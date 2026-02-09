Niger Delta
NDDC Restates Commitment To Support Security Agencies In N’Delta
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has restated its commitment to supporting security agencies in the Niger Delta, describing peace and stability as the foundation for sustainable development in the region.
Managing Director of the Commission, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, said the NDDC’s collaboration with security agencies is driven by the understanding that development cannot flourish in an atmosphere of insecurity, just as underdevelopment often fuels conflict and unrest.
Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Flag Officer Commanding, Central Naval Command, Rear Admiral Suleiman Ibrahim, at the Commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt, Ogbuku noted that the NDDC had deliberately built strong partnerships with security institutions to protect critical national assets and create an enabling environment for economic growth.
According to him, the Commission’s support for security agencies aligns with the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure peace and security across the country, stressing that the relative calm currently enjoyed in the Niger Delta is the result of sustained security interventions.
Ogbuku explained that security is a collective responsibility involving host communities, government and development institutions, adding that the NDDC would continue to provide strategic support to the Nigerian Navy and other agencies to enhance their operational effectiveness.
He assured the Naval Command of the Commission’s readiness to deepen engagement, maintain open channels of communication and undertake field visits to better understand the operational challenges faced by security agencies.
Earlier, Rear Admiral Ibrahim commended the NDDC for its visible development projects across the Niger Delta, noting that the Commission’s interventions had positively impacted communities and security formations in the region.
He said the Navy’s efforts to safeguard oil exploration, production and transportation, including the recently launched Operation Sentinel, would require sustained collaboration, particularly as Nigeria targets increased crude oil production in the coming years.
The Naval Commander urged the NDDC to sustain and expand its support, noting that improved security would translate into higher oil output, increased revenue, and accelerated development for the Niger Delta and the country at large.
Niger Delta
Nembe Renders Development Scorecard … Defers King Koko’s Annual Festival
The Nembe-Ogbolomabiri Council of Chiefs in the Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have disclosed its developmental scorecard in the outgone year.
Speaking with Journalists who visited the kingdom during the week, Alternate Chairman of the Council, Alabo Moses Ayebaereworio Solomon-Ockiya said the urban town and her satelite communities were experiencing an unprecedented trajectory of development.
He noted that the kingdom was judiciously deploying funds accruing from the Host Community Development Trust Fund (HCDTF) for rapid infrastructural and human capital development.
The Tide learnt that the HCDTF is one of the many creations of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) which aims at executing developmental projects in host communities of oil and gas firms and facilities.
According to the kingdom, with the funds, delapidated internal roads were being reconstructed, while also overhauling other existing infrastructure and opening up of new roads for pavement to ease traffic in Nembe City, its major urban town.
The Alternate Chairman also bared his mind on the working relationship between an oil firm, Aiteo, which operates in the kingdom and the Nembe people, describing it as cordial.
He noted that the kingdom and the company were partners in progress, stating also that the firm has changed its operational name to Nembe E&P, describing the new nomenclature as more beneficial to the kingdom.
“Our Monarch, His Eminence, King (Dr.) Edmund Maduabebe Daukoru (Mingi XII), told some visitors who came to our kingdom recently that in the next five-six months when they’ll come back that they won’t recognize this town again. Today you can hardly recognize some old parts of this city due to the massive construction and reconstruction which is taking place.
“We’ve constructed between 5-10 kilometers of new roads in this town in the last couple of months. We’ve opened about 10 new roads waiting for construction. We’ve a visionary monarch who believes in the peace and development of his kingdom.
“This kingdom is so organized that we’ve the Council of Chiefs, the elders council, the youths, CDC and women wing. So there is peace, tolerance and harmony in the kingdom”, the Alternate Chairman said.
In another development, the Council of Chiefs has shifted this year’s celebration of the annual King Fredrick Koko’s day to February.
The Tide reports that the annual event usually takes place 29th January.
The Council said the reason for the deferment was because it coincided with the obsequious ceremonies of the late State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.
The kingdom noted that the new dates for the celebration this year would now be February 11th, 12th and 15th, 2026.
“The burial of the late Deputy Governor of the State concided with the King Koko’s day. As a responsible kingdom, which honours those in authority, we decided to shift the celebration to 11th, 12th and 15th of February 2026.
“The reason for shifting it to February is because the King Koko-led Nembe-British war lasted up to the new dates it has been slated”, Alabo Solomon-Ockiya added.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Oborevwori Celebrates Wife At 56
Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has extended heartfelt congratulations to his wife, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, as she marks her 56th birth anniversary.
