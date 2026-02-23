Hon Worlu Expresses Concern Over Tragic Incidents In PHALGA … Assures On Safety, Security 

The Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area (LGA), Hon. Gift Worlu, has expressed deep concern over the unfortunate incidents that led to the loss of lives in parts of the LGA.

A statement the Chairman personally signed, weekend, said the incidents occurred in Rumuokpoku, Rumuola and at the Rumuokwurusi Oil Mill Market, causing apprehension among residents.

The OBALGA Council boss described the development as regrettable and assured residents that security agencies are fully on top of the situation.

He disclosed that some arrests have already been made in connection with the incidents, with efforts ongoing to ensure that the suspects are prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The Chairman urged residents to remain calm and law-abiding, stressing that there is no cause for panic.

He called for sustained collaboration between security agencies and community leaders to curb the negative trend and restore normalcy in the affected areas.

Dr. Worlu commended security operatives and community stakeholders for their swift response and commitment to maintaining peace and order.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the local government to safeguarding lives and property across the LGA.

The Chairman encouraged residents of Obio/Akpor to continue with their lawful businesses without fear, and assured that the government will continue to take all necessary measures to strengthen security and prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to families who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate events, and also prayed for the repose of the departed souls and comfort for the bereaved families during this difficult period.

By: King Onunwor