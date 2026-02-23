Rivers
Hon Worlu Expresses Concern Over Tragic Incidents In PHALGA … Assures On Safety, Security
The Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area (LGA), Hon. Gift Worlu, has expressed deep concern over the unfortunate incidents that led to the loss of lives in parts of the LGA.
A statement the Chairman personally signed, weekend, said the incidents occurred in Rumuokpoku, Rumuola and at the Rumuokwurusi Oil Mill Market, causing apprehension among residents.
The OBALGA Council boss described the development as regrettable and assured residents that security agencies are fully on top of the situation.
He disclosed that some arrests have already been made in connection with the incidents, with efforts ongoing to ensure that the suspects are prosecuted in accordance with the law.
The Chairman urged residents to remain calm and law-abiding, stressing that there is no cause for panic.
He called for sustained collaboration between security agencies and community leaders to curb the negative trend and restore normalcy in the affected areas.
Dr. Worlu commended security operatives and community stakeholders for their swift response and commitment to maintaining peace and order.
He reaffirmed the commitment of the local government to safeguarding lives and property across the LGA.
The Chairman encouraged residents of Obio/Akpor to continue with their lawful businesses without fear, and assured that the government will continue to take all necessary measures to strengthen security and prevent a recurrence of such incidents.
He extended his heartfelt condolences to families who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate events, and also prayed for the repose of the departed souls and comfort for the bereaved families during this difficult period.
By: King Onunwor
Rivers
Microbiologists Inaugurates New Exco, Chart New Course In Dev
The Nigerian Society for Microbiology (NSM) has strengthened its regional footprint with the inauguration of the executive members of its South-South Zonal Chapter, tasking them with championing the pivotal role of microbiologists in national development.
At a virtual inaugural meeting held recently, the National President of NSM, Prof. S. A. Ado, formally ushered in the new leadership team, describing the chapter’s take-off as both strategic and long overdue for a region of immense ecological and economic importance.
The newly appointed executives are Prof. Nedie P. Akani, who is the Zonal Coordinator (Rivers State University); Dr. Anwuli U. Osadebe, Zonal Secretary (University of Port Harcourt); Dr. Tonye Sampson, Treasurer/Financial Secretary (Rivers State University); and Prof. Elijah Ohimain, Public Relations Officer (Niger Delta University, Amassoma, Bayelsa State).
In his welcome remarks, Ado congratulated the team and pledged the full backing of the National Executive Council (NEC), commending the swift coordination that culminated in the chapter’s inauguration.
He urged the executives to prioritise unity and professional mobilisation across the vast South-South region, noting that effective organisation would be critical to achieving impact.
Echoing this position, the National Secretary, Prof. Sunday Awe, and the National Business Manager, Prof. C. J. Ogugbue, reaffirmed NEC’s support and underscored the weight of responsibility before the new zonal leadership.
They acknowledged the geographic spread and diversity of the zone, but expressed confidence in the capacity of the Coordinator to provide purposeful leadership.
Ogugbue, in particular, highlighted the multidisciplinary scope of microbiology and its growing relevance in pollution control, environmental remediation, biodiversity conservation, agricultural productivity, coastal ecosystem protection and the development of a sustainable blue economy.
He stressed that the South-South Chapter must serve as a hub of scientific leadership, given the region’s environmental sensitivities and economic assets.
In her inaugural address, the Zonal Coordinator, Prof. Nedie Patience Akani, described the formal launch of the chapter as “a dream come true” for microbiologists in the region who had long anticipated a structured platform for collaboration and professional advancement.
Akani said the new executive was fully aware of its mandate and committed to repositioning microbiology as a driver of innovation and problem-solving in the South-South.
According to her, the Chapter will focus on mobilising practitioners to register with the society and participate actively in its programmes, ensuring timely payment of dues, organising annual symposia and workshops, appointing state representatives, and maintaining regular reporting to the NEC.
She emphasised that beyond administrative coordination, the executive would work to amplify the voice of microbiologists in addressing regional challenges, particularly in environmental management and sustainable development.
“We are committed to serving the society and advancing microbiology in the South-South zone,” she said, and expressed appreciation to the national leadership for its trust and for enabling the inauguration to hold virtually.
With the new executive now in place, stakeholders say the South-South Zonal Chapter is poised to galvanise professionals across the region and deepen the impact of microbiological research and practice in shaping public health, environmental sustainability and economic resilience.
Rivers
IAUE VC Warns Against High Price In Textbook Sales
The Vice Chancellor (VC) of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Prof Okechuku Onuchuku, has directed students to report any lecturer who sells textbooks above ?5,000 to the institution’s Quality Assurance Department.
