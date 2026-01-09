Rivers
Association Tasks RSG On Disability Commission
The Rivers State Association of the Deaf has called on the State Government to expedite action on the establishment of the Rivers State Disability Commission.
This was part of a communique at the end of the deaf Awareness week programme, organized by The Rivers State Association of the Deaf in collaboration with the Nigerian National Association of the Deaf, South-South Zonal Coordinators and Stakeholders in Port Harcourt.
The theme for the week was, “Advancing Deaf Identity and inclusion through Nigerian Sign language Recognition”.
The Communique also called for the upgrading of all deaf schools across the state, while deaf graduates and sign language teachers be employed in the state.
Others include, upgrading of the deaf schools across the state and the provision of business grants and entrepreneurship support to members of the association.
Signed by Comrade So-Oriari T. Beneth, Chairman Rivers State Association of The Deaf, it also called on the government to immediately step into the leadership crisis rocking disability clusters of Rivers State, Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), Rivers State, saying that there is need for harmonization of leadership structure with a view to ensuring unified representation and equitable resource allocation.
The Association also stressed the need for the recruitment of deaf graduates into the civil service of the state.
According to the communique, “the state civil service must adopt inclusive recruitment policies with reserved positions, reasonable accommodations and transperant, interview processes to integrate deaf professionals into governance.
“We commend the Rivers State Government for past efforts, but time for action is now.
“We call on lawmakers, the Governor’s office and relevant ministries (Education, Social Welfare, Economic planning) to treat these demands with urgency”, it said.
John Bibor
Ogoni Community Rejoices Over Return Of Peace
The people of Zaakpon Community in Khana Local Government Area, in Ogoni, of Rivers State, have expressed happiness over the return of peace in the community.
Speaking during a Thanksgiving Service held at Zaakpon townsquare on Sunday, the Coordinator, Bua-Zaakpon Prayer Team, Charles Daka, said the thanksgiving service was to celebrate seven years of the return of peace in Zaakpon.
He called on the people of Zaakpon to continue to work harder in order to sustain the existing peace in the community.
The prayer coordinator also thank God for the peace that has returned, adding that the crisis that erupted in 2019 destroyed properties, life, schools and other commercial activities in the community.
“Innocent people were brutally murdered, churches, schools and other commercial activities were shutdown.
“It was so pathetic, but we thank Almighty God in his mercy for the return peace on the land.
“God used His son, Gani Toba, and some devoted Christians, mostly females, who were instrumental to intercession for divine intervention and God answered their prayers and restored peace in Zaakpon”, Daka said.
Daka also appreciated the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, for the peace initiative and development in Zaakpon Community.
He urged the people of Rivers State to continue to support the Governor in order to attract more development in the state.
On his part, the Gbenemene of Kologbere-Bua-Zaakpon Community, King John Suka-Bakpo, said he will continue to work with all relevant authorities to ensure that the existing peace becomes a lasting one in Rivers State and beyond.
“I want to thank God for the peace we enjoyed all this years. Also, I want to thank God for our son, Gani Toba, for his role in returning peace in our community, Zaakpon.
“He used his time and money to ensure peace returns to our community.
“I want also thank our Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, who has shown that he is a son of Zaakpon”, Chief Bakpo said.
He advised parents to counsel their children to maintain harmony in the community.
Kiadum Edookor
KALCCIMA Inaugurates New Executive Council … Pledges Renewed Drive For Kalabari Economic Growth
The Kalabari Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KALCCIMA) has formally inaugurated its new Executive Council (Exco) in a ceremony marked by optimism, strong institutional backing, and renewed commitment to economic development in Kalabari land.
Inaugurating the new Executive, the National Deputy President of the National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dr. Emi Membere-Otaji, charged the new leadership to position KALCCIMA as a catalyst for inclusive growth, enterprise development, and strategic engagement with government and the private sector.
The newly inaugurated officers of KALCCIMA are: Elder Monima Daminabo (President); Amb. Clement Akanibo (First Deputy President); Boma Kaladokubo (Second Deputy President); Harry Awolayeofori Macmorrison (Executive Secretary/Director-General); and Faaye Franklin (Treasurer).
