Tinubu, Jonathan, Diri Pay Last Respect To Ewhrudjakpo
Nigerian’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday joined former President, Goodluck Jonathan, his wife, Dame Jonathan, and the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douyi Diri, to lay the State’s late Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhurudjakpo, to rest at his country home in Ofoni Federated Communities, Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.
President Tinubu was represented by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri.
Speaking during the service, Tinubu said Ewhrudjakpo’s demise was a huge loss not only to the state, but also to the country at large, given his legacy of service.
The President stated that the late Deputy Governor left an indelible mark on the sands of time and that posterity will be kind to him.
While expressing condolences to the Ewhrudjakpo family, the government and people of the State, Tinubu urged them to take solace in the fact that he lived a good life.
He also stated that Ewhrudjakpo fought a good fight and prayed God to comfort his family and all those affected by his death.
Presenting the President’s condolence message, Senator Lokpobiri said, “I bring you greetings and heartfelt condolences from Mr. President, who would have been here but he is on a state visit to Turkey. Life is about service and legacy. Posterity will always judge everybody.
“By this standard, we can comfortably say that Ewhrudjakpo lived a good life. He will be remembered for his wisdom and selfless service.”
In his remarks, former President Goodluck Jonathan stated that Ewhrudjakpo’s death was a bitter pill to swallow but that as Christians, those affected should give thanks to God in line with the bibilical teaching that urges believers to thank God in all things.
Jonathan described Ewhrudjakpo as a good man, saying it is rare for people to speak so highly of a politician that rose to the position of Deputy Governor.
The former President also said the late Ewhrudjakpo impacted the lives of all those who came in contact with him positively and prayed that God will provide another person for the people of Ofoni to fill his shoes.
“As Christians, we say in all things we give thanks to God. Even at that, certain things happen and you find it difficult to thank God. The death of Lawrence is one of these.
“Everyone speaks good of Lawrence. He was a good man who related well with people. It is very difficult to find a politician who rose to the position of deputy governor to be well spoken of in this manner”, Jonathon said.
In his tributes Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, described the passing of his deputy as a harsh reality that was impossible to ignore, but said God who took him cannot be questioned.
According to him, Ewhrudjakpo was a very careful person who would have been alive if life depended on being careful but said God who took him knows best.
He expressed appreciation to Mr. President, his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and all those who in one way or another consoled the state government and contributed to the success of the burial.
“Today we gather under this sober atmosphere of grief as well as in gratitude to honour a man of outstanding public service. The Scriptures remind us in Job 14:1–8, that human life is ‘of few days and full of trouble’, a fragile bloom that fades.
“That harsh reality, impossible to ignore or erase, frames our mourning. Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo came forth like a flower. For a season, he brightened our days, and now he has been taken from our sight by the Almighty God”, the Governor said.
In a sermon, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Bomadi, Most Rev. Hyacinth Egbebo, admonished Christians not to mourn like those without hope, saying their focus should be on their Redeemer, Jesus Christ.
He also urged Christians to live according to the values of God’s kingdom, saying Ewhrudjakpo was very forthright, generous and humble and should be emulated by politicians.
Other dignitaries that graced the funeral service at the St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Ofoni, included the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, who was represented by the Majority Leader, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere; the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde; and the former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi.
There were also former Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim; wife of the Bayelsa Governor, Justice Patience Diri; Governor of Enugu State, represented by the Secretary to the State Government; immediate past Governor of Bayelsa State and Senator representing Bayelsa West, Chief Seriake Dickson, and the Deputy Governors of Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Enugu, Delta, Edo, Ondo, Benue, Abia, Plateau, and Bauchi States.
Also present were the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dame Didi Watson-Jack; Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku; his Niger Delta Basin Development Authority counterpart, Prince Ebitimi Amgbare; former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus; wife of the first civilian governor of Bayelsa State, Mrs. Margaret Alamieseigha; Senator Ben Murray-Bruce; former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu; his Rivers State counterpart, Tele Ikuru; and the President, Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau.
