled that President Bola Tinubu formally launched the eCRVS in November 2023 as part of the efforts to modernise Nigeria’s civil registration process.
She said the initiative followed resolutions reached at the Sixth Session of the Conference of African Ministers Responsible for Civil Registration and Vital Statistics in Addis Ababa in 2022.
According to her, African ministers urged member states to automate civil registration processes and implement the UN Legal Identity Agenda.
“Nigeria responded by developing an electronic, technology-driven system to enhance data generation and improve civil statistics nationwide,” Brume-Ataguba said.
She said NPC, in collaboration with UNICEF, produced an eCRVS Operational Readiness Assessment Report to guide implementation.
She explained that the partnership aims to establish a fully digital civil registration system that converts records of vital events into reliable statistics for effective planning and decision-making.
Brume-Ataguba described the initiative as a complete shift from paper-based documentation to a modern digital platform aligned with international best practices.
She said the system would transform the way births and deaths were recorded, tracked and analysed across the country.
“This process marks a complete departure from the traditional paper-based recording of vital events to a state-of-the-art digital solution that conforms to international best practices.
“This eCRVS promises to revolutionise how vital events are recorded, tracked and analysed in the country.
“This will ensure commitments, and a sustained national, international financial and political investment for birth registration within the CVRS in Nigeria, ” Brume-Ataguba said.
She also said the launch demonstrated the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening civil registration data capture and processing.
She further said improved vital statistics would support national development planning and help Nigeria achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.
Brume-Ataguba continued that the state-level launch was necessary to sensitise the media and the public on the significance of the digital registration system.
She described the media as a vital partner in informing and educating citizens about the importance of registering vital events electronically.
She further assured residents that competent ICT personnel were available at the state level to address technical challenges and provide support.
The NPC commissioner emphasised that the eCRVS would overhaul the registration of births and deaths in the country and lay a solid foundation for efficient civil statistics management.
She urged stakeholders to collaborate with the commission to realise its goal of providing accurate and timely vital registration data.
She announced that the current phase of the e-CRVS programme would be concluded in March.
In her remark, the NPC State Director, Mrs. Jane Odigwe, appealed to the Delta Government to support the implementation of the system in the state.
“Your partnership is vital in helping us to reach this goal,” Odigwe said.
She also urged parents to register their children, saying that a birth certificate is essential for access to education, healthcare and other opportunities.
She said that registering children today would secure their identity and future participation in Nigeria’s development.
“To every parent in Delta, I urge you to bring your children forward for birth registration.
“A birth certificate is not just a document but your child’s key to education, healthcare and global opportunities.
“By registering your child today, you are giving them a voice in Nigeria of tomorrow,” Odigwe said.
Police Caution On Lawless Protests On Court Matters In A’Ibom
The Police Command in Akwa Ibom State has cautioned on threats of lawless protests by some members of the public over matters that are already before the courts.
The Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Azare, told newsmen in Uyo on Friday that illegal protests could undermine public peace and order.
“When matters are already in court, let’s follow legal and civil means to seek redress. That is how a civilised society works.
“Although we recognise the constitutional rights of citizens to lawful expression and peaceful assembly, illegal protests are not allowed,” he said.
Azare said the Command would not tolerate threats or acts of nude protests, unlawful occupation of public or private facilities, and disruption of government, economic or social activities.
He said anyone found culpable of engaging in acts or threats of illegal protests would be prosecuted in line with the law.
“As a Command, we are committed to the maintenance of law and order, we are also committed to protecting lives and property”, he stated.
Oborevwori Inaugurates Critical Faculties, Steuctures At UNIDEL, Owa-Alero
Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on Friday inaugurated critical academic infrastructure at the University of Delta (UNIDEL), Owa-Alero Campus, in Ika North-East Local Government Area, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to expanding access to quality education across the state.
The projects commissioned include the Faculty of Management and Social Sciences Complex, named after the Governor; the Faculty of Environmental Sciences building; the Faculty of Engineering Lecture Hall and Workshops; a 500-seater central auditorium; and a fully equipped central library.
Speaking at the ceremony, the Governor described the event as a “harvest of projects” and a clear demonstration of his administration’s resolve to provide world-class learning facilities in Delta State institutions.
He noted that although his administration has been widely recognized for visible infrastructure such as flyovers, bridges and roads, significant investments have also been made in education and health sectors.
“Education remains the most powerful tool for transformation. When we invest in infrastructure, we invest in people. These facilities are designed to meet global standards and to foster innovation, research, entrepreneurship and practical skills development,” the Governor said.
Oborevwori urged students of the institution to make optimal use of the facilities and guard against vandalism, emphasizing that discipline, creativity and integrity must guide their academic pursuits.
He said: “These facilities are for you. Protect them and use them responsibly. Our goal is to prepare you not just to seek jobs but to create them in a rapidly evolving, knowledge-driven world”.
The Governor recalled his involvement in the establishment of the University of Delta and two other state universities during his tenure as Speaker of the State House of Assembly.
He said the decision to create additional universities was informed by the limited admission quota approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC) for the then Delta State University, Abraka, which left thousands of qualified students without placement annually.
“At a time, over 25,000 students were qualified for university admission, but only about 5,000 slots were approved. We had to act. Today, we can see that the vision is worthwhile,” he stated.
He commended the immediate past administration for initiating the university and appreciated the NUC and key officials who facilitated the approval process for the three universities established on the same day, describing it as a rare feat.
Oborevwori also expressed gratitude to the university’s management for naming the Faculty of Management and Social Sciences Complex after him, describing the gesture as humbling and reassuring.
Former Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, in his remarks, lauded Oborevwori’s leadership and continuity in strengthening the state’s higher education system.
He noted that the Governor was part of the legislative process that birthed the three universities and has continued to consolidate on that foundation.
“Today, UNIDEL alone has about 15,000 students. Imagine if these young people were out on the streets without access to higher education. The peace we enjoy today is partly because we created opportunities for our youths,” Okowa said.
Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Nyerhovwo Tonukari, said the Sheriff Oborevwori Complex, which is housing the Faculty of Management and Social Sciences, includes a 250-seater auditorium, lecture rooms, offices, a student resource centre and media facilities, was completed in 2025.
He disclosed that the Faculty of Environmental Sciences building, awarded in August 2021 and completed under the present administration, consists of two 250-seater auditoriums, four 80-capacity classrooms, studios, staff offices, a faculty library and a 150-capacity seminar room.
According to him, the engineering complex comprises fully equipped workshops for metalwork, carpentry, mechanics, foundry and welding, and a 200-capacity engineering studio.
The central library seats 426 students, while the main auditorium accommodates 500.
Vice-Chancellor of the University of Delta, Prof. Stella Chiemeke, described the projects as a testament to the Governor’s transformational agenda and people-focused leadership.
She said the Engineering Complex, Environmental Sciences Faculty and Management Sciences building would significantly expand the university’s capacity to train professionals in key sectors critical to the state’s socio-economic development.
“Your support has translated into more classrooms, more laboratories, more workshops and more opportunities for our youths. You are not just constructing buildings; you are constructing the future of Delta State,” she said.
Chiemeke disclosed the university’s decision to name the Management and Social Sciences Complex after Governor Oborevwori in recognition of his contributions to the institution and the advancement of education in the state.
Chairman of Ika North-East Local Government Council, Hon. Monday Odigwe, also commended the governor for his commitment to balanced development, noting that the projects reflect the practical implementation of the MORE Agenda across all parts of Delta State.
