Ogoni Community Rejoices Over Return Of Peace 

The people of Zaakpon Community in Khana Local Government Area, in Ogoni, of Rivers State, have expressed happiness over the return of peace in the community.

Speaking during a Thanksgiving Service held at Zaakpon townsquare on Sunday, the Coordinator, Bua-Zaakpon Prayer Team, Charles Daka, said the thanksgiving service was to celebrate seven years of the return of peace in Zaakpon.

He called on the people of Zaakpon to continue to work harder in order to sustain the existing peace in the community.

The prayer coordinator also thank God for the peace that has returned, adding that the crisis that erupted in 2019 destroyed properties, life, schools and other commercial activities in the community.

“Innocent people were brutally murdered, churches, schools and other commercial activities were shutdown.

“It was so pathetic, but we thank Almighty God in his mercy for the return peace on the land.

“God used His son, Gani Toba, and some devoted Christians, mostly females, who were instrumental to intercession for divine intervention and God answered their prayers and restored peace in Zaakpon”, Daka said.

Daka also appreciated the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, for the peace initiative and development in Zaakpon Community.

He urged the people of Rivers State to continue to support the Governor in order to attract more development in the state.

On his part, the Gbenemene of Kologbere-Bua-Zaakpon Community, King John Suka-Bakpo, said he will continue to work with all relevant authorities to ensure that the existing peace becomes a lasting one in Rivers State and beyond.

“I want to thank God for the peace we enjoyed all this years. Also, I want to thank God for our son, Gani Toba, for his role in returning peace in our community, Zaakpon.

“He used his time and money to ensure peace returns to our community.

“I want also thank our Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, who has shown that he is a son of Zaakpon”, Chief Bakpo said.

He advised parents to counsel their children to maintain harmony in the community.

Kiadum Edookor