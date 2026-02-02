Tinubu, Jonathan, Diri Pay Last Respect To Ewhrudjakpo

Nigerian’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday joined former President, Goodluck Jonathan, his wife, Dame Jonathan, and the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douyi Diri, to lay the State’s late Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhurudjakpo, to rest at his country home in Ofoni Federated Communities, Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

President Tinubu was represented by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri.

Speaking during the service, Tinubu said Ewhrudjakpo’s demise was a huge loss not only to the state, but also to the country at large, given his legacy of service.

The President stated that the late Deputy Governor left an indelible mark on the sands of time and that posterity will be kind to him.

While expressing condolences to the Ewhrudjakpo family, the government and people of the State, Tinubu urged them to take solace in the fact that he lived a good life.

He also stated that Ewhrudjakpo fought a good fight and prayed God to comfort his family and all those affected by his death.

Presenting the President’s condolence message, Senator Lokpobiri said, “I bring you greetings and heartfelt condolences from Mr. President, who would have been here but he is on a state visit to Turkey. Life is about service and legacy. Posterity will always judge everybody.

“By this standard, we can comfortably say that Ewhrudjakpo lived a good life. He will be remembered for his wisdom and selfless service.”

In his remarks, former President Goodluck Jonathan stated that Ewhrudjakpo’s death was a bitter pill to swallow but that as Christians, those affected should give thanks to God in line with the bibilical teaching that urges believers to thank God in all things.

Jonathan described Ewhrudjakpo as a good man, saying it is rare for people to speak so highly of a politician that rose to the position of Deputy Governor.

The former President also said the late Ewhrudjakpo impacted the lives of all those who came in contact with him positively and prayed that God will provide another person for the people of Ofoni to fill his shoes.

“As Christians, we say in all things we give thanks to God. Even at that, certain things happen and you find it difficult to thank God. The death of Lawrence is one of these.

“Everyone speaks good of Lawrence. He was a good man who related well with people. It is very difficult to find a politician who rose to the position of deputy governor to be well spoken of in this manner”, Jonathon said.

In his tributes Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, described the passing of his deputy as a harsh reality that was impossible to ignore, but said God who took him cannot be questioned.

According to him, Ewhrudjakpo was a very careful person who would have been alive if life depended on being careful but said God who took him knows best.

He expressed appreciation to Mr. President, his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and all those who in one way or another consoled the state government and contributed to the success of the burial.

“Today we gather under this sober atmosphere of grief as well as in gratitude to honour a man of outstanding public service. The Scriptures remind us in Job 14:1–8, that human life is ‘of few days and full of trouble’, a fragile bloom that fades.

“That harsh reality, impossible to ignore or erase, frames our mourning. Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo came forth like a flower. For a season, he brightened our days, and now he has been taken from our sight by the Almighty God”, the Governor said.

In a sermon, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Bomadi, Most Rev. Hyacinth Egbebo, admonished Christians not to mourn like those without hope, saying their focus should be on their Redeemer, Jesus Christ.

He also urged Christians to live according to the values of God’s kingdom, saying Ewhrudjakpo was very forthright, generous and humble and should be emulated by politicians.

Other dignitaries that graced the funeral service at the St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Ofoni, included the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, who was represented by the Majority Leader, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere; the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde; and the former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi.

There were also former Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim; wife of the Bayelsa Governor, Justice Patience Diri; Governor of Enugu State, represented by the Secretary to the State Government; immediate past Governor of Bayelsa State and Senator representing Bayelsa West, Chief Seriake Dickson, and the Deputy Governors of Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Enugu, Delta, Edo, Ondo, Benue, Abia, Plateau, and Bauchi States.

Also present were the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dame Didi Watson-Jack; Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku; his Niger Delta Basin Development Authority counterpart, Prince Ebitimi Amgbare; former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus; wife of the first civilian governor of Bayelsa State, Mrs. Margaret Alamieseigha; Senator Ben Murray-Bruce; former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu; his Rivers State counterpart, Tele Ikuru; and the President, Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau.

There also members of the National Assembly from Bayelsa State, Senators Benson Agadaga (Bayelsa East), and Konbowei Benson (Bayelsa Central); the House of Representatives members – Dr. Mitema Obordor (Ogbia), Oforji Oboku (Yenagoa/Kolokuma/Opokuma), Engr. Rodney Ambaiowei (Southern Ijaw) and Mrs. Marie Ebikake (Nembe/Brass); the Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere, and other state legislators; the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Nimibofa Ayawei; Chairman of the Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, King Bubaraye Dakolo; Pere of Tarakiri Kingdom, King Seiyifa Koroye; captains of industries, and religious leaders, among other personalities.

The Tide reports that the Bayelsa State Deputy Governor died on December 11, 2025 after he collapsed in his office, Government House, Yenagoa.