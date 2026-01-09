KALCCIMA Inaugurates New Executive Council … Pledges Renewed Drive For Kalabari Economic Growth

The Kalabari Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KALCCIMA) has formally inaugurated its new Executive Council (Exco) in a ceremony marked by optimism, strong institutional backing, and renewed commitment to economic development in Kalabari land.

Inaugurating the new Executive, the National Deputy President of the National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dr. Emi Membere-Otaji, charged the new leadership to position KALCCIMA as a catalyst for inclusive growth, enterprise development, and strategic engagement with government and the private sector.

The newly inaugurated officers of KALCCIMA are: Elder Monima Daminabo (President); Amb. Clement Akanibo (First Deputy President); Boma Kaladokubo (Second Deputy President); Harry Awolayeofori Macmorrison (Executive Secretary/Director-General); and Faaye Franklin (Treasurer).

Others are: Engr. Robinson Success (Financial Secretary); Ibiba Don-Pedro (Public Relations Officer); Princess Nancy Boma Princewill (Organising Secretary); Barr. Idaoyibo Fortune Igbikikuno (Legal Adviser); and Abiye George, who emerges as the Welfare Officer.

In his keynote address, Dr. Membere-Otaji congratulated the Exco and emphasized the strategic importance of a vibrant local chamber to regional and national economic growth.

He urged the leadership to align KALCCIMA’s programmes with NACCIMA’s national vision, stressing professionalism, transparency, and innovation in advancing commerce, mining, agriculture, and small and medium-scale enterprises in Kalabari.

“The Chamber must become a rallying point for entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers. Kalabari has immense economic potential, and KALCCIMA must provide the structure and leadership to unlock it”, he said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Pastor Prince Billy Harry, charged the Exco to lead with integrity, unity, and purpose.

He encouraged them to move beyond ceremonial roles and focus on tangible outcomes that would uplift Kalabari communities, empower youth and women, and attract sustainable investments.

In his acceptance remarks, Elder Monima Daminabo, President of KALCCIMA, expressed gratitude to NACCIMA, the Board of Trustees, and stakeholders for their confidence in the new leadership.

He assured members that the Exco would prioritize stakeholder engagement, capacity building, and partnerships aimed at stimulating trade, supporting local industries, and promoting agricultural and maritime opportunities unique to the Kalabari axis.

Highlight of the occasion was presentation of goodwill messages by notable professionals and stakeholders, including Arc. Eniye Braide, Arc. Danny Sokari George, and Ebianga Bestmann, all of whom commended the inauguration and expressed confidence in the capacity of the new Exco to reposition KALCCIMA as a strong voice for economic advocacy and development.

They urged the chamber to leverage Kalabari’s strategic location, cultural heritage, and human capital to foster entrepreneurship, attract investments, and contribute meaningfully to the economic prosperity of Rivers State and Nigeria at large.

The inauguration ceremony ended on a note of collective resolve, with stakeholders expressing hope that the new leadership would usher in a new era of relevance, impact, and sustainable development for KALCCIMA and the entire Kalabari nation.