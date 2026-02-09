Niger Delta
Oborevwori Celebrates Wife At 56
Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has extended heartfelt congratulations to his wife, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, as she marks her 56th birth anniversary.
In a statement issued on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, the Governor expressed deep appreciation for the steadfast support and encouragement of his wife over the years, noting that her unwavering commitment and prayers played a significant role in their journey to becoming Delta State’s First Family.
He described Deaconess Tobore as a devout and compassionate mother whose impact on society has been profound, particularly through her constant prayers and moral support for the state and their family.
The Governor also commended her humanitarian efforts through her pet initiative, the “You Matter Charity Foundation”, which he said has continued to touch lives, with special attention to vulnerable members of the society, widows and elderly, including children living with autism.
Oborevwori said: “On behalf of our family, as well as the government and people of Delta State, I warmly felicitate my dear wife, Her Excellency, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, on the joyful occasion of her 56th birthday.
“She has remained a shining example of dedication, compassion, and godly values, not only to our children, but to the entire state.
“As she celebrates this milestone, it is my earnest prayer, and that of our children, that God will continually endow her with strength, wisdom, and clarity of purpose as she carries out the demanding responsibilities of the Office of the First Lady of Delta State.”
He further expressed his personal admiration for his wife, describing her as a source of daily joy and inspiration.
“You make every day a pleasure with your self-effacing mien, cheerful disposition, love for God, devotion to family, disciplined work ethic, and unwavering service to humanity. I celebrate you today and always. Happy birthday, my love and best friend”, he said.
By: Albert Ograka, Asaba
Niger Delta
Nembe Renders Development Scorecard … Defers King Koko’s Annual Festival
The Nembe-Ogbolomabiri Council of Chiefs in the Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have disclosed its developmental scorecard in the outgone year.
Speaking with Journalists who visited the kingdom during the week, Alternate Chairman of the Council, Alabo Moses Ayebaereworio Solomon-Ockiya said the urban town and her satelite communities were experiencing an unprecedented trajectory of development.
He noted that the kingdom was judiciously deploying funds accruing from the Host Community Development Trust Fund (HCDTF) for rapid infrastructural and human capital development.
The Tide learnt that the HCDTF is one of the many creations of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) which aims at executing developmental projects in host communities of oil and gas firms and facilities.
According to the kingdom, with the funds, delapidated internal roads were being reconstructed, while also overhauling other existing infrastructure and opening up of new roads for pavement to ease traffic in Nembe City, its major urban town.
The Alternate Chairman also bared his mind on the working relationship between an oil firm, Aiteo, which operates in the kingdom and the Nembe people, describing it as cordial.
He noted that the kingdom and the company were partners in progress, stating also that the firm has changed its operational name to Nembe E&P, describing the new nomenclature as more beneficial to the kingdom.
“Our Monarch, His Eminence, King (Dr.) Edmund Maduabebe Daukoru (Mingi XII), told some visitors who came to our kingdom recently that in the next five-six months when they’ll come back that they won’t recognize this town again. Today you can hardly recognize some old parts of this city due to the massive construction and reconstruction which is taking place.
“We’ve constructed between 5-10 kilometers of new roads in this town in the last couple of months. We’ve opened about 10 new roads waiting for construction. We’ve a visionary monarch who believes in the peace and development of his kingdom.
“This kingdom is so organized that we’ve the Council of Chiefs, the elders council, the youths, CDC and women wing. So there is peace, tolerance and harmony in the kingdom”, the Alternate Chairman said.
In another development, the Council of Chiefs has shifted this year’s celebration of the annual King Fredrick Koko’s day to February.
The Tide reports that the annual event usually takes place 29th January.
The Council said the reason for the deferment was because it coincided with the obsequious ceremonies of the late State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.
The kingdom noted that the new dates for the celebration this year would now be February 11th, 12th and 15th, 2026.
“The burial of the late Deputy Governor of the State concided with the King Koko’s day. As a responsible kingdom, which honours those in authority, we decided to shift the celebration to 11th, 12th and 15th of February 2026.
