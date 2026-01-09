Group Distributes Food, Others To 6,000 Vulnerable Families In Rivers

About 6,000 families on Monday received food and other household supplies to ease the financial burden on parents and guardians in the new year.

The Chancellor of De Chaplain Club of Opobo, Mr. Victor Fubara, presented the items to the residents of Opobo Kingdom in Rivers State during the third edition of the Opobo International Charity Day celebration.

The donated items included bags of rice, cartons of noodles, clothing, shoes, exercise books, medical eyeglasses, sanitary pads and other educational materials.

In addition, scholarships were awarded to ten students to pursue degree programmes in tertiary institutions across the country.

Fubara stated that aside the distribution of palliatives, free medical outreach services were provided to residents of Opobo Main Town, Queens Town, as well as Kalabiama and Epelema communities.

“The exercise was supported by the Opobo Foundation USA (OFUSA) and 25 other different foundations and organisations.

“This initiative is inspired by our commitment to providing humanitarian services to the less privileged in society, especially children and the elderly”, he said.

He explained that the exercise was a way of giving back to the people and communities in which they were raised.

“This distribution was facilitated by sons and daughters of Opobo Kingdom who came together to explore ways of reducing poverty and suffering among our people.

“When we extend a hand of kindness, we build a stronger and more compassionate community”, Fubara stated.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Godfrey Diri, expressed gratitude to the organiser for the free medical services and household items.

He explained that 2025 had been a very challenging year for his family, particularly in meeting the cost of feeding, schooling and healthcare.

“I am very happy about the free medical services, because previously many of us could not afford to visit healthcare facilities to check our health status.

“We are delighted that we were able to diagnose and receive treatment of our ailments”, he said.

Speaking on behalf of other beneficiaries, Ikpodiri Sobere, thanked OFUSA for awarding scholarships to enable them to pursue degree programmes in tertiary institutions.

The Tide’s source reports that other participating organisations included the Amore Helping Hands Initiative, Amazon Ladies for SIM, Golden Ladies of Opobo Kingdom, Southern Patriot Initiative and First Care-Evangel Initiative.