There also members of the National Assembly from Bayelsa State, Senators Benson Agadaga (Bayelsa East), and Konbowei Benson (Bayelsa Central); the House of Representatives members – Dr. Mitema Obordor (Ogbia), Oforji Oboku (Yenagoa/Kolokuma/Opokuma), Engr. Rodney Ambaiowei (Southern Ijaw) and Mrs. Marie Ebikake (Nembe/Brass); the Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere, and other state legislators; the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Nimibofa Ayawei; Chairman of the Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, King Bubaraye Dakolo; Pere of Tarakiri Kingdom, King Seiyifa Koroye; captains of industries, and religious leaders, among other personalities.
The Tide reports that the Bayelsa State Deputy Governor died on December 11, 2025 after he collapsed in his office, Government House, Yenagoa.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Stakeholders Task INC Aspirants On Dev … As ELECO Promises Transparent, Credible Polls
Stakeholders of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), the apex Ijaw socio-cultural organisation, have charged aspirants for elective positions at the forthcoming National Executive Council (NEC) of the INC to focus on the development of the body when elected into offices.
Fielding questions from newsmen recently, the duo of former President of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC Worldwide), Alaowei Oyeinfie Emmanuel Jon Jon, and ex-Commissioner for Ijaw National Affairs, Elder Patrick Erasmus, advised contestants in the elections to be magnanimous in victory and focus more on working for the development of the Ijaw nation and shun parochialism.
They argued that though the outgoing National Executive Council of the body has done her best, there was more for the incoming one to achieve for the ethnic nationality, describing the forthcoming polls as sacrosanct.
Dr Jon Jon and Elder Erasmus who spoke at different instances in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, commended the Professor Benjamin Okaba-led NEC for sticking to the timelines in the INC constitution for the conduct of elections.
They, however, expressed their dismay over the alleged lack of enough Ijaw consciousness at the community levels of the INC.
Giving an x-ray of the cost of forms for the polls, the ex-Commissioner particularly called on the electoral umpire to reconsider the price tags of the nomination forms, saying N1m, N700,000 and N500,000 may not be affordable to some qualified and interested Ijaws who may want to vye for positions in the 2026 elections.
“I’ve tried to reach members of the electoral committee to plead with them on the possibility of reducing the price of the nomination forms, but we’ve not really talked.
“As it were, most qualified and Ijaw conscious individuals who are desirous of contesting the 2026 NEC elections may not be able to do so due to the cost of forms”, the ex-Commissioner said.
In his analyses of candidates who have picked forms for the office of President, the IYC ex-President who doubles as Technical Adviser to the State Governor on Ijaw National Affairs, described one of the aspirants, Elder Timi Kaiser-Wilhelm Ogoriba as most qualified of all.
“Though all of the four aspirants who have picked nominations forms for the office of President are eminently qualified, but Elder T. K. Ogoriba has paid the most prize and sacrifice for Ijaw nation, even before the formation of the INC and the IYC.
“For me as a person and one time President of the IYC, I like to say that though all of the four persons who have picked interest forms for the office of the President are qualified, I most honestly prefer Ogoriba to any other person.
“Elder TKO understands the Ijaw struggle more than others. Before the formation of the INC he has been there fighting for the Ijaw course”, he said.
Meanwhile, the INC electoral committee headed by a renowned Jurist and Royal father, HRM Justice Francis Tabai (rtd.), has reassured the Ijaw nation and all aspirants of a free, transparent and credible elections.
Speaking on behalf the electoral committee, its member, Chief Ebizimo Okolo, said the committee would replicate the same feat achieved by the electoral committee which conducted the elections that brought the Prof. Okaba-led National Executive Council into office, describing that election as freest and fairest conducted in recent times.
“We’ve assured Ijaw nation and all aspirants that we’ll conduct free and very transparent polls. All candidates should go and canvass for support, delegates will vote electronically.
“We tend to replicate the feat achieved by the ELECO that conducted the last NEC elections. Some of us were part of that process and so we’re serious and desirous of conducting an election that will stand the test of time.
“The INC constitution made provision for 14 elective offices. As we speak, aspirants bought forms to contest for all the 14 offices. However, the constitution says upon the election of the members of the NEC, the three zonal Chairmen are also automatic members of NEC.
