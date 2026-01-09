Association Tasks RSG On  Disability Commission 

The Rivers State Association of the Deaf has called on the State Government to expedite action on the establishment of the Rivers State Disability Commission.

This was part of a communique at the end of the deaf Awareness week programme, organized by The Rivers State Association of the Deaf in collaboration with the Nigerian National Association of the Deaf, South-South Zonal Coordinators and Stakeholders in Port Harcourt.

The theme for the week was, “Advancing Deaf Identity and inclusion through Nigerian Sign language Recognition”.

The Communique also called for the upgrading of all deaf schools across the state, while deaf graduates and sign language teachers be employed in the state.

Others include, upgrading of the deaf schools across the state and the provision of business grants and entrepreneurship support to members of the association.

Signed by Comrade So-Oriari T. Beneth, Chairman Rivers State Association of The Deaf, it also called on the government to immediately step into the leadership crisis rocking disability clusters of Rivers State, Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), Rivers State, saying that there is need for harmonization of leadership structure with a view to ensuring unified representation and equitable resource allocation.

The Association also stressed the need for the recruitment of deaf graduates into the civil service of the state.

According to the communique, “the state civil service must adopt inclusive recruitment policies with reserved positions, reasonable accommodations and transperant, interview processes to integrate deaf professionals into governance.

“We commend the Rivers State Government for past efforts, but time for action is now.

“We call on lawmakers, the Governor’s office and relevant ministries (Education, Social Welfare, Economic planning) to treat these demands with urgency”, it said.

John Bibor