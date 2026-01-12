Rivers
Police Recover Remains Of Missing Man, Arrest 2 Suspects In Rivers … 12 More Suspects Over Mbodo-Aluu Attack
The Police Command in Rivers State has recovered the remains of the late Sampson Worianime, who was declared missing on November 11, and arrested two suspects linked to the case.
The Command’s spokesperson, CSP Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed this to newsmen in Port Harcourt, stating that the suspects were arrested following investigations into the crime.
Iringe-Koko recalled that Worianime was declared missing after accompanying an unnamed community youth leader from Ogbogbo Community in the Okrika area of Rivers State to inspect and measure a parcel of land.
She explained that following the report to the police, the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit launched an investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding Worianime’s disappearance.
“Upon receipt of the petition, we commenced intelligence-led policing, which led to the arrest of two suspects, including the Chief Security Officer of Aleto-Eleme Community”, she said.
According to her, the suspects, during investigations, confessed to abducting two youths from Okrika Local Government Area.
She said one of the victims, whose identity was not disclosed, escaped, while Worianime was killed.
She added that the suspects later led police operatives to the location where the victim’s remains were recovered from a shallow grave.
“The suspects are currently in police custody and are assisting with investigations.
“Efforts are currently ongoing to apprehend other accomplices involved in the crime”, Iringe-Koko stated.
In a another development, the Police Command also announced the arrest of 12 suspects in connection with a violent attack of Unity Estate on Mbodo-Aluu Road in Port Harcourt.
Iringe-Koko said the suspects, alleged to be members of a vigilante group, alongside hired thugs, reportedly invaded the estate on January 5, armed with pump-action guns, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons.
“The assailants allegedly fired gunshots indiscriminately, causing panic and fear among residents”, she said.
She continued that the estate suffered significant damage, with several vehicles destroyed during the attack.
“One of the residents, Stephen Nmacha, sustained a shattered leg from gunshot injury and was subsequently abducted by the attackers.
“He was later rescued by police operatives and is currently receiving medical treatment at a healthcare facility”, she said.
Iringe-Koko further disclosed that several other residents sustained varying degrees of injuries while fleeing into nearby bushes to escape the violence.
She listed the items recovered from the suspects to include one automatic pump-action gun, a live cartridge, spent cartridges, charms, five motorcycles, two minibuses and a Sienna bus.
Speaking on the incident, the Commissioner of Police in Rivers, Olugbenga Adepoju, described the attacks as reckless and reprehensible.
He noted that vigilante groups were legally required to operate strictly under police supervision, and questioned why the group failed to coordinate with the police.
Adepoju said efforts were ongoing to arrest other suspects involved in the attacks, including the Akpor Commander of vigilante group, currently at large.
“We call on members of the public to provide credible information that will assist the Command in apprehending the fleeing suspects”, Adepoju urged.
By: Theresa Frederick & Charity Amiso
Rivers To Honour Veterans In 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day
Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG), Dr. Benibo Anabraba, has reiterated the commitment of the Rivers State Government to the welfare of military veterans, widows of fallen heroes, and officers currently serving in the State, saying they will be honoured this year.
Dr. Anabraba made this known during the Central Planning Committee meeting for the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day held in Port Harcourt.
He commended members of the Committee for their contributions to the successful Emblem Appeal Fund Ceremony recently conducted in the State and urged them to intensify efforts to ensure a resounding success in the remaining activities lined up for the celebration.
According to him, activities commenced with Juma’at Prayers on Friday, January 9, at the Rivers State Central Mosque, Port Harcourt Township.
As part of events marking this year’s event, a special engagement was also hosted by the wife of the State Governor, Her Lady Valerie Siminalayi Fubara, to honour, celebrate, and interact with widows and veterans.
On Saturday, January 10, a Humanitarian Outreach, Family and Community was hosted for widows and veterans by Her Excellency, Lady Valerie Siminalayi Fubara, wife of the State Governor.
Yesterday, an Interdenominational Church Thanksgiving Service was also held at St. Cyprian’s Anglican Church, Port Harcourt Township.
The grand finale, the Wreath-Laying Ceremony, is billed to take place on Thursday, January 15, at the Isaac Boro Park Cenotaph, Port Harcourt.
Dr. Anabraba noted that a major highlight of the programme would be the laying of wreaths by the Governor alongside heads of security agencies in the State.
