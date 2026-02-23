IAUE VC Warns Against High Price In Textbook Sales 

The Vice Chancellor (VC) of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Prof Okechuku Onuchuku, has directed students to report any lecturer who sells textbooks above ?5,000 to the institution’s Quality Assurance Department.

This, he said, is part of decisive steps to protect students from exploitation and uphold ethical standards on campus.

Onuchuku made made this known following students’ growing lamentation over the high cost of textbooks in the Campus recently.

The VC warned that compelling students to purchase textbooks at inflated prices is not the policy of the university and will not be condoned under any circumstance.

He stressed that while academic authorship is encouraged, monetising compulsory materials beyond the approved ?5,000 benchmark undermines access to education.

According to him, any lecturer found violating the directive should be promptly reported for investigation and appropriate sanctions.

He assured students that management remains committed to creating a fair academic environment where learning is not hindered by undue financial pressure.

The IAUE helmsman described the directive as part of a broader reform agenda aimed at sanitizing the academic system and strengthening institutional accountability.

He reiterated that the Quality Assurance Department has been empowered to handle such complaints with confidentiality and diligence.

Professor Onuchuku has consistently championed discipline, transparency and integrity since assuming leadership of the university.

His administration has repeatedly cautioned staff against academic fraud, sharp practices and conduct capable of tarnishing the institution’s image.

Under his stewardship, the university secured approval from the National Universities Commission (NUC) to mount fourteen new undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, significantly expanding its academic frontiers and reinforcing its relevance in Nigeria’s higher education landscape.

In a bid to promote academic excellence, the Vice Chancellor also introduced incentives targeted at high-performing students, including free internet access for those with a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 and above.

The initiative, according to a statement from the Public Relations Unit of the university, is designed to strengthen research culture and reward diligence.