“The reason for shifting it to February is because the King Koko-led Nembe-British war lasted up to the new dates it has been slated”, Alabo Solomon-Ockiya added.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Tinubu, Jonathan, Diri Pay Last Respect To Ewhrudjakpo
Nigerian’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday joined former President, Goodluck Jonathan, his wife, Dame Jonathan, and the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douyi Diri, to lay the State’s late Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhurudjakpo, to rest at his country home in Ofoni Federated Communities, Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.
President Tinubu was represented by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri.
Speaking during the service, Tinubu said Ewhrudjakpo’s demise was a huge loss not only to the state, but also to the country at large, given his legacy of service.
The President stated that the late Deputy Governor left an indelible mark on the sands of time and that posterity will be kind to him.
While expressing condolences to the Ewhrudjakpo family, the government and people of the State, Tinubu urged them to take solace in the fact that he lived a good life.
He also stated that Ewhrudjakpo fought a good fight and prayed God to comfort his family and all those affected by his death.
Presenting the President’s condolence message, Senator Lokpobiri said, “I bring you greetings and heartfelt condolences from Mr. President, who would have been here but he is on a state visit to Turkey. Life is about service and legacy. Posterity will always judge everybody.
“By this standard, we can comfortably say that Ewhrudjakpo lived a good life. He will be remembered for his wisdom and selfless service.”
In his remarks, former President Goodluck Jonathan stated that Ewhrudjakpo’s death was a bitter pill to swallow but that as Christians, those affected should give thanks to God in line with the bibilical teaching that urges believers to thank God in all things.
Jonathan described Ewhrudjakpo as a good man, saying it is rare for people to speak so highly of a politician that rose to the position of Deputy Governor.
The former President also said the late Ewhrudjakpo impacted the lives of all those who came in contact with him positively and prayed that God will provide another person for the people of Ofoni to fill his shoes.
“As Christians, we say in all things we give thanks to God. Even at that, certain things happen and you find it difficult to thank God. The death of Lawrence is one of these.
“Everyone speaks good of Lawrence. He was a good man who related well with people. It is very difficult to find a politician who rose to the position of deputy governor to be well spoken of in this manner”, Jonathon said.
In his tributes Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, described the passing of his deputy as a harsh reality that was impossible to ignore, but said God who took him cannot be questioned.
According to him, Ewhrudjakpo was a very careful person who would have been alive if life depended on being careful but said God who took him knows best.
He expressed appreciation to Mr. President, his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and all those who in one way or another consoled the state government and contributed to the success of the burial.
“Today we gather under this sober atmosphere of grief as well as in gratitude to honour a man of outstanding public service. The Scriptures remind us in Job 14:1–8, that human life is ‘of few days and full of trouble’, a fragile bloom that fades.
“That harsh reality, impossible to ignore or erase, frames our mourning. Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo came forth like a flower. For a season, he brightened our days, and now he has been taken from our sight by the Almighty God”, the Governor said.
In a sermon, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Bomadi, Most Rev. Hyacinth Egbebo, admonished Christians not to mourn like those without hope, saying their focus should be on their Redeemer, Jesus Christ.
He also urged Christians to live according to the values of God’s kingdom, saying Ewhrudjakpo was very forthright, generous and humble and should be emulated by politicians.
Other dignitaries that graced the funeral service at the St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Ofoni, included the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, who was represented by the Majority Leader, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere; the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde; and the former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi.
There were also former Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim; wife of the Bayelsa Governor, Justice Patience Diri; Governor of Enugu State, represented by the Secretary to the State Government; immediate past Governor of Bayelsa State and Senator representing Bayelsa West, Chief Seriake Dickson, and the Deputy Governors of Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Enugu, Delta, Edo, Ondo, Benue, Abia, Plateau, and Bauchi States.
Also present were the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dame Didi Watson-Jack; Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku; his Niger Delta Basin Development Authority counterpart, Prince Ebitimi Amgbare; former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus; wife of the first civilian governor of Bayelsa State, Mrs. Margaret Alamieseigha; Senator Ben Murray-Bruce; former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu; his Rivers State counterpart, Tele Ikuru; and the President, Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau.
