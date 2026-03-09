Delta Unveils World Book Day Festival

The Delta State government on Saturday unveiled the LightRay! Distortion World Book Day Festival.

The festival, themed “That Which Bends, Transcends,” is a major celebration of literature, storytelling, and cultural advocacy in the state.

It was unveiled at the office of the Head of Service, Mrs. Mininim Oseji, in Asaba.

The event was organised by LightRay! Media, in partnership with the Committee for Relevant Arts (CORA) and Unchained Vibes Africa.

Founder and President of the media group, Ejiro Umukoro, described the event as the first large-scale literary festival in the state.

She explained that the initiative aims to engage both marginalised and privileged communities in dialogue on resilience, hope, and social change through literature.

Highlighting the transformative power of storytelling, Umukoro said literature can inspire action, reshape perspectives, and drive social change within communities.

According to her, the festival builds on the impact of the Distortion novel series produced by LightRay! Media, which explores themes of human resilience, personal agency, and renewal.

She noted that the book has supported social awareness campaigns and legislative advocacy, contributing to the abolition of the Osu caste system in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo.

“The novel has also received literary recognition, including the TYB Young Adult Literature Prize in 2024,” she added.

Umukoro further revealed that the Delta Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has approved Distortion as a recommended literature text for students.

She expressed concern over the poor condition of public libraries across the state, noting that many remain inactive or non-functional.

”Urban libraries also struggle with outdated collections, inadequate infrastructure, and limited professional staffing”, she said.

Umukoro urged stakeholders to rebuild libraries, strengthen reading communities, and equip facilities with modern learning resources.

“The three-month festival will feature competitions, workshops, creative showcases, and professional development programmes, Umukoro said.

The Permanent Secretary in the office of the Head of Service, Mr. Wilson Chukwuka, commended the initiative.

The leader of the National Association of Seadogs, Mr. Michael Nwaidei, said the project aligns with efforts to encourage critical thinking and knowledge acquisition among young people.

Nwaidei was represented by a member of the association, Mr. Uche Egbuche.

The Tide’s source reports that guests, educators, creatives, and literary enthusiasts from across the state and diaspora communities attended the festival.