This, he said, is part of decisive steps to protect students from exploitation and uphold ethical standards on campus.
Onuchuku made made this known following students’ growing lamentation over the high cost of textbooks in the Campus recently.
The VC warned that compelling students to purchase textbooks at inflated prices is not the policy of the university and will not be condoned under any circumstance.
He stressed that while academic authorship is encouraged, monetising compulsory materials beyond the approved ?5,000 benchmark undermines access to education.
According to him, any lecturer found violating the directive should be promptly reported for investigation and appropriate sanctions.
He assured students that management remains committed to creating a fair academic environment where learning is not hindered by undue financial pressure.
The IAUE helmsman described the directive as part of a broader reform agenda aimed at sanitizing the academic system and strengthening institutional accountability.
He reiterated that the Quality Assurance Department has been empowered to handle such complaints with confidentiality and diligence.
Professor Onuchuku has consistently championed discipline, transparency and integrity since assuming leadership of the university.
His administration has repeatedly cautioned staff against academic fraud, sharp practices and conduct capable of tarnishing the institution’s image.
Under his stewardship, the university secured approval from the National Universities Commission (NUC) to mount fourteen new undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, significantly expanding its academic frontiers and reinforcing its relevance in Nigeria’s higher education landscape.
In a bid to promote academic excellence, the Vice Chancellor also introduced incentives targeted at high-performing students, including free internet access for those with a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 and above.
The initiative, according to a statement from the Public Relations Unit of the university, is designed to strengthen research culture and reward diligence.
By: King Onunwor
Rivers
Embrace Digital Transformation, Entrepreneurial Approach, Group Urges Journalists
A Non-Governmental Oganisation, Step-Up for Women in Journalism Initiative (SWIJ), has advised journalists to embrace new tools and formats to remain relevant and competitive in a fast-changing industry.
The Team Leader of SWIJ, Mrs. Ann Godwin, made the remark during a workshop retreat organised by the group for female journalists, in Port Harcourt.
Godwin said that in a profession driven by deadlines, breaking news, political pressure and public scrutiny, retreats provided journalists with the opportunity to pause, reflect, learn, heal, strategise and return to the newsroom stronger.
According to her, a well-rested journalist thinks more clearly, writes more sharply and reports more responsibly.
She urged media professionals to take their mental health seriously and ensure that lessons learnt were translated into measurable impact.
Godwin also stressed the need for skill upgrades and innovation, observing that the media landscape was rapidly evolving with the rise of artificial intelligence, data journalism, multimedia storytelling and audience analytics.
Also speaking, a Mass Media and Information Management Coordinator, Search for Common Grounds, Nigeria, Mr. Sunny Dada, emphasised the need for journalists to upscale their skills to keep pace with emerging technologies and digital interventions.
Dada noted that the rise of social media, bloggers, influencers, and citizen journalists had changed the news landscape, with many breaking news stories on digital platforms.
According to him, these available platforms are digitally enabled; journalists should understand the characteristics of these platforms.
He advised that journalists should understand the average digital tools needed to use to create and amplify their stories.
Dada stressed that journalists could not equate themselves with bloggers or influencers, given their professional training and legal recognition.
However, he added that failure to adapt to evolving digital trends could render them redundant..
“If you do not upscale, over time you’ll become redundant, you will have nobody to blame, because digital tools can help journalists produce stories within ethical thresholds and build trust with audiences,” Dada warned.
Similarly, Dr. Ngozi Omojunikanbi, Lecturer, Faculty of Communication, University of Port Harcourt, urged journalists to take advantage of the digital age.
Omojunikanbi noted that digital tools had highly interactive audiences and allowed real-time feedback, in spite of the challenges that came with their vast potential.
She urged journalists to upscale their profession in mastering digital tools, attend conferences, and choose platforms that mastered their goals.
On her part, Secretary of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Rivers State Chapter, Dr. Ijeoma Tubosia, spoke on the topic, “Journalism Practice Beyond Survival, Growth, and Per Diem: An Appraisal of Entrepreneurial Journalism.”
She urged journalists to adopt an entrepreneurial mindset in order to thrive in the evolving media landscape.
Tubosia, who is also an entrepreneur noted that the journalism profession was facing disruptions, with many losing jobs due to dwindling financial fortunes of traditional media outlets.
She advised journalists to explore alternative revenue streams, invest in wealth-creating assets, and cultivate an ownership mindset to remain relevant in their profession.
According to Tubosia, entrepreneurial journalism goes beyond mere financial survival, saying journalists should embrace innovation and self-actualisation.
By: Theresa Frederick & Charity Amiso
