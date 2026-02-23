Microbiologists Inaugurates New Exco, Chart New Course In Dev

The Nigerian Society for Microbiology (NSM) has strengthened its regional footprint with the inauguration of the executive members of its South-South Zonal Chapter, tasking them with championing the pivotal role of microbiologists in national development.

At a virtual inaugural meeting held recently, the National President of NSM, Prof. S. A. Ado, formally ushered in the new leadership team, describing the chapter’s take-off as both strategic and long overdue for a region of immense ecological and economic importance.

The newly appointed executives are Prof. Nedie P. Akani, who is the Zonal Coordinator (Rivers State University); Dr. Anwuli U. Osadebe, Zonal Secretary (University of Port Harcourt); Dr. Tonye Sampson, Treasurer/Financial Secretary (Rivers State University); and Prof. Elijah Ohimain, Public Relations Officer (Niger Delta University, Amassoma, Bayelsa State).

In his welcome remarks, Ado congratulated the team and pledged the full backing of the National Executive Council (NEC), commending the swift coordination that culminated in the chapter’s inauguration.

He urged the executives to prioritise unity and professional mobilisation across the vast South-South region, noting that effective organisation would be critical to achieving impact.

Echoing this position, the National Secretary, Prof. Sunday Awe, and the National Business Manager, Prof. C. J. Ogugbue, reaffirmed NEC’s support and underscored the weight of responsibility before the new zonal leadership.

They acknowledged the geographic spread and diversity of the zone, but expressed confidence in the capacity of the Coordinator to provide purposeful leadership.

Ogugbue, in particular, highlighted the multidisciplinary scope of microbiology and its growing relevance in pollution control, environmental remediation, biodiversity conservation, agricultural productivity, coastal ecosystem protection and the development of a sustainable blue economy.

He stressed that the South-South Chapter must serve as a hub of scientific leadership, given the region’s environmental sensitivities and economic assets.

In her inaugural address, the Zonal Coordinator, Prof. Nedie Patience Akani, described the formal launch of the chapter as “a dream come true” for microbiologists in the region who had long anticipated a structured platform for collaboration and professional advancement.

Akani said the new executive was fully aware of its mandate and committed to repositioning microbiology as a driver of innovation and problem-solving in the South-South.

According to her, the Chapter will focus on mobilising practitioners to register with the society and participate actively in its programmes, ensuring timely payment of dues, organising annual symposia and workshops, appointing state representatives, and maintaining regular reporting to the NEC.

She emphasised that beyond administrative coordination, the executive would work to amplify the voice of microbiologists in addressing regional challenges, particularly in environmental management and sustainable development.

“We are committed to serving the society and advancing microbiology in the South-South zone,” she said, and expressed appreciation to the national leadership for its trust and for enabling the inauguration to hold virtually.

With the new executive now in place, stakeholders say the South-South Zonal Chapter is poised to galvanise professionals across the region and deepen the impact of microbiological research and practice in shaping public health, environmental sustainability and economic resilience.