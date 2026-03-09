Niger Delta
Delta Unveils World Book Day Festival
The Delta State government on Saturday unveiled the LightRay! Distortion World Book Day Festival.
The festival, themed “That Which Bends, Transcends,” is a major celebration of literature, storytelling, and cultural advocacy in the state.
It was unveiled at the office of the Head of Service, Mrs. Mininim Oseji, in Asaba.
The event was organised by LightRay! Media, in partnership with the Committee for Relevant Arts (CORA) and Unchained Vibes Africa.
Founder and President of the media group, Ejiro Umukoro, described the event as the first large-scale literary festival in the state.
She explained that the initiative aims to engage both marginalised and privileged communities in dialogue on resilience, hope, and social change through literature.
Highlighting the transformative power of storytelling, Umukoro said literature can inspire action, reshape perspectives, and drive social change within communities.
According to her, the festival builds on the impact of the Distortion novel series produced by LightRay! Media, which explores themes of human resilience, personal agency, and renewal.
She noted that the book has supported social awareness campaigns and legislative advocacy, contributing to the abolition of the Osu caste system in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo.
“The novel has also received literary recognition, including the TYB Young Adult Literature Prize in 2024,” she added.
Umukoro further revealed that the Delta Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has approved Distortion as a recommended literature text for students.
She expressed concern over the poor condition of public libraries across the state, noting that many remain inactive or non-functional.
”Urban libraries also struggle with outdated collections, inadequate infrastructure, and limited professional staffing”, she said.
Umukoro urged stakeholders to rebuild libraries, strengthen reading communities, and equip facilities with modern learning resources.
“The three-month festival will feature competitions, workshops, creative showcases, and professional development programmes, Umukoro said.
The Permanent Secretary in the office of the Head of Service, Mr. Wilson Chukwuka, commended the initiative.
The leader of the National Association of Seadogs, Mr. Michael Nwaidei, said the project aligns with efforts to encourage critical thinking and knowledge acquisition among young people.
Nwaidei was represented by a member of the association, Mr. Uche Egbuche.
The Tide’s source reports that guests, educators, creatives, and literary enthusiasts from across the state and diaspora communities attended the festival.
C’River Bans VIOs From Road Operations
The Cross River State Government has banned the Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) from road operations across the state.
The State Governor, Bassey Out, who made the announcement in Calabar on Saturday, restricted activities of the VIO to office duties.
According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Linus Obogo, the directive followed protests by commercial bus drivers and tricycle operators over high tickets, excessive fines and alleged harassment by enforcement teams.
The Governor, who made other announcements in the sector, said the measures were approved after a meeting with key transport stakeholders.
According to the statement, other announcements made was the reduction of daily ticket fee from N850 to N500, while the penalty for failure to purchase the ticket had also been reduced to N10,000.
“All traffic-related fines be slashed by 50 per cent and must be paid only into designated Cross River State Government accounts.
“Daily ticket for tricycle riders have been reduced from N1,200 to N500. However, every activity of commercial tricycle operators ends at 6 p.m. daily, night operations are permanently banned,” Otu asserted.
He said the review was aimed to ease the burden on drivers and restore order in the state’s transport system.
Speaking further, the Governor said the Commercial Transport Regulatory Agency (CTRA) would now focus on vehicle registration and sale of tickets at approved rates.
He noted that enforcement officers must operate only in proper uniforms and with verifiable identification.
He directed the Traffic Management and Regulatory Agency (TRAMRA) to restrict its activities to statutory traffic management duties.
In addition, the Governor announced that “commercial bus drivers and tricycle riders will no longer purchase tickets on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.
“These directives will take effect from March 9, and I urge all residents and transport operators to cooperate with relevant authorities.”
Speaking to The Tide’s source, some commercial drivers said the statement did not address some activities of TRAMRA such as the illegal “no parking order” for drivers who only pick and drop passengers.
For Johnson Ade, a commercial driver, there should be an official release stating the traffic infractions in the state and the fine for each of them.
He said slashing the fines by 50 per cent was ambiguous, adding that the amounts to be paid for each crime should be clearly stated to prevent criminal elements who posed as government traffic regulatory officials from abusing the directive.
On his part, Mr. Sunday Dennis, Metropolitan Chairman of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), said they would convene a meeting immediately to critically look at the governor’s statement.