Others are: Engr. Robinson Success (Financial Secretary); Ibiba Don-Pedro (Public Relations Officer); Princess Nancy Boma Princewill (Organising Secretary); Barr. Idaoyibo Fortune Igbikikuno (Legal Adviser); and Abiye George, who emerges as the Welfare Officer.
In his keynote address, Dr. Membere-Otaji congratulated the Exco and emphasized the strategic importance of a vibrant local chamber to regional and national economic growth.
He urged the leadership to align KALCCIMA’s programmes with NACCIMA’s national vision, stressing professionalism, transparency, and innovation in advancing commerce, mining, agriculture, and small and medium-scale enterprises in Kalabari.
“The Chamber must become a rallying point for entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers. Kalabari has immense economic potential, and KALCCIMA must provide the structure and leadership to unlock it”, he said.
Also speaking, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Pastor Prince Billy Harry, charged the Exco to lead with integrity, unity, and purpose.
He encouraged them to move beyond ceremonial roles and focus on tangible outcomes that would uplift Kalabari communities, empower youth and women, and attract sustainable investments.
In his acceptance remarks, Elder Monima Daminabo, President of KALCCIMA, expressed gratitude to NACCIMA, the Board of Trustees, and stakeholders for their confidence in the new leadership.
He assured members that the Exco would prioritize stakeholder engagement, capacity building, and partnerships aimed at stimulating trade, supporting local industries, and promoting agricultural and maritime opportunities unique to the Kalabari axis.
Highlight of the occasion was presentation of goodwill messages by notable professionals and stakeholders, including Arc. Eniye Braide, Arc. Danny Sokari George, and Ebianga Bestmann, all of whom commended the inauguration and expressed confidence in the capacity of the new Exco to reposition KALCCIMA as a strong voice for economic advocacy and development.
They urged the chamber to leverage Kalabari’s strategic location, cultural heritage, and human capital to foster entrepreneurship, attract investments, and contribute meaningfully to the economic prosperity of Rivers State and Nigeria at large.
The inauguration ceremony ended on a note of collective resolve, with stakeholders expressing hope that the new leadership would usher in a new era of relevance, impact, and sustainable development for KALCCIMA and the entire Kalabari nation.
Rivers Police Commissioner Condemns Vigilante Group Over Aluu Attack
The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olugbenga A. Adepoju, has condemned the actions of the vigilante operatives involved in the recent gun attack on residents of Unity Estate at Aluu in Ikwerre Local Government Area.
A statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Grace Iringe-Koko, in Port Harcourt, said the Rivers Police Commissioner noted that no group was permitted to take the law into its own hands irrespective of their claims.
The Police Command, through the statement, reassured residents of the State of their safety.
“Members of the public are advised to provide credible information that could lead to the arrest of the fleeing suspects. Efforts are on to bring all those involved to justice”, it said.
Meanwhile, normalcy was said to have returned to the area following the arrest of 12 suspects linked to the attack.
The assault occurred in broad daylight on January 5, 2025, when armed men stormed the Mbodo–Aluu estate, firing shots indiscriminately and unleashing fear across the once-peaceful neighbourhood.
According to Police findings, the attackers were suspected members of a vigilante group, the Onelga Peace And Advisory Committee popularly known as OSPAC from parts of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.
The Police report said the attack was allegedly supported by some hired thugs brought in to reinforce the operation.
Witnesses said the assailants were armed with Pump-Action guns, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons.
The Police noted that the coordinated attack resulted in the destruction of sections of the estate, with several vehicles vandalised in what residents described as a calculated show of force.
One of the victims was shot in the leg during the attack and was abducted subsequently by the gunmen.
Swift police action followed a distress call, with operatives from the Choba Division racing to the scene and receiving reinforcement from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and the Octopus Tactical Teams.
The combined operation led to the successful rescue of the abducted victim, who was immediately rushed to a medical facility where he is currently receiving treatment.
Exhibits recovered include one automatic Pump-Action gun, a live cartridge, expanded shells, assorted charms, five motorcycles, two mini-buses and a Siena van allegedly used during the operation.
King Onunwor
