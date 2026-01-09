Rivers Police Commissioner Condemns Vigilante Group Over Aluu Attack

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olugbenga A. Adepoju, has condemned the actions of the vigilante operatives involved in the recent gun attack on residents of Unity Estate at Aluu in Ikwerre Local Government Area.

A statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Grace Iringe-Koko, in Port Harcourt, said the Rivers Police Commissioner noted that no group was permitted to take the law into its own hands irrespective of their claims.

The Police Command, through the statement, reassured residents of the State of their safety.

“Members of the public are advised to provide credible information that could lead to the arrest of the fleeing suspects. Efforts are on to bring all those involved to justice”, it said.

Meanwhile, normalcy was said to have returned to the area following the arrest of 12 suspects linked to the attack.

The assault occurred in broad daylight on January 5, 2025, when armed men stormed the Mbodo–Aluu estate, firing shots indiscriminately and unleashing fear across the once-peaceful neighbourhood.

According to Police findings, the attackers were suspected members of a vigilante group, the Onelga Peace And Advisory Committee popularly known as OSPAC from parts of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

The Police report said the attack was allegedly supported by some hired thugs brought in to reinforce the operation.

Witnesses said the assailants were armed with Pump-Action guns, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons.

The Police noted that the coordinated attack resulted in the destruction of sections of the estate, with several vehicles vandalised in what residents described as a calculated show of force.

One of the victims was shot in the leg during the attack and was abducted subsequently by the gunmen.

Swift police action followed a distress call, with operatives from the Choba Division racing to the scene and receiving reinforcement from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and the Octopus Tactical Teams.

The combined operation led to the successful rescue of the abducted victim, who was immediately rushed to a medical facility where he is currently receiving treatment.

Exhibits recovered include one automatic Pump-Action gun, a live cartridge, expanded shells, assorted charms, five motorcycles, two mini-buses and a Siena van allegedly used during the operation.

King Onunwor