It would be recalled that series of protests by commercial bus drivers and tricycle operators had led to the suspension of all forms of transport tickets in the state by the government.
A’Ibom Community Seeks Govt Recognition For Elected Village Head
Some indigenes of Mbiabong Ikpe Village, in Ikpe Annang Clan, Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, have called on the State Government to recognize Chief Samuel James Udo as the authentic Village Head of the community by according him a Certificate of Recognition.
According to them, the call is necessitated by the fact that Chief Udo has won the first and second election processes on 1st May, 2021 and 15th July 2025.
The indigenes said in addition to his emergence after the two election processes, Chief Udo’s emergence has been confirmed by Chief Akpan Akpa Inyang (Okuku Ikpa Isong Annang), who has handed him (Udo) to “UDAK” as stipulated by the custom and tradition of Annang Land.
They said Udo’s emergence marked the end of every struggle by individuals or groups of persons on the issue of headship of Mbiabong Ikpe Village, Ikpe Annang Land, in Essien Udim Local Government Area.
According to them, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Frank Archibong, should call for the recognition of the Village Head-elect of Mbiabong Ikpe Village in accordance with the Traditional Rulers Council Law of Akwa Ibom State, CAP 134.
This, they said, is because he has been duly and rightly selected by the kingmakers as the village Head-elect and have satisfied all requirements in the extant law for the said selection.
“We are informing the Akwa Ibom State Government of the development, because any imposition of any other name to the Governor will not be accepted by the community”, they said.
Meanwhile, they have alleged that some “enemies of progress are causing problem over the Chieftaincy issue after the winner has emerged and accepted by the entire Kingmakers.”
When contacted the Village Head-elect, Chief Samuel James Udo, advised the people not to cause any crises, saying that their mandate will not be denied.
“I will continue to respect the law. My people are law abiding citizens and God will surely stand for true justice and the certificate will be given to me, not through fighting, causing unrest, or violence, but by our faith in God, and the belief that the relevant authorities will do the needful”, he said.
By: Christopher Tom, Uyo
A’Ibom Clears N39.83bn Debt, Settles N80bn Gratuity Arrears
The Akwa Ibom State Government says it has cleared all inherited bank debts totalling N39.83 billion, including the principal and interest.
The State’s Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Emem Bob, disclosed this at the state government’s monthly press briefing in Uyo, the State capital.
Bob further said that as at December 2025, the State Governor, Umo Eno-led government had reduced inherited gratuity backlog to retirees from N110 billion to N80 billion.
He said as at June 2025, the state’s investment portfolio had grown from N6 billion to N10 billion with recorded returns of N260.65 million.
The commissioner said the government had continued to ensure prompt payment of salaries and pensions across all ministries, departments and agencies.
Bob stated that fiscal reforms had been extended to debt management, procurement, and verification exercises.
He said staff and pensioners verification exercises eliminated about 3,000 ghost workers, and created opportunities for new employments.
“Public procurement processes are now audited and aligned with accepted standards, while capacity-building programmes have been conducted for staff to ensure sustainable procurement.
“Full implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) has ensured that all internally generated revenue from MDAs flows through the AkwaRemit Platform into the state TSA.
“This is to provide a reliable base for funding government programmes, including the ARISE Agenda,” Bob said.
He also said N321.8 million had been disbursed as staff housing loans to 212 civil servants within the period.
The Commissioner continued that repayment of Afrexim credit to Ibom Power had continued on a quarterly basis.
According to him, adherence to budget discipline has improved performance, with over 85 per cent of the budget implemented a in line with plans.
He said contractors for both inherited and ongoing projects were being paid promptly.
“The financial management landscape of the state has been repositioned to continue the sourcing, custody, and funding of ARISE Agenda programmes and other activities,” he said.
The Sate’s Commissioner for Information, Dr. Aniekan Umanah, said the free food distribution programme of the state government had reached 500,000 vulnerable households within the period.
Umanah said that the free food distribution to households would resume from April to strengthen food security, and reinforce the administration’s commitment to social protection.
According to him, within the period, more than 1,200 kilometres of roads had been constructed and 32 bridges, either delivered or ongoing.
The Commissioner further said institutional and financial governance in the state had been strengthened, through the approval and implementation of the TSA.