There also members of the National Assembly from Bayelsa State, Senators Benson Agadaga (Bayelsa East), and Konbowei Benson (Bayelsa Central); the House of Representatives members – Dr. Mitema Obordor (Ogbia), Oforji Oboku (Yenagoa/Kolokuma/Opokuma), Engr. Rodney Ambaiowei (Southern Ijaw) and Mrs. Marie Ebikake (Nembe/Brass); the Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere, and other state legislators; the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Nimibofa Ayawei; Chairman of the Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, King Bubaraye Dakolo; Pere of Tarakiri Kingdom, King Seiyifa Koroye; captains of industries, and religious leaders, among other personalities.
The Tide reports that the Bayelsa State Deputy Governor died on December 11, 2025 after he collapsed in his office, Government House, Yenagoa.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Stakeholders Task INC Aspirants On Dev … As ELECO Promises Transparent, Credible Polls
Stakeholders of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), the apex Ijaw socio-cultural organisation, have charged aspirants for elective positions at the forthcoming National Executive Council (NEC) of the INC to focus on the development of the body when elected into offices.
Fielding questions from newsmen recently, the duo of former President of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC Worldwide), Alaowei Oyeinfie Emmanuel Jon Jon, and ex-Commissioner for Ijaw National Affairs, Elder Patrick Erasmus, advised contestants in the elections to be magnanimous in victory and focus more on working for the development of the Ijaw nation and shun parochialism.
They argued that though the outgoing National Executive Council of the body has done her best, there was more for the incoming one to achieve for the ethnic nationality, describing the forthcoming polls as sacrosanct.
Dr Jon Jon and Elder Erasmus who spoke at different instances in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, commended the Professor Benjamin Okaba-led NEC for sticking to the timelines in the INC constitution for the conduct of elections.
They, however, expressed their dismay over the alleged lack of enough Ijaw consciousness at the community levels of the INC.
Giving an x-ray of the cost of forms for the polls, the ex-Commissioner particularly called on the electoral umpire to reconsider the price tags of the nomination forms, saying N1m, N700,000 and N500,000 may not be affordable to some qualified and interested Ijaws who may want to vye for positions in the 2026 elections.
“I’ve tried to reach members of the electoral committee to plead with them on the possibility of reducing the price of the nomination forms, but we’ve not really talked.
“As it were, most qualified and Ijaw conscious individuals who are desirous of contesting the 2026 NEC elections may not be able to do so due to the cost of forms”, the ex-Commissioner said.
In his analyses of candidates who have picked forms for the office of President, the IYC ex-President who doubles as Technical Adviser to the State Governor on Ijaw National Affairs, described one of the aspirants, Elder Timi Kaiser-Wilhelm Ogoriba as most qualified of all.
“Though all of the four aspirants who have picked nominations forms for the office of President are eminently qualified, but Elder T. K. Ogoriba has paid the most prize and sacrifice for Ijaw nation, even before the formation of the INC and the IYC.
“For me as a person and one time President of the IYC, I like to say that though all of the four persons who have picked interest forms for the office of the President are qualified, I most honestly prefer Ogoriba to any other person.
“Elder TKO understands the Ijaw struggle more than others. Before the formation of the INC he has been there fighting for the Ijaw course”, he said.
Meanwhile, the INC electoral committee headed by a renowned Jurist and Royal father, HRM Justice Francis Tabai (rtd.), has reassured the Ijaw nation and all aspirants of a free, transparent and credible elections.
Speaking on behalf the electoral committee, its member, Chief Ebizimo Okolo, said the committee would replicate the same feat achieved by the electoral committee which conducted the elections that brought the Prof. Okaba-led National Executive Council into office, describing that election as freest and fairest conducted in recent times.
“We’ve assured Ijaw nation and all aspirants that we’ll conduct free and very transparent polls. All candidates should go and canvass for support, delegates will vote electronically.
“We tend to replicate the feat achieved by the ELECO that conducted the last NEC elections. Some of us were part of that process and so we’re serious and desirous of conducting an election that will stand the test of time.
“The INC constitution made provision for 14 elective offices. As we speak, aspirants bought forms to contest for all the 14 offices. However, the constitution says upon the election of the members of the NEC, the three zonal Chairmen are also automatic members of NEC.
“We’ll send delegates and all the details they need on how to vote through their emails. And no body could vote more than once. Infact, delegates may not even need to come to the venue of the election on the D-Day”, the electoral committee said.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