Community Warns TotalEnergy, Others Over Entitlement In Bonny
The people of Jumbo Akatikpo Park Community of the Jumbo Chieftaincy House in Bonny have accused TotalEnergies, Amni International and Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited of sidelining legitimate landowners in Bonny, Rivers State, in a manner community leaders warn could trigger unrest.
This, they said, will likely negatively affect ongoing construction projects along the Bonny 48” Offshore Loading Line.
A statement issued by the Jumbo Akatikpo Park Community of the Jumbo Chieftaincy House spokesman, Dr. Fidelis Jumbo, alleged that the companies have been dealing solely with the Brown House while neglecting the joint ownership structure legally established for the land where the project sits.
“This stretch of land belongs jointly to the Jumbo House, the Brown House, and Bonny Kingdom on a 30-30-40 basis.
“For the Brown House to present itself as the sole landlord is bereft of altruism and sincerity. TotalEnergies, Amni and Renaissance must retrace their steps to forestall avoidable crisis”, Dr. Jumbo said.
The land in contention hosts the pipeline route being constructed by TotalEnergies to convey gas from Amni International’s offshore facility to the Bonny Oil and Gas Terminal (BOGT) operated by Renaissance.
Referencing a 1972 agreement signed by representatives of the Jumbo House, Brown House and Bonny Kingdom, Dr. Jumbo noted that all six original signatories had long passed, stressing that no party has the authority to unilaterally alter the established structure.
Chairman of the Jumbo Akatikpo Park Community, George Sunju-Jumbo, said peace in Bonny depends heavily on respect for due process.
“We want peace in this Kingdom. Whatever our forebears agreed on must be upheld. Why should the Brown House present themselves as the only family TotalEnergies should talk to? We cannot take it. We will not allow it”, Sunju-Jumbo said.
He stressed that the Kingdom ought to show greater interest in the project, given its implications for the two primary families and Bonny’s traditional authority.
Despite protests, checks at the project site confirmed that construction continued uninterrupted, a development some observers described as “corporate insensitivity.”
Community leaders allege they were excluded from a November 12, 2025, Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) review meeting in Port Harcourt.
A former senior oil and gas executive, who requested anonymity, criticized the companies’ posture.
“In this age where everything is being done to de-escalate tension in the energy sector, such corporate misdemeanour is shocking”, he said. “How do you disrespect and disenfranchise landowners of their own property? Bonny Kingdom is taking a whole lot of nonsense.”
As of press time, TotalEnergies and Amni International were yet to react on the matter.
By: Enoch Epelle
Fubara Hosts Armed Forces Veterans, Reaffirms RSG’s Commitment to Citizens’ Welfare
The Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Lady Valerie Fubara, has reaffirmed the commitment of the administration of Sir Siminalayi Fubara to inclusive governance, social responsibility, and the overall welfare of citizens.
She stated this while hosting a Humanitarian Outreach, Family and Community Day organised as part of activities marking the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day in Rivers State.
The State’s First Lady explained that the outreach was a solemn tribute and compassionate initiative aimed at preserving the nation’s shared history, while strengthening the enduring bond between government and Armed Forces veterans, as well as their families.
Commending the courage, sacrifice, and patriotism of members of the Armed Forces, Lady Fubara noted that their unwavering dedication has continued to preserve peace, unity, and the territorial integrity of Nigeria.
She assured that the Rivers State Government would sustain its support for veterans and their families through policies and programmes that promote dignity, well-being, and sustainable livelihoods.
“Across the length and breadth of our nation, the Armed Forces continue to demonstrate unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property, as well as securing critical national assets.
“Their noble service has contributed immensely to Nigeria’s peace, economic progress, and social cohesion. It is therefore our solemn duty, as a people and as a government, to honour their sacrifices, support their welfare, and extend compassion and care to their families as a lasting source of encouragement and strength”, she said.
The programme featured medical check-ups, games, cultural performances, and the presentation of gifts to Armed Forces veterans and widows of fallen heroes.
Lady Fubara also led participating women in aerobic exercise sessions to promote physical wellness.
Dignitaries at the event included the Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Professor Ngozi Mma Ordu; the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Benibo Anabraba, and his wife, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Anabraba; the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Dr. Roseline Uranta; the Head of the Rivers State Civil Service, Dr. Inyingi Brown; and Professor Roseline Konya.