In a statement issued on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, the Governor expressed deep appreciation for the steadfast support and encouragement of his wife over the years, noting that her unwavering commitment and prayers played a significant role in their journey to becoming Delta State’s First Family.
He described Deaconess Tobore as a devout and compassionate mother whose impact on society has been profound, particularly through her constant prayers and moral support for the state and their family.
The Governor also commended her humanitarian efforts through her pet initiative, the “You Matter Charity Foundation”, which he said has continued to touch lives, with special attention to vulnerable members of the society, widows and elderly, including children living with autism.
Oborevwori said: “On behalf of our family, as well as the government and people of Delta State, I warmly felicitate my dear wife, Her Excellency, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, on the joyful occasion of her 56th birthday.
“She has remained a shining example of dedication, compassion, and godly values, not only to our children, but to the entire state.
“As she celebrates this milestone, it is my earnest prayer, and that of our children, that God will continually endow her with strength, wisdom, and clarity of purpose as she carries out the demanding responsibilities of the Office of the First Lady of Delta State.”
He further expressed his personal admiration for his wife, describing her as a source of daily joy and inspiration.
“You make every day a pleasure with your self-effacing mien, cheerful disposition, love for God, devotion to family, disciplined work ethic, and unwavering service to humanity. I celebrate you today and always. Happy birthday, my love and best friend”, he said.
By: Albert Ograka, Asaba
Niger Delta
NCDMB Recommits Support For APPO, AEB
The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has reaffirmed its strong support for the African Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO) and its newly established financial institution, the Africa Energy Bank (AEB).
Executive Secretary of the Board, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe made the promise on Thursday when the new Secretary General of APPO, Farid Ghezali, paid him a courtesy visit at the Abuja liaison office of the Board.
Ghezali was on the visit in the company of two senior officials of the APPO, Mr. Bakary Traore and Mr. Tchananti Sahguir.
The Tide learnt that the meeting came on the heels of Nigeria’s handing over of the fully set up office of AEB on Monday, paving way for the Bank’s launch by APPO and Afreximbank, co-owners of the institution.
Ogbe conveyed the agency’s strong support for the success of APPO and the AEB.
He noted that the future of the African oil and gas industry depended largely on the performance of both institutions.
“The NCDMB stands ready to provide operational support for the bank’s launch, in full alignment with the directives of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri”, he said.
The Tide further learnt that the new APPO Secretary-General assumed office in January 2026 and sought the continued support of the NCDMB to actualise the organization’s operations.
He recalled the long standing relationship between his institution and the Board.
While outlining plans for improved transparency in the association’s operations, Ghezali advocated for timely financial contributions from member countries, recruitment of new members, and an expected increase in subscriptions.
The association’s boss announced Mauritania’s plan in becoming its newest member, saying it would further strengthen the organization’s continental reach.
He emphasized the critical need for a transparent selection process of the Governing Board of the Africa Energy Bank, as well as structure and governance process, ensuring all APPO member countries remain equally informed of developments in the bank.
The organization’s helmsman restated the importance of rigorous Know Your Customer (KYC) and credibility requirements needed to build a credible and inclusive institution.
A statement from the Directorate of Corporate Communications of the NCDMB says that discussions at the meeting also explored innovative capacity-building measures.
The statement read in parts: “H.E., Ghezali, proposed developing an interactive platform to showcase African-certified companies in key specialties, while recommending the leveraging of NCDMB’s renowned Nigerian Content Academy for training and skill development across member states.
“Both sides agreed on the need for equitable distribution of project benefits, harmonization of codes and regulations, technical assistance, knowledge sharing, honest collaboration, and the promotion of regional markets, particularly in West Africa, under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework.
“Key decisions included launching the interactive local content platform in the first half of 2026, prioritizing financial discipline, circulating relevant roadmaps to stakeholders, following up on outstanding contributions, and providing operational support for the launch.
“The NCDMB’s Executive Secretary requested that APPO circulate the detailed roadmap, implementation timeline, and an update on the financial position, while scheduling a follow-up meeting to track progress.
“The meeting concluded on a positive note, with all parties renewing their commitment to transparency, genuine collaboration.”
The statement added that, “The engagement underscores NCDMB’s pivotal role in advancing Africa’s energy agenda through strategic partnerships like the AEB, which aims to mobilize significant financing for oil, gas, and energy projects.”
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
