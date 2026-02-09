NDDC Restates Commitment To Support Security Agencies In N’Delta

The Nembe-Ogbolomabiri Council of Chiefs in the Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have disclosed its developmental scorecard in the outgone year.

Speaking with Journalists who visited the kingdom during the week, Alternate Chairman of the Council, Alabo Moses Ayebaereworio Solomon-Ockiya said the urban town and her satelite communities were experiencing an unprecedented trajectory of development.

He noted that the kingdom was judiciously deploying funds accruing from the Host Community Development Trust Fund (HCDTF) for rapid infrastructural and human capital development.

The Tide learnt that the HCDTF is one of the many creations of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) which aims at executing developmental projects in host communities of oil and gas firms and facilities.

According to the kingdom, with the funds, delapidated internal roads were being reconstructed, while also overhauling other existing infrastructure and opening up of new roads for pavement to ease traffic in Nembe City, its major urban town.

The Alternate Chairman also bared his mind on the working relationship between an oil firm, Aiteo, which operates in the kingdom and the Nembe people, describing it as cordial.

He noted that the kingdom and the company were partners in progress, stating also that the firm has changed its operational name to Nembe E&P, describing the new nomenclature as more beneficial to the kingdom.

“Our Monarch, His Eminence, King (Dr.) Edmund Maduabebe Daukoru (Mingi XII), told some visitors who came to our kingdom recently that in the next five-six months when they’ll come back that they won’t recognize this town again. Today you can hardly recognize some old parts of this city due to the massive construction and reconstruction which is taking place.

“We’ve constructed between 5-10 kilometers of new roads in this town in the last couple of months. We’ve opened about 10 new roads waiting for construction. We’ve a visionary monarch who believes in the peace and development of his kingdom.

“This kingdom is so organized that we’ve the Council of Chiefs, the elders council, the youths, CDC and women wing. So there is peace, tolerance and harmony in the kingdom”, the Alternate Chairman said.

In another development, the Council of Chiefs has shifted this year’s celebration of the annual King Fredrick Koko’s day to February.

The Tide reports that the annual event usually takes place 29th January.

The Council said the reason for the deferment was because it coincided with the obsequious ceremonies of the late State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

The kingdom noted that the new dates for the celebration this year would now be February 11th, 12th and 15th, 2026.

“The burial of the late Deputy Governor of the State concided with the King Koko’s day. As a responsible kingdom, which honours those in authority, we decided to shift the celebration to 11th, 12th and 15th of February 2026.

“The reason for shifting it to February is because the King Koko-led Nembe-British war lasted up to the new dates it has been slated”, Alabo Solomon-Ockiya added.