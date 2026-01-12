Community Warns TotalEnergy, Others Over Entitlement In Bonny

The people of Jumbo Akatikpo Park Community of the Jumbo Chieftaincy House in Bonny have accused TotalEnergies, Amni International and Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited of sidelining legitimate landowners in Bonny, Rivers State, in a manner community leaders warn could trigger unrest.

This, they said, will likely negatively affect ongoing construction projects along the Bonny 48” Offshore Loading Line.

A statement issued by the Jumbo Akatikpo Park Community of the Jumbo Chieftaincy House spokesman, Dr. Fidelis Jumbo, alleged that the companies have been dealing solely with the Brown House while neglecting the joint ownership structure legally established for the land where the project sits.

“This stretch of land belongs jointly to the Jumbo House, the Brown House, and Bonny Kingdom on a 30-30-40 basis.

“For the Brown House to present itself as the sole landlord is bereft of altruism and sincerity. TotalEnergies, Amni and Renaissance must retrace their steps to forestall avoidable crisis”, Dr. Jumbo said.

The land in contention hosts the pipeline route being constructed by TotalEnergies to convey gas from Amni International’s offshore facility to the Bonny Oil and Gas Terminal (BOGT) operated by Renaissance.

Referencing a 1972 agreement signed by representatives of the Jumbo House, Brown House and Bonny Kingdom, Dr. Jumbo noted that all six original signatories had long passed, stressing that no party has the authority to unilaterally alter the established structure.

Chairman of the Jumbo Akatikpo Park Community, George Sunju-Jumbo, said peace in Bonny depends heavily on respect for due process.

“We want peace in this Kingdom. Whatever our forebears agreed on must be upheld. Why should the Brown House present themselves as the only family TotalEnergies should talk to? We cannot take it. We will not allow it”, Sunju-Jumbo said.

He stressed that the Kingdom ought to show greater interest in the project, given its implications for the two primary families and Bonny’s traditional authority.

Despite protests, checks at the project site confirmed that construction continued uninterrupted, a development some observers described as “corporate insensitivity.”

Community leaders allege they were excluded from a November 12, 2025, Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) review meeting in Port Harcourt.

A former senior oil and gas executive, who requested anonymity, criticized the companies’ posture.

“In this age where everything is being done to de-escalate tension in the energy sector, such corporate misdemeanour is shocking”, he said. “How do you disrespect and disenfranchise landowners of their own property? Bonny Kingdom is taking a whole lot of nonsense.”

As of press time, TotalEnergies and Amni International were yet to react on the matter.