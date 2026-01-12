Police Recover Remains Of Missing Man, Arrest 2 Suspects In Rivers … 12 More Suspects Over Mbodo-Aluu Attack

The Police Command in Rivers State has recovered the remains of the late Sampson Worianime, who was declared missing on November 11, and arrested two suspects linked to the case.

The Command’s spokesperson, CSP Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed this to newsmen in Port Harcourt, stating that the suspects were arrested following investigations into the crime.

Iringe-Koko recalled that Worianime was declared missing after accompanying an unnamed community youth leader from Ogbogbo Community in the Okrika area of Rivers State to inspect and measure a parcel of land.

She explained that following the report to the police, the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit launched an investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding Worianime’s disappearance.

“Upon receipt of the petition, we commenced intelligence-led policing, which led to the arrest of two suspects, including the Chief Security Officer of Aleto-Eleme Community”, she said.

According to her, the suspects, during investigations, confessed to abducting two youths from Okrika Local Government Area.

She said one of the victims, whose identity was not disclosed, escaped, while Worianime was killed.

She added that the suspects later led police operatives to the location where the victim’s remains were recovered from a shallow grave.

“The suspects are currently in police custody and are assisting with investigations.

“Efforts are currently ongoing to apprehend other accomplices involved in the crime”, Iringe-Koko stated.

In a another development, the Police Command also announced the arrest of 12 suspects in connection with a violent attack of Unity Estate on Mbodo-Aluu Road in Port Harcourt.

Iringe-Koko said the suspects, alleged to be members of a vigilante group, alongside hired thugs, reportedly invaded the estate on January 5, armed with pump-action guns, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons.

“The assailants allegedly fired gunshots indiscriminately, causing panic and fear among residents”, she said.

She continued that the estate suffered significant damage, with several vehicles destroyed during the attack.

“One of the residents, Stephen Nmacha, sustained a shattered leg from gunshot injury and was subsequently abducted by the attackers.

“He was later rescued by police operatives and is currently receiving medical treatment at a healthcare facility”, she said.

Iringe-Koko further disclosed that several other residents sustained varying degrees of injuries while fleeing into nearby bushes to escape the violence.

She listed the items recovered from the suspects to include one automatic pump-action gun, a live cartridge, spent cartridges, charms, five motorcycles, two minibuses and a Sienna bus.

Speaking on the incident, the Commissioner of Police in Rivers, Olugbenga Adepoju, described the attacks as reckless and reprehensible.

He noted that vigilante groups were legally required to operate strictly under police supervision, and questioned why the group failed to coordinate with the police.

Adepoju said efforts were ongoing to arrest other suspects involved in the attacks, including the Akpor Commander of vigilante group, currently at large.

“We call on members of the public to provide credible information that will assist the Command in apprehending the fleeing suspects”, Adepoju urged.