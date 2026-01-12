Fubara Hosts Armed Forces Veterans, Reaffirms RSG’s Commitment to Citizens’ Welfare

The Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Lady Valerie Fubara, has reaffirmed the commitment of the administration of Sir Siminalayi Fubara to inclusive governance, social responsibility, and the overall welfare of citizens.

She stated this while hosting a Humanitarian Outreach, Family and Community Day organised as part of activities marking the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day in Rivers State.

The State’s First Lady explained that the outreach was a solemn tribute and compassionate initiative aimed at preserving the nation’s shared history, while strengthening the enduring bond between government and Armed Forces veterans, as well as their families.

Commending the courage, sacrifice, and patriotism of members of the Armed Forces, Lady Fubara noted that their unwavering dedication has continued to preserve peace, unity, and the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

She assured that the Rivers State Government would sustain its support for veterans and their families through policies and programmes that promote dignity, well-being, and sustainable livelihoods.

“Across the length and breadth of our nation, the Armed Forces continue to demonstrate unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property, as well as securing critical national assets.

“Their noble service has contributed immensely to Nigeria’s peace, economic progress, and social cohesion. It is therefore our solemn duty, as a people and as a government, to honour their sacrifices, support their welfare, and extend compassion and care to their families as a lasting source of encouragement and strength”, she said.

The programme featured medical check-ups, games, cultural performances, and the presentation of gifts to Armed Forces veterans and widows of fallen heroes.

Lady Fubara also led participating women in aerobic exercise sessions to promote physical wellness.

Dignitaries at the event included the Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Professor Ngozi Mma Ordu; the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Benibo Anabraba, and his wife, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Anabraba; the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Dr. Roseline Uranta; the Head of the Rivers State Civil Service, Dr. Inyingi Brown; and Professor Roseline Konya.