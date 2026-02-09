NCDMB Recommits Support For APPO, AEB

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has reaffirmed its strong support for the African Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO) and its newly established financial institution, the Africa Energy Bank (AEB).

Executive Secretary of the Board, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe made the promise on Thursday when the new Secretary General of APPO, Farid Ghezali, paid him a courtesy visit at the Abuja liaison office of the Board.

Ghezali was on the visit in the company of two senior officials of the APPO, Mr. Bakary Traore and Mr. Tchananti Sahguir.

The Tide learnt that the meeting came on the heels of Nigeria’s handing over of the fully set up office of AEB on Monday, paving way for the Bank’s launch by APPO and Afreximbank, co-owners of the institution.

Ogbe conveyed the agency’s strong support for the success of APPO and the AEB.

He noted that the future of the African oil and gas industry depended largely on the performance of both institutions.

“The NCDMB stands ready to provide operational support for the bank’s launch, in full alignment with the directives of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri”, he said.

The Tide further learnt that the new APPO Secretary-General assumed office in January 2026 and sought the continued support of the NCDMB to actualise the organization’s operations.

He recalled the long standing relationship between his institution and the Board.

While outlining plans for improved transparency in the association’s operations, Ghezali advocated for timely financial contributions from member countries, recruitment of new members, and an expected increase in subscriptions.

The association’s boss announced Mauritania’s plan in becoming its newest member, saying it would further strengthen the organization’s continental reach.

He emphasized the critical need for a transparent selection process of the Governing Board of the Africa Energy Bank, as well as structure and governance process, ensuring all APPO member countries remain equally informed of developments in the bank.

The organization’s helmsman restated the importance of rigorous Know Your Customer (KYC) and credibility requirements needed to build a credible and inclusive institution.

A statement from the Directorate of Corporate Communications of the NCDMB says that discussions at the meeting also explored innovative capacity-building measures.

The statement read in parts: “H.E., Ghezali, proposed developing an interactive platform to showcase African-certified companies in key specialties, while recommending the leveraging of NCDMB’s renowned Nigerian Content Academy for training and skill development across member states.

“Both sides agreed on the need for equitable distribution of project benefits, harmonization of codes and regulations, technical assistance, knowledge sharing, honest collaboration, and the promotion of regional markets, particularly in West Africa, under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework.

“Key decisions included launching the interactive local content platform in the first half of 2026, prioritizing financial discipline, circulating relevant roadmaps to stakeholders, following up on outstanding contributions, and providing operational support for the launch.

“The NCDMB’s Executive Secretary requested that APPO circulate the detailed roadmap, implementation timeline, and an update on the financial position, while scheduling a follow-up meeting to track progress.

“The meeting concluded on a positive note, with all parties renewing their commitment to transparency, genuine collaboration.”

The statement added that, “The engagement underscores NCDMB’s pivotal role in advancing Africa’s energy agenda through strategic partnerships like the AEB, which aims to mobilize significant financing for oil, gas, and energy projects.”