“We’ll send delegates and all the details they need on how to vote through their emails. And no body could vote more than once. Infact, delegates may not even need to come to the venue of the election on the D-Day”, the electoral committee said.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Okpebholo Assures Corps Members Of Improved Welfare
Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has assured corps members deployed to the state of improved welfare and a supportive service year.
Okpebholo gave the assurance at the swearing-in ceremony of the 2026 Batch ‘A’ Stream I corps members on Friday at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Permanent Orientation Camp in Okada.
The Governor also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to youth empowerment, safety and entrepreneurship.
Represented by the Commissioner for Youth Affairs, Mrs. Charity Amayaenvbo, the Governor urged corps members to embrace innovation, community service and self-reliance rather than wait for white-collar jobs.
“Edo is committed to supporting youth empowerment, entrepreneurship and incentives that turn ideas into enterprises.
“Do not wait for jobs, create value. Wherever you are posted, serve your host community with humility, dedication and compassion.
“Have a positive footprint and let your service contribute to unity, productivity and progress,” he said.
Okpebholo assured the corps members that the state government was attentive to their welfare and had started addressing key concerns raised by the NYSC leadership.
“On behalf of the state government, I assure you of our support in terms of safety, an enabling environment and a rewarding service year.
“I listened carefully to the requests highlighted by the state coordinator, and I am glad to inform you that some of them have already been captured in the 2026 budget, which has been approved and signed into law,” he said.
The Governor noted that provisions for accommodation, meal subsidies, logistics and the construction of a multipurpose hall at the camp were included in the budget.
Earlier in her address, the Edo State Coordinator of the NYSC, Dr. Frances Ben-Ushie, described the ceremony as a reflection of the state government’s commitment to youth development and national integration.
Ben-Ushie said as of midnight on Thursday, a total of 1,235 prospective corps members, comprising 531 males and over 700 females, had been duly registered.
She congratulated the corps members on their enlistment into what she described as a “noble scheme,” urging them to embrace discipline, learning and active participation throughout the orientation course.
“The NYSC platform provides a unique avenue to meet people from diverse backgrounds, build lifelong friendships and create networks that can open doors to greater opportunities,” she said.
Ben-Ushie also highlighted the contributions of the NYSC to the state’s development, noting that the scheme had consistently provided skilled manpower, promoted labour mobility and strengthened national unity.
She cited initiatives such as the Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers and the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme as key interventions benefiting communities across the state.
The NYSC coordinator commended the state government for its support, including the provision of buses for corps members, and appealed for further intervention to address lingering operational challenges at the orientation camp.
She expressed confidence that resolving the issues would enhance the effectiveness of NYSC programmes in the state and thanked the Governor for prioritising the welfare, security and growth of corps members.
Students Protest Non-indigene Appointment As Rector in C’River
Students of Federal Polytechnic, Ugep, Cross River State, have protested to the Governor’s Office in Calabar over an alleged plan to appoint a non-indigene as Rector for the institution.
Carrying placards with various inscriptions, the students demanded respect for catchment area policy, local content, and the appointment of an indigene of the state as Rector of the institution.
Speaking on behalf of the students in Calabar, Stephen Etem said the protest sought to alert the Federal and Cross River State Governments to an alleged deviation from the established rectorial selection process.
Etem said a Governing Council, chaired by Sen. Florence Ita-Giwa, was constituted by the Federal Government to conduct the Rector selection exercise.
“The screening, which began last year, reportedly produced a Cross River State indigene as highest scorer and recommended candidate.
“Information available to us suggests that the alleged recommended candidate’s name might be substituted at the Federal Ministry of Education.
“We urge the Federal Government to uphold the council’s recommendation because altering the process could threaten peace in the institution,” he noted.
Responding at the Government House, Mr. Goddie Akpama, the Special Adviser on Intelligence to the State Governor, Bassey Otu, appealed for calm, saying the Governor was away but would be briefed.
Akpama advised the students to submit written petitions through appropriate channels, avoid inflammatory language, and engage authorities to ensure stability and uninterrupted academic activities.
